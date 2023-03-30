NBA scout: Luka Doncic is the worst transition defender in the history of basketball

Nobody is going to mistake Luka Doncic for Gary Payton or prime Kawhi Leonard on the defensive end of the ball, but at least one scout thinks he’s historically bad. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon appeared on the Lowe Post podcast Tuesday and said a scout called Doncic “the worst transition defender in the history of basketball” (7:40 mark). Ouch. “That seems a little much, scout guy,” Zach Lowe responded, smiling. MacMahon did note that the scout didn’t make an analytical case for his assertion, saying simply, “just watch him,” when pressed on his opinion.
Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic: “We still have chances, so we shouldn’t give up yet” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo posts a triple-double, Luka Doncic was not enough for the Mavs, Domantas Sabonis enjoys a historic playoff berth, and more #EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Only Luka Doncic can casually do a trickshot in mid-conversation and everyone won’t be surprised 😅
pic.twitter.com/Io0G3MJ4Q4 – 3:05 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Analysis: Talen Horton-Tucker has a career night as everybody eats for the Jazz, including Luka Samanic deseret.com/2023/3/29/2365… pic.twitter.com/qf1Xx1aeJv – 12:59 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The triple take: Jazz 128, Spurs 117
1. THT was pure TNT
2. Hey, remember Luka Samanic?
3. I think the development phase of this season is probably over.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 12:56 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd had “a great conversation” with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on Monday in Indiana and “felt as a group we were going in the right direction — but it didn’t last long.”
“Maybe we’re going to have to add some more players to that meeting so they can play well, too.” – 11:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers came home from a daunting road trip to face…Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
As fun as that sounds, all it took was a big fourth quarter to outlast Dallas in James Harden’s return:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-outlast… – 11:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid outdueled Luka and the Mavs for the Sixers’ 50th win of the season 😤
(📍 @GooglePixel_US) pic.twitter.com/1OWLmFN8uA – 11:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Talen Horton-Tucker’s 3-point shooting night: some shots he took that I liked, and the importance of him keeping up good shooting.
2. Walker Kessler’s low minutes
3. Luka Samanic’s game, and his very artistic tattoo
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd all said they believe Dallas has enough time to get things sorted out and make the playoffs. All of them were relatively upbeat after the game, all things considered. Irving spoke to the Mavs needing more poise late, Kidd to missed shots. – 11:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after Mavs’ loss to Sixers: “We still have chances, so we shouldn’t give up yet.” – 11:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid with a block in crunch time on Luka 🔥☄️
pic.twitter.com/NFgyRC2G71 – 10:41 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Feels like Luka Doncic likes star opponents more than his own teammates. – 10:14 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Embiid and Luka started having a fireside chat at halfcourt before the buzzer even went off – 10:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
God I hope there was some ESPN boom mic trained at Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic in those closing seconds. – 10:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Dallas 91, Philadelphia 89.
Dallas has controlled most of this game, but rough stretches at the end of the second and third have this one close going to the 4th.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have 20 each for Philly, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have 19 for Dallas – 9:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Listen. I don’t hate how Luka Samanic has played tonight. He has a level of skill that wasn’t there the last time i saw him – 9:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Gotta make sure you prevent the Luka Doncic 60 foot pull-up. Can’t go under that screen. – 9:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doncic smiles after drawing a soft foul on Joel. pic.twitter.com/fEkWam8LQk – 9:24 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is presumably done with 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists
Its the 7th time this season a player had 35/15/10
Nikola Jokic (4)
Giannis (2)
Luka (1) – 9:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another energetic half for the Mavs as they lead in Philly 62-57 They built a lead as large as 12 before a late 76er push. 10 Mavs play, 9 score, led by Irving w/15 . Luka 11-5-6. Embiid 14, Maxey 10 for Philly as Mavs try to sweep season series. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all can check “Luka gets blocked at rim, doesn’t get foul call, doesn’t get up and back on defense, and opponent scores easy layup” off your mightly Mavs bingo card. – 8:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka Samanic scores….fan behind me says where was that in San Antonio – 8:31 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
So the Spurs drafted Luka Samanic in the first round and everyone thought it was a reach, but some fans saw potential in his skills and size, but he didn’t stick and the Spurs shockingly cut him, and a few years later the Jazz signed him to a 10-day to play against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KM99DtriKf – 8:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Luka Samanic — on a 10-day contract with the Jazz — is about to check into the game. – 8:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Just seen that the Jazz signed Luka Samanic. Wrote about him last month, and how he’d put himself back on the NBA radar after an empty couple of years.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.4)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.1)
4th — Kyrie Irving (9.2) pic.twitter.com/vCTROIsQGP – 1:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Come for Christian Wood debating with Reggie Bullock that he is the fastest player on the Mavs.
Stay for Luka Doncic making (another) ridiculous trick shot and thinking no one got it on video.
I got ya, @luka7doncic. pic.twitter.com/q3usTNvOHO – 12:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic could become one of NBA’s highest scorers to ever miss playoffs if Mavericks continue slide
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 9:53 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023
Callie Caplan: Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. Pacers after NBA rescinded his technical foul suspension: “He gets hit on virtually every play. I’ve seen it close up. … I’m leading the league in technical fouls for coaches, so I empathize with disagreements with officials.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 27, 2023
Mark Followill: According to @Sportradar, there have been 872 technical fouls called on players this season. 20 of them have been rescinded as of the latest one with Luka -via Twitter @MFollowill / March 27, 2023