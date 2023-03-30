NBA scout on Bronny James: 'He plays the right way and has a three-point game that translates'

Several other top players in the class laced up their shoes for the 8:30 a.m. practices that usually matter more than the actual game. Close to 100 NBA team scouts and executives line the baseline each year taking in the two-hour practices over the course of three days. Many scouts were tuned into the West practice, trying to get a feel for James as an NBA prospect. “He plays the right way and has a 3-point game that translates,” one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “With all the scrutiny he faces, he seems like a good kid and someone players like playing with.”
Source: Krysten Peek @ Yahoo! Sports
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Bronny James shined in the McDonald's All-American Game, 20 years after dad LeBron.
Bronny James shined in the McDonald's All-American Game, 20 years after dad LeBron.
1. TrueHoop’s @coachthorpe first dug deep into projecting Bronny James in February 2022.
“He’s a joy to play with if you are a scorer. He will find you.”
1. TrueHoop’s @coachthorpe first dug deep into projecting Bronny James in February 2022.
“He’s a joy to play with if you are a scorer. He will find you.”
3. Today Bronny James is making headlines after making five 3s in the McDonald’s All-American game.
Today Bronny James is making headlines after making five 3s in the McDonald's All-American game.
I just talked to @coachthorpe who says this tells us little about Bronny: "What he's best at is reading the game, which doesn't happen in a stupid-ass exhibition."
3. Today Bronny James is making headlines after making five 3s in the McDonald’s All-American game.
"He is definitely more aggressive offensively now," @coachthorpe wrote in a follow-up examination of Bronny James in August 2022.
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Both Bronny James and DJ Wagner showing their shooting range in this McDonald’s Game.
That had a been a question mark for both players and something they need to continue to develop. – 10:54 PM
Both Bronny James and DJ Wagner showing their shooting range in this McDonald’s Game.
"There's only one person here uncommitted and y'all should know who that is so we're trying to make it happen."
Isaiah Collier on recruiting Bronny James to USC
Isaiah Collier on recruiting Bronny James to USC to @CoryAlexanderVA pic.twitter.com/u78fUgzUvj – 10:10 PM
"There's only one person here uncommitted and y'all should know who that is so we're trying to make it happen."
Isaiah Collier on recruiting Bronny James to USC
Here at the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Bronny James already drained a couple 3’s in his first few minutes game. Can also run a team and share the ball.
I wouldn’t have him in Top 10 of my Mock Draft, but he does keep getting better and better. Love his poise and maturity. – 9:29 PM
Here at the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Bronny James already drained a couple 3’s in his first few minutes game. Can also run a team and share the ball.
Bronny James in the Powerade Dunk Contest at the McDonald's All-American Game
Bronny James in the Powerade Dunk Contest at the McDonald's All-American Game
The NBA's second generation: Bronny James and other sons following fathers' footsteps
Bronny James has opted out of all media interviews at this week's McDonald's All-American Game, including today's media day.
LaVar Ball advises Bronny James to pursue a career in Australia rather than attend college "If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don't wanna play no chemistry. I don't wanna practice no Spanish."
For the first time, some players aren't wearing the McDonald's All American Game's sneaker brand sponsor — as Bronny James, DJ Wagner & Juju Watkins are already each signed to NIL shoe deals with Nike. Bronny is in the LeBron 20, DJ in Kobe 6 and Juju wore the GT Cut 2.
Bronny James is the top NIL earner in the entire nation