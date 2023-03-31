Blazers signing Shaquille Harrison

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing veteran free agent guard Shaq Harrison on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Harrison — who has played with five NBA teams — spent the season with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.
Shaq Harrison signing is under medical hardship exception just like Skylar Mays, I’m told. @wojespn first reported the signing. – 9:15 PM
