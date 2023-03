Stephen Curry signs new long-term Under Armour deal

With Curry’s new deal set to extend beyond his playing career, there will also be a focus on signing athletes as Curry Brand endorsers. More than a year ago, Curry’s SC30 Inc. company signed UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd to an NIL deal. The agreement designated her as a Curry Brand ambassador and provides the 20-year-old with on- and off-court mentorship from Curry. “I do have a lot left to accomplish on the court, however long I am playing. Hopefully, it’s no time soon that I’m thinking about calling it quits,” said Curry, who turned 35 earlier this month. “We’re going to have an investment in the roster of athletes — men and women, from various sports — that want to be a part of the UA and Curry Brand family. That’s where I think the biggest growth can come.” -via ESPN / March 30, 2023