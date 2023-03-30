Nikola Jokic will sit out against Pelicans

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic’s calf (injury) — he’s questionable with calf tightness — “has been brewing.” He played through it against the 76ers and didn’t do a lot at practice yesterday. Denver will “err on the side of caution” tonight.
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Opening Night for my Mariners, and Jokic rests tonight allowing me to watch baseball guilt-free. Nikola is a real one. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Doesn’t seem like Nikola Jokic will be playing tonight vs. NOLA. He didn’t come out for his typical warmup. – 8:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green and Jokic typically shoot together pregame. No Joker yet. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic potentially averaging a triple-double this year and if it’s something Denver will chase: “He’s not a a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser. If it happened in an inorganic matter it would lose its luster and it wouldn’t be much of an accomplishment.” – 8:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable.
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll err on the side of caution with 7 games left.”
No determination on his status for tonight as of yet. – 8:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll definitely err on the side of caution,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic’s calf. Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Giannis has had his team on a roll the last few months but knows the MVP debate revolves around Jokic and Embiid, and he’s ok with that.
He spoke with @VinceGoodwill on his main goal: bringing another championship to Milwaukee.
➡️ yhoo.it/40SCSqd pic.twitter.com/49H4sWjt8i – 6:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Decent chance there’s not a single American player on the All-NBA 1st Team this season.
This could be it if shenanigans are allowed with the forward vote:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I used to lock Joker up in practice all the time.”
Pause
“Nah.”
#Suns wing Torrey Craig on his former #Nuggets teammate, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Denver at Phoenix on Friday.
“He’s an amazing talent.” – 5:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was highly complimentary of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ supporting cast. When he got to Jeff Green and his career longevity, he joked, “When God parted the Red Sea, I think Jeff, he crossed over with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tTHunklQeR – 4:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid leads Jokic by TWO POINTS in the NBA MVP straw poll 😳 Who takes it?
🔗 es.pn/436p8Kr pic.twitter.com/wpXxCJs15a – 4:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis gives his assessments on Embiid and Jokic sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… pic.twitter.com/8cXPt79IK2 – 4:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Subterfuge and hatchet jobs. Michael Malone had a lot to say about the media coverage of Nikola Jokic lately.
denverpost.com/2023/03/30/nug… – 4:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just keeps raising his game. pic.twitter.com/B6XBibhMkI – 2:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Embiid and Jokic lead the MVP discussion, but what about the hardest working man in basketball business? “If I said I don’t care, that would be a lie,” Giannis tells @YahooSports sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The “impact” of the latest straw poll per betting odds now has Joel and Jokic neck and neck for the MVP in a +110 tie, (both +130 last night) and Giannis has fallen a little bit further behind now just (+500). – 1:44 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic seemed like a runaway favorite in the February poll but has since lost a lot of ground pic.twitter.com/yz1VxNrbIy – 1:39 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
According to @TimBontemps’s NBA MVP straw poll today, this year’s race between Embiid and Jokic could be the closest ever
Giannis still lurking with quite a few first place votes
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have fared well against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets all season. Don’t completely dismiss New Orleans’ chances for a win even if Denver’s MVP candidate is available. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/30/2366… pic.twitter.com/gGV1P6YKHw – 10:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
If missing Monday’s matchup against Nikola Jokic costs Joel Embiid the MVP, he said “I don’t care.”
“I got nothing to prove…to go out there and say that I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:13 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
ESPN’s latest MVP straw poll results:
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Luka
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA is the #2 vote getter among all guards. All NBA is a wrap. – 10:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
EUROhope | Assist for Turkey: Vasilije Micic and Nikola Jokic in support of earthquake victims
eurohoops.net/en/trademarks/… – 9:16 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The final MVP straw poll is out — and the voters are saying it’s a dead heat between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, setting up a truly thrilling race to the finish line.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
ESPN’s final MVP straw poll is historically a strong indicator of who will actually win the award.
Joel Embiid leads Nikola Jokic by 2 points in this season’s final poll.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:45 AM
ESPN’s final MVP straw poll is historically a strong indicator of who will actually win the award.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid fires back at those who criticized him for sitting the matchup with Nikola Jokic #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid when asked if not playing Monday vs. Jokic will impact his MVP chances: “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs. If one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, then I guess everybody should be out of it. We all have bad games. Guys miss matchups… – 11:09 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
So ESPN shows Jokic, Embiid, Giannis chart of ppg, rpg but not apg…..smh – 11:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD tonight:
38 PTS
10 REB
2 STL
2 BLK
His 9th 35/10 game of the season, breaking a tie with Jokic and Tatum. pic.twitter.com/h28VYzWxQ9 – 10:23 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Breen and Jeff agree Harden was in the act of shooting but instead of 3 FTs it’s ball out. And all I can think of is that 3 shot foul Jokic got the other night 🤣🤣🤣. All I ask is get each crew on the same page with this play. pic.twitter.com/f2sRNC2xgm – 9:57 PM
More on this storyline
Antetokounmpo knows the conversation revolves more around Jokić and Embiid, to which he says, “That’s OK.” He even gave a scouting report on both, and how voters could come to a conclusion of giving a vote to either. On Jokić, he said: “I see one guy that helps his team win. I see a guy that understands the game of basketball, plays the game of basketball the right way. I see a guy that’s very competitive, plays to win. He’s a good guy. He’s a great human being. He has a great support system behind him, his brothers, his wife.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 30, 2023
He calls them both, “f***ing unbelievable.” He also urges the world not to take players he mentions frequently, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, for granted. “Never. He’ll be out of the league and people will say, [in a crying voice] ‘LeBron is gone.’ Appreciate him, appreciate KD while he’s here. I don’t take this job for granted so nobody should take me for granted.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 30, 2023
Jokić bought his first racehorse, Dream Catcher, shortly after he was drafted by the Nuggets in 2016. He now owns more than half a dozen horses and spends much of his offseasons in Serbia tending to the animals at his own stable. In his downtime during the season, Jokić can be found watching horse races on his phone or even jetting off to race tracks during East Coast road swings. For Jokić, the passion is more about a communion with the competitors than the competition itself. “I just enjoy being around them and seeing their different characteristics,” he said. “You get to see when they work out that they are basically like us. They are athletes, sprinters. They are magnificent creatures.” -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023