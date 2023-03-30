Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could miss third straight game

Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently listed as OUT tomorrow vs the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers. Myles Turner is questionable. Indiana still has some young talent is 19-19 at home. OKC is pushing to make the play-in. Big game.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently listed as OUT tomorrow vs the Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers. Myles Turner is questionable.
Indiana still has some young talent is 19-19 at home.
OKC is pushing to make the play-in.
Big game. – 5:47 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Decent chance there’s not a single American player on the All-NBA 1st Team this season.
This could be it if shenanigans are allowed with the forward vote:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic – 5:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for tomorrow at the Pacers. It would be his third straight missed game. – 5:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder are listing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) as OUT for Friday’s game against the Pacers.
Remember, these reports update hourly but specifically at key times such as 12:30 and 4:30 to go check back on. As of now though, the injury report has him OUT. – 5:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) is currently listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Pacers – 5:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 30 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.61
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.43
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.56
5. Damian Lillard: 14.23
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.11
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.93
8. Anthony Davis: 13.22
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.65
10. LeBron James: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/6twwymQXi6 – 12:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The full results. ⬇️
100 voters were polled. SGA and Luka are very close for #5. Feels like Shai could finish top 5 if OKC makes the play-in over the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/drt5Z7m093 – 11:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you were running the Thunder, what kind of star would you try to trade your massive cache of picks for?
They don’t really need ball-handling with SGA/Giddey/J-Dub.
Maybe a wing that shoots/defends (like a younger Paul George?)
Maybe just a top pick to get cheaper upside? – 11:02 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
ESPN’s latest MVP straw poll results:
1. Embiid
2. Jokic
3. Giannis
4. Tatum
5. Luka
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA is the #2 vote getter among all guards. All NBA is a wrap. – 10:06 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is No. 6 in ESPN’s latest MVP straw poll – 9:11 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrating the Jalen Williams game winner on instagram. ⬇️
SGA was OKC’s biggest cheerleader tonight. He was constantly up and engaged with the team, the refs and the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/NcnrL39bGy – 11:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Huge bounce back win in the clutch for this young squad without SGA.
OKC now in sole possession of the #10 play-in spot.
Mavs lost tonight. Thunder are 1 game ahead plus the tiebreaker. – 10:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA putting in some light pregame work pic.twitter.com/G3OimjfPO5 – 7:33 PM
Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will not play tonight, Rick Carlisle says. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / March 27, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Carlisle said Myles Turner is out, but he expects Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin to play and Chris Duarte to be available. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 25, 2023
