Kevin Durant: 'I don't care about legacy'

“I don’t care about legacy,” Durant told The Athletic. “I used to. I used to want to carve out a lane or space in this game for myself that people can remember, but it’s become too much of a thing now. It just becomes too much of a focus on other people. What’s he done, what’s he done? Comparisons. Before, when we wasn’t doing all this debating, I cared about it … I’m about to be in the same breath as these top guys. It was big. “Nowadays, I truly, truly don’t care. I truly just want to go out there and produce, be the best that I could be, go home, hang with my family, that’s it.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After last night’s 5-of-18 performance, Kevin Durant is only shooting
*checks notes*
56.7% from the field and 52.9% from 3 with the Suns – 12:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How Phoenix Suns won with Kevin Durant having rare off-shooting night in home debut (w/videos) #Suns #Suns #Timberwolves azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:45 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant struggled in his highly anticipated return, but what stood out from this uncharacteristic performance? For @PHNX_Suns, here are 5 observations about KD’s jitters, how he still made an impact, what the Suns had to say about his night, and more: bit.ly/3M3udNw pic.twitter.com/H182YjPtb2 – 11:03 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
KD last night: 5-of-18, two turnovers. Jaden McDaniels with another strong defensive performance. pic.twitter.com/lpIVXxp1hx – 10:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on how he handled his situation after Kyrie’s trade request:
“Once he asked out, I was just trying to figure out what direction the team is going in. Once I had no understanding of what direction we’re going in, I tried to make the best decision for me.”
(Via @ShamsCharania) – 10:23 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on the Nets:
“I want the best for that organization. I wanted the best for us every game. I hated it had to go down like that. I wasn’t trying to prove the Nets is a s—ty organization. I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care… – 10:20 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns superstar Kevin Durant unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I don’t care about legacy. I used to…I truly just want to go out there and produce.” On “gymnastics” done to discredit, summer workout with Devin Booker, Nets exit, more.
theathletic.com/4360736/2023/0… – 9:48 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: The Mavs’ big mistake, Opening Day, KD returns, Jets wait, @CJNitkowski, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, @MarcoBalletti plays a game, Belichick walks it back, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:23 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP for spot-up plays this season (min 150 poss, via Synergy):
Devin Booker – 1.34 (oh baby w/ KD?)
Doug McDermott – 1.33
Al Horford – 1.3
Grayson Allen – 1.28
Donte DiVincenzo – 1.28
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.26
Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.26
Sam Hauser – 1.25
Lauri Markkanen – 1.25 – 3:34 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD didn’t play exactly the way he wanted in his long awaited home debut on Wednesday in Phoenix — but the Suns didn’t care. They were just happy to have him out there because they know his presence alone makes them better.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:29 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Everyone gets nervous! Even Kevin Durant!
On his home debut and a good Suns win: arizonasports.com/story/3517711/… – 3:04 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant relatively quiet in return but still scores 16, helps Suns top Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/30/dur… – 2:46 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Suns/coach have ton of work to do. Durant wasn’t even an afterthought down stretch as Booker dominated Offense. Ayton started out getting nice feed inside from KD for easy basket. Then, cept for late layup off Paul pass, DA spent majority of time setting picks near 3-point line. – 2:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Most times, he’s just going to miss. Not too many people that’s ever going to make him miss. I’m probably one of the only people that used to do that.”
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant as he repeated what he said to his #Suns teammate.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t think he felt no pressure. I think it’s a lot given what happened last time.”
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, who twisted his left ankle in what was supposed to be his #Suns home debut March 8.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Felt great.”
Kevin Durant said he didn’t feel “it at all” with his left ankle injury that sidelined him three weeks #Suns – 1:57 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The fans were ready for us.”
Deandre Ayton on playing in Kevin Durant’s #Suns home debut they won over Minnesota.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on if he and his teammates said anything to Kevin Durant when shots weren’t falling.
“What you gonna tell him?”
*laughs*
“Nah, he’s good. You know his name. He knows what he’s doing.” – 1:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Did Kevin seem overly excited or nervous?
A: “Don’t tell I said it, but yeah he did.”
Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant going into #Suns home debut.
