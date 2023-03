NBA scout on Bronny James: 'He plays the right way and has a three-point game that translates'

Several other top players in the class laced up their shoes for the 8:30 a.m. practices that usually matter more than the actual game. Close to 100 NBA team scouts and executives line the baseline each year taking in the two-hour practices over the course of three days. Many scouts were tuned into the West practice, trying to get a feel for James as an NBA prospect. “He plays the right way and has a 3-point game that translates,” one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “With all the scrutiny he faces, he seems like a good kid and someone players like playing with.”Source: Krysten Peek @ Yahoo! Sports