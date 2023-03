NBA scout: Luka Doncic is the worst transition defender in the history of basketball

Nobody is going to mistake Luka Doncic for Gary Payton or prime Kawhi Leonard on the defensive end of the ball, but at least one scout thinks he’s historically bad. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon appeared on the Lowe Post podcast Tuesday and said a scout called Doncic “the worst transition defender in the history of basketball” (7:40 mark). Ouch. “That seems a little much, scout guy,” Zach Lowe responded, smiling. MacMahon did note that the scout didn’t make an analytical case for his assertion, saying simply, “just watch him,” when pressed on his opinion.Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report