“You could tell there was a little fatigue as well. The emotion. He got teammates, we’re dogs. We’re going to cover up for you.” pic.twitter.com/djoOM4ZrIo – 1:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t say, Kevin go to the corner or anything like that. It just happened.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant seemingly spending time in the corner as #Suns coach said that’s a way to flatten out the defense. pic.twitter.com/Q1soZ2iX5E – 1:36 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant was asked if that type of injury in pregame warmups makes him think he is cursed.
Good rebuttal with a few laughs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you look at the shooting numbers, that’s not Kevin.”
Monty Williams as Kevin Durant shot 5-of-18 for 16 points in #Suns win over #Timberwolves.
“He stayed with it. When he hit the 3, that’s Kevin. He’s not going to run from those type of shots.” pic.twitter.com/fer0BLmC4u – 1:32 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said he didn’t feel anything in his ankle. Felt great.
He thought he was rushing a few of those early looks.
“I can get in my own way sometimes thinking too much, trying to get those shots back.” – 1:29 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“What you gonna tell him?”
Devin Booker on if they talked to Kevin Durant during 0-fot-7 start.
“He’s good. You know his name. He knows what he was doing. He was probably just amped up, geeked to get out there and felt the pressure, felt the anxiety. It’s a 1-game thing.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/aXhDG546Fw – 1:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With some of the freak injuries he’s dealt with in his career, Kevin Durant was asked whether he felt cursed.
“Hell nah. I mean, look at my life. Somebody cursed ME?” pic.twitter.com/qMiNQLXEsr – 1:28 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Sometimes you can want it too bad.”
Kevin Durant said it was hard for him to sleep today or to stop thinking about the game.
“A couple of those shots, I definitely was rushing and trying to get it all back at once. I can get in my own way sometimes, thinking too much.” – 1:24 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker smiled when asked about whether guys were talking Kevin Durant through his rough shooting start.
“Watchu gonna tell him?” – 1:20 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant was asked if there was any particular reason he changed his shoes at halftime.
“Yeah, ’cause I was 1-for-8” – 1:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was 1-for-8. I was trying to find something.”
Kevin Durant on changing shoes at halftime. – 1:15 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It was cool. I tried not to bask in it too much.”
Kevin Durant said he knew how much fans were anticipating his home debut since the last time he went through pregame warmups. Said with a smile that tonight’s pregame routine didn’t feel different though – 1:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Sometimes you want it too bad.”
Kevin Durant as he talked about being excited going into game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/K5GY2ushJY – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Did Kevin Durant seem overly excited for his Suns home debut?
Deandre Ayton: “Yeah, he did. Don’t tell him I said, but he did.” pic.twitter.com/zzoToX0oAI – 1:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton said Kevin Durant was excited for the game, but experienced fatigue. #Suns – 1:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty added that he’s sure Kevin Durant was frustrated by the number of shots he missed, since he “doesn’t really miss” whenever he watches him get shots up. Said Durant will get his conditioning and rhythm back up and be just fine – 12:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant scores 16 points in home debut, Suns top T-Wolves #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:45 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant’s off shooting night: “You look at the shooting numbers, you’re like, that’s not Kevin….but I think the way he stayed with it, when he hit the 3s in the third quarter, like, that’s Kevin. He’s not gonna run from those types of shots.” – 12:45 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I’m 99% positive Kevin Durant did not touch the ball in the last 3:21 after returning to the game, Suns up 5…other than to inbound it with mere seconds left in Phoenix 7-point win v T’Wolves. Not surprisingly, Doris & Poncho were too busy babbling about bullspit to notice. – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant shot 5-for-18 and the Suns still beat a team that had won 4 straight. Wolves were obviously at the end of a tiring stretch of schedule, but that’s a great team win, even if it was ugly – 12:38 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Kings end playoff drought
• Westbrook goes berserk
• Durant returns
• Mavs judgment day
• Lakers revenge
• Quickley wins 6th Man
• My trip to Sacramento
• Succession Ep 1
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=E8uTof… pic.twitter.com/uvv2MDGMSu – 12:38 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant missed as many shots tonight (13) as he missed in his first three Suns games combined.
