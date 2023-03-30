Live stream: Pelicans 50, Nuggets 40

The New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) play against the Denver Nuggets (51-24) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 30, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 50, Denver Nuggets 40 (Half)
Michael Singer @msinger
Well, that was technically a half of basketball. #Nuggets shot 34% from the field, and 16% from 3.
Only two Denver players, Jamal and Bruce, had more than six points.
Pels up 50-40 at the break. TNT is … enamored. – 11:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Pelicans lead 50-40 at halftime. Ingram got into a groove in the final minutes of the 2Q and leads all scorers with 14 points. Murray (12) and Bruce Brown (10) lead the Nuggets. Denver’s 16-46 from the field and 3-19 from 3. – 11:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Without Nikola Jokic, Nuggets post a whopping 40 points in the 1st half vs. Pelicans. – 11:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just completely and entirely off his shot tonight. Not even close on some. – 11:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets building a lovely house on the rim this first half. pic.twitter.com/yawXDHYnL2 – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets game staff has become elite has handling awkward delays (see: multiple rim adjustments).
No idea what they’re looking at now, but arena is playing the hits: Bob Marley and Sweet Caroline. – 11:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With the way the Nuggets have shot tonight, this is certainly cruel and unusual. – 11:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Here’s DeAndre Jordan teaching Zeke Nnaji about some post defense at the last timeout. Before I started recording, Joker was helping him with positioning, too. pic.twitter.com/6HVb4vVR7p – 10:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After those two makes from deep, Herb Jones has now made 15 of his 36 3-point attempts for the month of March.
That’s a 41.7 3PT%, folks. – 10:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone riding the Aaron Gordon-Jeff Green- MPJ frontcourt to close the first half. In other words, doesn’t seem like he was impressed with Thomas Bryant’s first stint. And if he does go back to Bryant, there are only 4:00 left in the half. – 10:54 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets going with the Jeff Green/Aaron Gordon frontcourt right now. Might be because Bryant and Nnaji both have a couple of fouls. Might be because this is a lineup they could use in the postseason. Might be a combination of the two. – 10:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
An inverted Aaron Gordon-Jamal Murray 4-1 Pick and Pop action is interesting. – 10:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Pelicans is one of Nikola Jokic’s best arguments for MVP. – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pelicans teeing off on the Nuggets from downtown right now. – 10:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That was @TreyMurphy’s 58th 3️⃣ in March, the most three pointers in a month in team history!
#Pelicans | @UVAMensHoops pic.twitter.com/AyHdzcFtFu – 10:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You know that scene in Matilda when the whole auditorium is chanting “Bruce” after he finishes the whole chocolate cake? I badly want Ball Arena to play that scene whenever Bruce Brown does something cool. They’d be playing it on loop tonight. – 10:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, Trey Murphy III has made 58 threes in March.
This marks the most 3PM in a month in franchise history, surpassing Baron Davis’s 57 in November of 2003. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown is saving the Nuggets offense right now with his drives. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Nuggets going small with JV on the floor. Ball has to go into the big fella. – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has joined his teammates on the bench in a dapper green jacket. pic.twitter.com/ztR0n3bES9 – 10:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Friend of the show Christian Braun just smacked the big yellow ball bouncing onto the court like a champ. – 10:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This was… a first quarter of basketball.
Pelicans – 21
Nuggets – 17
Pels didn’t score in final 4:21 of 1Q.
Teams combined to go 0-of-10 from 3.
@ESPNStatsInfo says it’s the 2nd 1Q this season across the NBA where neither team hit a 3. – 10:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up after one!
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/rAfFBKh85b – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st: Pelicans 21, Nuggets 17
Valanciunas 9 pts, 8 rebs
Ingram 8 pts, 4 rebs
McCollum 2 pts
3-pointers
DEN: 0-7
NOP: 0-3 – 10:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Pelicans lead 21-17 after one. Jonas Valanciunas (9) and Ingram (8) with most of the Pelicans’ offense. Bruce Brown leads the Nuggets with four points. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When KCP, Bruce and Jeff all hustled back to force a Naji Marshall missed layup off a bad pass, Michael Malone threw both hands in the air and screamed. The most visceral reaction to a hustle play I can remember. – 10:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has joined the Nuggets on the bench. Dark turquoise suit. – 10:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets fans have started to buzz when CB puts the clamps on people. They know what they’re watching. – 10:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Christian Braun just introduced himself to Brandon Ingram with an impressive defensive possession. – 10:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
David Griffin met with @Ibotta Thursday afternoon for some pre-game Q&A 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hs31dYYoMg – 10:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[gestures violently towards the thomas bryant minutes/fouling]
…and their defense, too. – 10:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jonas Valanciunas with 9 points, 8 rebounds (3 offensive) in his first 8 minutes. He’s eating tonight against this Nuggets front line. – 10:26 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nikola jokic is fairly important to the nuggets offense, it seems. who knew? – 10:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver without Jokic always feels like somebody used to driving an automatic who gets into a car with a manual clutch.
