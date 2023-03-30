Michael Malone: 'Hatchet jobs are made about Nikola Jokic's defense

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone today: “Hatchet jobs are made about Nikola’s defense. I don’t know who’s paying some of these people to write these articles. They’re just so one-sided.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid fires back at those who criticized him for sitting the matchup with Nikola Jokic #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid when asked if not playing Monday vs. Jokic will impact his MVP chances: “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs. If one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, then I guess everybody should be out of it. We all have bad games. Guys miss matchups… – 11:09 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
So ESPN shows Jokic, Embiid, Giannis chart of ppg, rpg but not apg…..smh – 11:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD tonight:
38 PTS
10 REB
2 STL
2 BLK
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Breen and Jeff agree Harden was in the act of shooting but instead of 3 FTs it’s ball out. And all I can think of is that 3 shot foul Jokic got the other night 🤣🤣🤣. All I ask is get each crew on the same page with this play. pic.twitter.com/f2sRNC2xgm – 9:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is presumably done with 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists
Its the 7th time this season a player had 35/15/10
Nikola Jokic (4)
Giannis (2)
Luka (1) – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Since K.J. Martin moved into starting lineup, he is one of eight players (with Durant, Allen, Jokic, Sabonis, Valanciunas, Antetokounmpo and Ayton) averaging 14 points, six rebounds and making 58 percent or more of his shots. He is 6 of 11 for 15 points with six rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic got 3 free throws vs the Sixers the other night on this same type of play. Here Harden only gets 2. Hopefully the league will get this one consistent ahead of playoffs. I still can’t seem to figure it out. pic.twitter.com/fIXODeoCsO – 8:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone took responsibility for the Aaron Gordon gaffe at the end of Monday’s win. Gordon didn’t mind in the least. In fact, he championed Jeff Green instead.
“I mean, you can’t go wrong,” Gordon said. “It’s Jeff Green.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd, when asked to compare Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in light of their again being atop the MVP race: “Can they tie for MVP? Let’s see if we can get that done. … it’s going to be tough for you guys to decide how to vote on that one.” – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have yet to file their injury report but Denver is listing Jokic as questionable. pic.twitter.com/toWGYOs5DP – 5:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nuggets are listing Nikola Jokic questionable with right calf tightness for tomorrow’s game against the Pels. – 5:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) is questionable for tomorrow vs. Pelicans. – 5:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone today: “Hatchet jobs are made about Nikola’s defense. I don’t know who’s paying some of these people to write these articles. They’re just so one-sided.” – 3:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets had an upbeat, short practice today. Players were energized: “You don’t want energy vampires,” Michael Malone said. “You don’t want someone sucking the life out of the room.” – 3:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really entertaining press conference today with Michael Malone. Referenced the “hatchet job” article recently published on Nikola Jokic’s defense. Followed up by asking how those get on his desk.
“I love my family, but they read too much shit. .. ‘Ma, stop sending me stuff.'” – 2:50 PM
Really entertaining press conference today with Michael Malone. Referenced the “hatchet job” article recently published on Nikola Jokic’s defense. Followed up by asking how those get on his desk.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on Michael Malone not putting him back in the game late in the 4th quarter against Philly: “I think he understood what the situation was and what it called for. I think he actually made the right call.” – 2:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Nikola and Jamal as a playoff duo:
“To have Jamal back after two seasons that he’s missed, that just gives us more firepower.”
“When the game is on the line, Nikola draws so much attention.”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on finding joy in an 82-game season:
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink podcast with ESPN’s @NotoriousOHM on all things Nikola Jokic, who he trusts in the West, what’s the key for Denver to reach the Finals, and, of course, every angle of the MVP race.
Via @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/03/29/nug… – 11:03 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA Awards update: A five-way parlay on J.Embiid for MVP, P.Banchero for ROY, I.Quickley for Sixth Man, L.Markannen for Most Improved and B.Lopez for DPOY pays +600 at @FanDuelSportsbook. Sub Jokic for Embiid, and it pays +553. – 9:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Did you know that Nikola Jokic owns a team called KK Joker? 👀
From naming the hometown teams after them to investing in unrelated football clubs, NBA players have made some fascinating business decisions:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
“We have to be a hell of a lot better,” said #Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team nearly squandered a 20-point lead in the fourth.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No injury concerns with Aaron Gordon. Michael Malone says he didn’t think it was going get back down to a one-possession game, and when it did, AG had been sitting for a long time. He said it was a coaching mistake, and he spoke to Gordon about it. – 11:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he never thought the game would get close again, and he didn’t think it was right to put AG back in the game. That’s why Jeff closed.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone went directly over to Aaron Gordon after the buzzer just now. Looked like he was explaining why he didn’t have him in the game late. The two walk off the floor with smiles and their arms around one another. – 11:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
So wait, does Michael Malone just not play DeAndre Jordan even though he’s on the team?! You can do that? – 10:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says he expects Michael Porter Jr. to play tonight. – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Michael Malone have James Harden a lot of credit for how he’s changed his game, saying he’s “checked his ego at the door” this season with how he’s playing. Said he’s been very impressed with both Harden and Tyrese Maxey and how they’ve played, and in particular Maxey of late. – 7:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone once again reiterated that even without Joel Embiid playing, he’s worried about the Nuggets having an emotional let-up. Being up for a game like this one.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says he isn’t disappointed that Joel Embiid isn’t playing tonight and that the Sixers aren’t at full strength. He says it’s all about the Nuggets coming with the right mindset and continuing how they played against Milwaukee. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. should be good to go tonight, and said his team’s approach doesn’t change no matter who is available from the other side. – 7:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. should be good to go tonight against Sixers. – 7:48 PM
“Not playing against him was a huge bummer, but there’s a bigger goal in sight and that’s to make sure we’re healthy for the playoffs and, like I said, I got nothing to prove,” Embiid added. “The last matchup, we won and I had whatever I had. To go out there and say I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid, but like I said, I don’t care if I win it or not.” -via Sixers Wire / March 30, 2023
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is questionable with right calf tightness ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. -via Twitter @msinger / March 29, 2023