A rather aggressive regression to the mean there, if you want to even call it that for a scorer like him. – 12:37 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Suns didn’t even play that well and beat a good Wolves team. Haven’t lost with Durant in uniform. – 12:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant tonight:
16 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
28 MIN
First home game as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/BV31Vrkd4D – 12:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 107, MIN 100
Booker: 29 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-18 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 6 Ast, 7-15 FG
Durant: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-18 FG
Edwards: 31 Pts, 6 Ast, 13-22 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 12:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 5 and Monty takes a timeout. The Minnesota takes one of their own. Kevin Durant will check back in with 3:21 to go – 12:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant hits two huge 3s, Suns up late in 4th #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant comes out with 7:36 left in game. Has 16, hitting two 3s in the 4th.
#Suns up 3 with 6:42 left in game.
On minute restriction, he’s played 25 minutes.
Could be the end of his night.
Could be. – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant checks out at 26 minutes with 7:36 to go. Guessing he’ll be capped at 30 minutes – 12:05 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker checks in for Durant with 7:36 left and the Suns up 3. Durant is at 26 minutes. I would guess that his night is not done yet. – 12:05 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KD curling left to set up CP3 curling right into the middy
*chef’s kiss* – 12:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wolves open the 4Q on a 10-3 run to tie the game in less than 3 minutes. Rough debut for Kevin Durant (5-18 FG) so far, but he’s hit a pair of 3s here in the quarter to give the Suns the lead back – 12:02 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid: D’ing up KD then, spinning to the floater. Wow. – 12:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant has 10 points, Suns up seven going into fourth #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 81, MIN 74
Booker: 24 Pts, 5 Ast, 7-15 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-8 FG
Durant: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-13 FG
Towns: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-14 FG
Suns close 3Q on 31-14 run after falling behind by 10 – 11:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Both teams are getting frustrated with all the illegal screens calls that have been called in the last few minutes. Suns on a 15-4 run, KD missed a 3 that would’ve brought the house down – 11:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
gonna speak with the basketball gods after that Durant 3 didn’t go in. That felt like the right thing to happen. – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant and McDaniels having a friendly chat after McDaniels called for foul. #Suns – 11:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden picks up his 4th. KD and Finch seemed like they had a little chat about the call afterward. – 11:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Think they’re gonna need a Naz offensive barrage late 3rd quarter because it feels like a KD barrage likely comes in the 4th – 11:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant and-1 off the feed over the top from Devin Booker. Book points at him and nods. Crowd back into it as the Suns pull within 2 – 11:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant seems to be moving fine, but lacks rhythm.
And Jaden McDaniels has been solid defensively.
#Suns down five as Booker with the 3-point play. – 11:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Monty Williams mentioned KD would be on a minutes restriction tonight. He’s tracking for mid 20s. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant gets on board, 3 points as Suns trail at half #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I think Kevin Durant put way too much pressure on himself in that half. He knows how much people have been anticipating this game, he’s been waiting for it too, and it looked like he was taking misses harder than normal, shaking his head and whatnot. He’ll be fine once that fades – 11:17 PM
I think Kevin Durant put way too much pressure on himself in that half. He knows how much people have been anticipating this game, he’s been waiting for it too, and it looked like he was taking misses harder than normal, shaking his head and whatnot. He’ll be fine once that fades – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 51-48 at half.
The crowd is almost subdued.
Still waiting for a Durant eruption.
Has 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting in 13 minutes of play.
Booker 12. Okogie 9.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That first half was just the 12th of Kevin Durant’s 982-game career when he shot 15% or worse, per @Stathead. He was 1-of-8 (12.5%). – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIN 51, PHX 48
Booker: 12 Pts, 2 Ast, 5-11 FG
Okogie: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-7 FG
Durant: 3 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-8 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Towns: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-12 FG – 11:06 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
With Kevin Durant’s Suns return in progress…
Devin Booker to @TheAthletic on his relationship with Durant and the Suns’ question of chemistry. Much more here…
theathletic.com/4358269/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/ItGVfizAkU – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant’s first basket in #Suns home debut.
Checks out with 4:44 left in 1st half. 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Tie game at 38-38. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/nOSXhbQm5K – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant scores the first points of his Suns tenure from the FT line. Crowd got loud as encouragement when he got fouled pic.twitter.com/kSSA0FhdTo – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First point for Kevin Durant come from the line.
