Matt Barnes: “I hope we don’t see Damian Lillard in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform no more. That’s no knock on him. I just you know as loyal his as he and you and… I think the only way Dame leaves Portland is if they quote unquote make him leave (…) I think Portland’s gonna have to push him out to get him to leave. I don’t think if you leave it up to him that he’s going to leave at this point.”
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
PPP in halfcourt excluding Cs (min 400 poss, via Synergy):
Isaiah Joe – 1.20 (Strokin’ Joe)
Mikal Bridges (BK) – 1.19 (oh baby)
Lauri Markkanen – 1.15
Kevin Huerter – 1.14
Steph Curry – 1.14
Corey Kispert – 1.14
Harrison Barnes – 1.14
Dame Dolla – 1.13
Keegan Murray – 1.13 – 5:02 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort’s day:
Damian Lillard calls him the best defender in the NBA.
Goes for 20 points, 3 steals, 3-7 from 3.
Beats former teammate Eugene Omoruyi for the game-winning jumpball. pic.twitter.com/EqsCDUSUjo – 12:28 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With his first 3-point field goal at the 9:57 mark of Q1 tonight at POR, Keegan Murray has passed Damian Lillard (2012-13: 185) for the second-most 3PM in a season by a rookie in NBA history with 186. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray three. He officially passes Dame Lillard for 2nd most threes by a rookie in NBA history. Fitting it’s in Portland. – 10:14 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
from media row view so far tonight — here’s the tally of which blazers jerseys fans are sporting tonight pregame–
Lillard: 9
Grant: 2
Sharpe: 3
AND
Z-Bo: 2 – 9:59 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Should be fun to watch @trailblazers tonight vs. @SacramentoKings. No Lillard, Grant, Simons, Nurkic, Watford or Reddish.
Who’s left?
Feel bad for season ticket-holders who wind up watching a G-League team.
#RipCity – 6:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.4)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.1)
4th — Kyrie Irving (9.2) pic.twitter.com/vCTROIsQGP – 1:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good story by @jwquick on Lu Dort, who Dame Lillard calls the best defender in the NBA: theathletic.com/4358074/2023/0… – 1:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Blazers gameday live: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ reportedly may consider trading Damian Lillard
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-rep… – 8:19 AM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s most feared scorers, and it didn’t take him long to answer who he thinks is the best defender in the NBA. “Lu Dort,” Lillard said. “I think he has the perfect balance of strength, quickness, speed and desire to do it. And he’s young. So I just think he is the best at it.” -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023
When Lillard sees Oklahoma City and Dort on the schedule, he says he slightly alters his approach. Lillard is always an relentless attacker, but he says he makes sure to establish that aggressiveness even earlier when playing Dort. “I just know what I’m dealing with,” Lillard said. “With a guy like him, I go at him first, so he knows he isn’t going to come in here thinking he is the boss of this s—. He’s going to have to be on his job, and he’s going to have to know that from the beginning.” -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023
Chris Haynes: With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 28, 2023