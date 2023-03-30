Stephen Curry signs new long-term Under Armour deal

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a new long-term extension with Under Armour that will extend beyond his playing days and into his retirement. Although exact terms were not disclosed, the new agreement could be one of the richest-ever endorsement deals in sports once annual base pay, stock equity, royalties on signature products and on-court incentive bonuses are tallied. Curry, who first signed with Under Armour in 2013 and launched the Curry Brand in 2020, will have the title of president of Curry Brand and will receive additional resources to grow his namesake brand.
Source: Nick DePaula @ ESPN
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors star Steph Curry signs new potential lifetime deal with Under Armour mercurynews.com/2023/03/30/war… via @MikeNowels – 12:22 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Under Armour and Steph Curry have announced a new “long-term partnership.” It will also make Steph Curry president of UA’s Curry Brand, and increase his input to golf, women, youth, and sportstyle, and he’ll take on an advisor role to expand UA’s roster of athletes. – 12:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
“All of the shoes have something that take you back to a time and place. I think that’s what this whole game is about.” — @StephenCurry30
Full Curry 1-10 sneaker overview:
andscape.com/features/steph… pic.twitter.com/Iy2fJIXlbu – 10:49 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Steph Curry has signed a long-term extension with Under Armour that will last beyond his playing days, per @NickDePaula.
He is now the President of the Curry Brand. pic.twitter.com/YR4qBch3GU – 10:46 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This season, Stephen Curry’s signature series reached its 10th model.
“We want to keep leveling up,” he said.
He discussed the milestone and each Curry sneaker in detail, on @ESPN’s @Andscape:
andscape.com/features/steph… pic.twitter.com/E45A4B1g41 – 10:33 AM
This season, Stephen Curry’s signature series reached its 10th model.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Octagon founder Phil de Picciotto on Curry’s extension:
“Done right, this partnership is forever. Curry Brand is now cemented into the Under Armour universe. He’s not just an ambassador. He’s not just an endorser. This isn’t just a deal. He will be leading a business.” pic.twitter.com/HOHWZSqBMn – 10:28 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Curry & Plank met up to each sign the contract.
“The fact that KP has led the charge from his mom’s basement [in 1996], to what UA is today & there’s a reinvigorated energy around what we can do together, it was important to have that shaking-of-the-hands moment,” said Curry. pic.twitter.com/0sivt8MYjc – 10:17 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Under Armour founder Kevin Plank on Curry’s extension:
“Why equity was such an important part of this is that Curry Brand and Under Armour are meant to help each other equally throughout this. We’re going to build a kick-ass, long-term, foundational brand with Curry.” pic.twitter.com/sgOEM0Qbpz – 10:15 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: @StephenCurry30 has signed a long-term extension with Under Armour, extending beyond his playing days.
Curry will be awarded substantial equity in UA and is now President of Curry Brand.
“We share a vision for a big future ahead,” said Curry.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:14 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
PPP in halfcourt excluding Cs (min 400 poss, via Synergy):
Isaiah Joe – 1.20 (Strokin’ Joe)
Mikal Bridges (BK) – 1.19 (oh baby)
Lauri Markkanen – 1.15
Kevin Huerter – 1.14
Steph Curry – 1.14
Corey Kispert – 1.14
Harrison Barnes – 1.14
Dame Dolla – 1.13
Keegan Murray – 1.13 – 5:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
JJ Redick explains why Steph Curry is one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/28/whe… – 4:00 AM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Something in the water up North!! Unbelievable weekend at the @underrated Championship in The Bay 🏆🏆 A special thanks to @Rakuten for helping make all this to come to life!!
Congrats to the North Region for taking home BOTH trophies and to all our MVPs 🙌🏽 #StayUnderrated pic.twitter.com/HcmJ7kkHoX – 11:04 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“If Bob comes and tells me something, that’s Bible to me.”
Draymond Green and Steph Curry on the unseen importance of Warriors GM Bob Myers, words the rest of the decision makers need to hear loud and clear nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry scored 39 points and the Warriors overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Pelicans. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/golden… – 8:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to Terance Mann replacing Kawhi Leonard (personal) in starting lineup tonight, asked Tyronn Lue about the level of comfort team had in Norman Powell returning 27 days after suffering left shoulder subluxation (same return timeline as Stephen Curry from similar injury) pic.twitter.com/JZopOCt9su – 7:13 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
#ChasePartner Not sure I laughed harder on any set in my life 😂😂😂Always comedy with my brother @KevinHart4real… Appreciate @Chase Freedom for bringing us together!! “Put a heart on it!!!” #CashBros pic.twitter.com/IggeRG5Cgu – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
“We started with the signature business, and with the opportunity to deepen the partnership, with an expectation of it going past my playing days and the added investment in the great things that we both bring to the table, it’s an exciting time to strengthen that partnership,” said Curry, who is on his 10th signature sneaker with Under Armour. “We understand that it’s a mutually beneficial venture to do some great things, build a great roster, build more scale to the business and create great storytelling.” -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
With Curry’s new deal set to extend beyond his playing career, there will also be a focus on signing athletes as Curry Brand endorsers. More than a year ago, Curry’s SC30 Inc. company signed UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd to an NIL deal. The agreement designated her as a Curry Brand ambassador and provides the 20-year-old with on- and off-court mentorship from Curry. “I do have a lot left to accomplish on the court, however long I am playing. Hopefully, it’s no time soon that I’m thinking about calling it quits,” said Curry, who turned 35 earlier this month. “We’re going to have an investment in the roster of athletes — men and women, from various sports — that want to be a part of the UA and Curry Brand family. That’s where I think the biggest growth can come.” -via ESPN / March 30, 2023
Nick DePaula: Curry’s Under Armour extension, negotiated by @Octagon, projects to be one of the industry’s richest-ever deals & could surpass his total NBA contract earnings. “What we want to do, is win every single day. If we do that, this will be a lifetime deal.” — UA founder Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/Rlsm0nBHML -via Twitter @NickDePaula / March 30, 2023