6:32 left in 2nd. Missed 2nd FT. #Suns tied #Timberwolves – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant in far cornee looking for ball.
Next trip. Took it himself, got fouled. Looking for first points. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eT3VX8F0Mo – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant scoreless in 1st quarter, Suns up 25-24 #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:51 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lol, aside from last postseason, Ive never seen KD have to work this hard to score a basket – 10:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant had been looking for the ball in semi-transition for a while now to see one go down. Got the rebound himself and earned free throws. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne in transition with Durant looking for ball. #Sumd down 3. pic.twitter.com/wV63BFHupy – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jaden McDaniels is playing some D on KD right now. Great contests using his length. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant’s still searching for his first bucket in Phoenix as a Sun. He’s 0-for-6 so far, Wolves have done a great job contesting all of his looks – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 checks back in. I guarantee he is going to get Durant points before Durant sits again. Guarantee, I say. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First hi-five to start 2nd quarter.
Durant to Ross. Tie game pic.twitter.com/r9DCMV2DgP – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant starts the second quarter with Craig, Ross, Biyombo and Payne.
Thoughts? #Suns up one after one. – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is back on the court to start the 2Q with a bench-heavy lineup of Cam Payne, Terrence Ross, Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo. The Stagger lives – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KD/ Book Stagger (taking name suggestions) is live again.
Payne-Ross-Durant-Craig-Biyombo to start the 2nd quarter. – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig in for Kevin Durant out of the timeout. KD played 6 minutes for his first stint, Monty has him on a minutes restriction tonight – 10:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Wolves are going to use KAT as a scoring/playmaking hub in this matchup (against Okogie/KD), then he needs to attack the process of getting deeper position.
Personally, I don’t think they need to obsess about getting to that. Move it, KAT take 3s and/or drive. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The offense so far has been Kevin Durant standing in the corner.
Karl-Anthony Towns 3. #Suns down 12-10. Timeout Phoenix with 5:47 left in 1st.
Durant 0-for-2 from field. Hasn’t scored. pic.twitter.com/1uxIyEGwxE – 10:25 PM
The offense so far has been Kevin Durant standing in the corner.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant 1st assist in #Suns home debut. Finds Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/OJeKRUluLb – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Jaden McDaniels ‘not afraid’ of guarding Kevin Durant #Suns #Timberwolves azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“No. 35 from Texas.”
Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SVJo9l44CX – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is announced first in the Suns starting lineup and it gets LOUD pic.twitter.com/BwZVUO6IKs – 10:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant gets introduced in the starting lineup in Phoenix for the first time.
Went first. pic.twitter.com/avMgsMQTzm – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns layup line.
Kevin Durant stretching. pic.twitter.com/KheTRPloUc – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One of the benefits of having both KD and Book out there is it allows CP to really play the game the way he wants to play. He doesn’t feel he’s got to score and then he becomes an even better player than he is at this point of his career.”
Chris Finch on Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xFSsvankY6 – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He takes on Steph one night KD the next. De’Aaron Fox in between. He’s always ready for it. He’s pretty even keel. Super competitive. That’s what we love about him. He’s not afraid of anything.”
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Jaden McDaniels, who’ll guard Kevin Durant #Suns – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Expect a ton of energy in the building. Should be fun.”
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on facing #Suns in Durant’s home debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/e14uUFrUc3 – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant will be on a minute restriction tonight in his #Suns home debut.
Missed last 10 games with left ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/fjV57dGqxP – 9:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Wolves: Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert
Taurean Prince, Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers are all OUT for Minnesota. Kyle Anderson is IN. – 9:32 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Timberwolves:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:31 PM
#Suns starters vs. #Timberwolves:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is back in the starting lineup tonight, alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton. We’re officially back. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant finishes pregame workout with two-handed dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZtS6rrHMw0 – 9:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Video evidence of Kevin Durant finishing his pregame workout without incident. Everyone exhale pic.twitter.com/1zwgBULb4z – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Since K.J. Martin moved into starting lineup, he is one of eight players (with Durant, Allen, Jokic, Sabonis, Valanciunas, Antetokounmpo and Ayton) averaging 14 points, six rebounds and making 58 percent or more of his shots. He is 6 of 11 for 15 points with six rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant pregame from outside locker room. #Suns pic.twitter.com/o7DCpuAqwA – 9:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is out here for his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/8KavpQeOSR – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The second group at times can be efficient on their own.”
