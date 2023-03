Nikola Jokic will sit out against Pelicans

Jokić bought his first racehorse, Dream Catcher, shortly after he was drafted by the Nuggets in 2016. He now owns more than half a dozen horses and spends much of his offseasons in Serbia tending to the animals at his own stable. In his downtime during the season, Jokić can be found watching horse races on his phone or even jetting off to race tracks during East Coast road swings. For Jokić, the passion is more about a communion with the competitors than the competition itself. “I just enjoy being around them and seeing their different characteristics,” he said. “You get to see when they work out that they are basically like us. They are athletes, sprinters. They are magnificent creatures.” -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023