Sure, eventually muscle memory kicks in but until then the clutch is grinding. Hopefully Denver has that out of their system now with the running offense. – 10:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. on a hot start: 8 points (4-5) with 7 mins left in the first
#Pelicans up 17-7 pic.twitter.com/3rD9SSwf5y – 10:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I know Thomas Bryant hasn’t played a lot, but the defensive possessions they’re getting from him so far are…not great. – 10:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Thomas Bryant picks up his second foul, and here comes Zeke Nnaji. It looked like Bryant tried to ask to stay in. Not a great start for him, especially defensively. – 10:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: sits
Michael Singer @msinger
Pelicans open the game 12-3 with all 12 points coming in the paint. An awful start for Denver’s starters. #Nuggets offense looks lethargic and is settling for outside looks. In non-related news, Nikola Jokic is pretty good. – 10:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans jump out to a 12-3 lead over the Nuggets. Brandon Ingram setting the tone from the jump again as he’s got 6 points — and could have more with all the contact he’s taken. – 10:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Pelicans score 10 straight and take a 12-3 lead. We’re four minutes in, and the Nuggets are 0-9 from the field, including three 3s. – 10:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets start out in a 12-3 hole and open shooting 0-9 from the floor without Nikola Jokic. It’s been a disaster so far. – 10:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Own goal on the Nuggets’ first defensive possession of the night. Jamal Murray gets to the line on Denver’s first offensive possession and hits all three of his free throws. – 10:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thomas Bryant’s last start was Jan. 30 when he was still with the Lakers: 18 points (7-8 shooting), 9 rebounds, he was a +1 in a 17-point loss. – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright Nuggets fans, it’s basketball time.
Thomas Bryant vs Jonas Valanciunas up front will be interesting. – 10:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s a fact #Pelicans have toughest remaining schedule math-wise, but some context: They have 4 home games left, 2 on road (24-13 vs. 14-25 records this season for NOLA). Also, it’s very possible multiple opponents will have seed locked up (or close to it) when they face Pels – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
That video they just aired of Zion — how will he possibly be in playoff shape in two weeks? – 10:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call: Where are you watching from tonight? 👀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/jaF1ulLLGY – 10:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry scored 39 points and the Warriors overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Pelicans. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/golden… – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tough matchup tonight without Jokić, but not an impossible one. Herb Jones will be guarding Jamal Murray. Game probably comes down to that matchup. – 9:54 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Let’s ride. Pelicans at Nuggs. @NBAonESPNRadio with @CoryAlexanderVA @KevinPWinter and me. See you on the radio. pic.twitter.com/bv88WnFXen – 9:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m not saying this is the plan, but if Denver wins tonight, they’ll have the option of resting Joker on a b2b vs. Phoenix to compound his rest/ recovery with that calf injury. Point is, win gives you a bit more flexibility. – 9:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
5️⃣ on it!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/immf6Srw6d – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Thomas Bryant – 9:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Thomas Bryant will start in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. – 9:31 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokic (calf) is OUT tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/TDp39W1G1f – 9:28 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Working in Denver tonight for @ESPNRadio and wouldn’t you know it, I found a Gator. @TheCoreyBrewer pic.twitter.com/ft1YKCfefI – 9:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Opening Night for my Mariners, and Jokic rests tonight allowing me to watch baseball guilt-free. Nikola is a real one. – 9:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Vlatko Čančar and Peyton Watson are available for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans.
Nikola Jokić is OUT.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1pAG9yqctM – 9:10 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
This has to be one of the most comprehensive ass kickings you’ll ever see in a game between top teams with real regular season stakes. Celtics have been awesome, Bucks have been embarrassing. Bucks have now failed their three biggest tests post-all-star: Philly, Denver, Boston – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Last chance to win!!
Go to the #Pelicans app now 🚨
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
An hour away – everybody lock in 🔒
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/onMeDNeLth – 9:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson is out here getting some shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/FCMs8adaVC – 8:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Doesn’t seem like Nikola Jokic will be playing tonight vs. NOLA. He didn’t come out for his typical warmup. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green was in the middle of warming up when Larry Nance Jr. walked by yelling “short close, short close.” Then he commenced playing “defense.”