Monty Williams on what he learned about his team in the 10 games Kevin Durant missed. #Suns pic.twitter.com/T9D4v5p5L3 – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns live updates: Kevin Durant available for home debut vs. T-Wolves #Suns #Timberwolves
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams officially confirmed Kevin Durant is set to return tonight. Here are 5 things to keep an eye on as KD makes his Suns home debut in an important matchup for playoff seeding: bit.ly/42U6qWi – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 things to know before Kevin Durant’s Suns return – bit.ly/42U6qWi via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/cq83JT9xvI – 7:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@Jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– KD returns
– Lakers/Bulls with everything to play for
– Knicks/Heat for the 5
– Wolves surging
– Huge injury report
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=t-6Fdt… pic.twitter.com/yGboFQnXrN – 6:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
J.R. Smith: Once Kevin Durant went to Warriors, ‘everybody was pretty much playing for second’
cbssports.com/nba/news/j-r-s… – 6:15 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant is set to return to the Suns tonight, but can he remain healthy? 🤔
Full episode of Good Word With Goodwill on Ball Don’t Lie @VinceGoodwill x @HowardBeck ⬇️
🍎: apple.co/3lL4FKl
✳️: spoti.fi/3zjwdto
📺: bit.ly/42TBiWT pic.twitter.com/G6o7Gi7iYK – 5:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You may have heard that Kevin Durant might be returning tonight. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 things to keep an eye on, including how KD impacts Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and the bench rotation: https://t.co/GGnTp8kxPm pic.twitter.com/anaxSAZn6m – 4:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
How many points will KD have in his Suns home debut? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YAeTm6Yxl0 – 3:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Suns with KD were HUMMING ☀️
Sources confirmed to ESPN that Durant will make his return tonight vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/q9qAslmvSs – 3:49 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’ll be on CBS Sports HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet in about 30 minutes talking Durant’s return, a crowded West and the MVP race – 2:57 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
J.R. Smith discussed his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony’s free agency, winning a title in Cleveland, the LeBron James meme, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, George Karl, his upcoming four-part docuseries, and more on the HoopsHype podcast.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/jr-smith… pic.twitter.com/iab6DnAkVs – 12:27 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
If peak Wilt Chamberlain couldn’t do it, can Kevin Durant?
Today’s Suns piece looks at the history of midseason trades and why they don’t typically lead to a title run.
Conversations w/ Devin Booker and Chris Paul about the road ahead, at @TheAthletic
“Once I left to go to the Warriors (in 2016), I figured any logical thing, when it comes to me it’s out of the window,” Durant said. “When it comes to me, people are not going to think in a logical way or simply look at what I’ve done and say that’s it. They gotta add a narrative to it, they gotta push something to discredit me. Once I left to go to the Warriors, it’s been the gymnastics on how to discredit me every step of the way. It’s like, damn, that’s not even fun no more like engaging with people because y’all aren’t even being truthful. You move the goalpost every time, you expect the most out of me and if I don’t reach it I’m a failure. It’s like, what’s the problem? -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023
Kevin Durant: There was so much confusion over how I left OKC about who I was as an individual. And I felt like I needed to explain that to the media and NBA fans, but after a while I was just like, they going to believe what they going to believe regardless. So there’s no need for me to even f— up their experience and try to shift and change the way they think about the situation. After a while, I was just like f— it — you can think however you want to think. I know that’s just a part of it. I’m done trying to get you to understand who I am as a person and player. -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023
Kevin Durant on Nets: I want the best for that organization. I wanted the best for us every game. I hated it had to go down like that. I wasn’t trying to prove the Nets is a s—ty organization. I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care about their players, want the best for their players. Certain s— just didn’t work out. I understand that. I’m not here trying to prove that the Nets was wrong, I think they did amazing by me the whole time I was there, not just with the trade. Coming off the Achilles injury, get back into playing — they made sure they were there for me every step of the way. And I appreciate that for life. I feel like we’ll be tied as family members for life regardless of how it finished. -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023