With a late appearance from Zion Williamson at the end. pic.twitter.com/fuFiwdXtVl – 8:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green and Jokic typically shoot together pregame. No Joker yet. – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Which cowboy fit are we rockin’ with tonight 🤠
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/8wCe67czkM – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic potentially averaging a triple-double this year and if it’s something Denver will chase: “He’s not a a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser. If it happened in an inorganic matter it would lose its luster and it wouldn’t be much of an accomplishment.” – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good evening 😁
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ApswkmQSvC – 8:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic’s calf (injury) — he’s questionable with calf tightness — “has been brewing.” He played through it against the 76ers and didn’t do a lot at practice yesterday. Denver will “err on the side of caution” tonight. – 8:19 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic’s calf (injury) — he’s questionable with calf tightness — “has been brewing.” He played through it against the 76ers and didn’t do a lot at practice yesterday. Denver will “err on the side of caution” tonight. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable.
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll err on the side of caution with 7 games left.”
No determination on his status for tonight as of yet. – 8:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll definitely err on the side of caution,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic’s calf. Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon, Mr. Nugget, is nominated for Teammate of the Year. pic.twitter.com/4i7ckvZprD – 7:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Spoke to CJ McCollum about durability at shootaround today nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What are we thinkin’, Nuggets Nation ⬇️
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well this is a first for the Suns in quite a while:
There is no one on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Nuggets.
No one is on the injury report for Phoenix. – 6:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The DNVR Bar is one of the best sports bars in Denver, per @denverpost.
Come for the burgers, stay for our lighting.
denverpost.com/2023/03/29/bes… pic.twitter.com/uogsx4PJ6d – 6:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The @DNVR_Sports Bar is one of the best nine sports bars in Denver, per @denverpost.
Come for the burgers, stay for our lighting.
denverpost.com/2023/03/29/bes… pic.twitter.com/RP4z6GZyyr – 6:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a made triple on Tuesday night against the Pelicans, the Splash Brother notched a new career high from beyond the arc. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/kla… – 6:00 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Giannis has had his team on a roll the last few months but knows the MVP debate revolves around Jokic and Embiid, and he’s ok with that.
He spoke with @VinceGoodwill on his main goal: bringing another championship to Milwaukee.
➡️ yhoo.it/40SCSqd pic.twitter.com/49H4sWjt8i – 6:00 PM
Giannis has had his team on a roll the last few months but knows the MVP debate revolves around Jokic and Embiid, and he’s ok with that.
He spoke with @VinceGoodwill on his main goal: bringing another championship to Milwaukee.
➡️ yhoo.it/40SCSqd pic.twitter.com/49H4sWjt8i – 6:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Decent chance there’s not a single American player on the All-NBA 1st Team this season.
This could be it if shenanigans are allowed with the forward vote:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic – 5:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Just noticed for the first time that new Blue Jay Kevin Kiermaier could be a cousin of Jonas Valanciunas or Travis Kelce. Valanciunas and Kelce look like twins, but Kiermaier is in the ballpark. #myfirstimportantjaystweetofyear – 5:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I used to lock Joker up in practice all the time.”
Pause
“Nah.”
#Suns wing Torrey Craig on his former #Nuggets teammate, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Denver at Phoenix on Friday.
“He’s an amazing talent.” – 5:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m not asking for the answers. Think they’re just interesting questions. Embiid played the prior 13 games before missing Denver, then returned the following game from that calf. – 4:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was highly complimentary of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ supporting cast. When he got to Jeff Green and his career longevity, he joked, “When God parted the Red Sea, I think Jeff, he crossed over with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tTHunklQeR – 4:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid leads Jokic by TWO POINTS in the NBA MVP straw poll 😳 Who takes it?
🔗 es.pn/436p8Kr pic.twitter.com/wpXxCJs15a – 4:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
UM’s Jason Taylor makes decision on Dolphins TV; options to succeed him in Dolphins preseason TV booth. And “hello friends”: Jim Nantz’s last Final 4 will be UM’s and FAU’s first. And media nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
12 years ago today…Coach really let ‘em know with this pic.twitter.com/v2evJM5EHH – 4:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis gives his assessments on Embiid and Jokic sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… pic.twitter.com/8cXPt79IK2 – 4:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Subterfuge and hatchet jobs. Michael Malone had a lot to say about the media coverage of Nikola Jokic lately.
denverpost.com/2023/03/30/nug… – 4:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
mile high hoops tonight
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/s50xv1wcYw – 4:02 PM
