Games

Live stream: Bulls 15, Hornets 5

Game streams

The Chicago Bulls (36-40) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Chicago Bulls 15, Charlotte Hornets 5 (Q1 07:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone
Someone familiar is sitting on the #Hornets bench tonight. Looks like he’s inactive, though. pic.twitter.com/qmTxfPQPEt7:19 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
must — and I can’t emphasize this enough — win for the Bulls tonight pic.twitter.com/gHmfFquy8o7:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a new face in walk-ins tonight @JordanKobi 👀
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yc4dcRK4wP7:08 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
An overly confident @ctsbulls … all but guaranteeing an easy Bulls win, while @34billy42 tries to warn him that this is a dangerous game …
Chuck walking to his mic … pic.twitter.com/D9FtcAvqPq7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ at you LIVE from the HIVE 🐝
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/huuYRp8jw56:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A very late arriving crowd here in Charlotte.. having said that, tons of Bulls fans – 6:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is on the air @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/NdK1qvLc7n6:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Five! 🤩
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/fuah8mGJpL6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr (R Shoulder Strain) is out.
Dennis Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) is out.
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/63boWntAaW6:40 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The starting 5️⃣ taking the floor tonight
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation📷 pic.twitter.com/4My64AijEE6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Chicago:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oDql24p8PX6:32 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who y’all got winning the Women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8GPtGGssBQ6:12 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Hornets (H) Away Teals vs. Bulls (A) Traditional Away Reds
7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/ZUCs9onWDL5:43 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond is available tonight.
Alex Caruso and Javonte Green will be game time decisions again. – 5:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso and Green game time.
Drummond is good to go. – 5:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s game will be shown on @NBCSChicago+ – 5:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan tells reporters in Charlotte that Andre Drummond is available vs. Hornets. – 5:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Hornets officially put on bum-ass team alert! Print it! – 5:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre & Dennis Smith Jr. all ruled out for Hornets tonight vs. #Bulls. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier were already out – 5:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ball, Hayward , Smith , Oubre and Rozier all out vs Bulls – 5:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball 5:45 CT ⁦@670TheScore⁩ ⁦@chicagobulls⁩ radio network ⁦@Audacy⁩ app pic.twitter.com/uayUVt3oBl4:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That guy PJ‼️
@PJWashington | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/3kpHfmUljV4:40 PM

The Vertical @Balldontlie
“It’s bulls**t. Bulls**t. It’s not fair,” Rudy Gobert said following Wednesday’s game.
The NBA has fined Gobert and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch $25k and $15k, respectively, for “public criticism of the officiating.”
More ➡️ yhoo.it/40vzZM7 pic.twitter.com/1SNWZdot5P4:31 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Fans have noticed DeMar DeRozan showing off his shooting range more, questions about offseason trades and more.
📬 | @Sam Smith Mailbag: – 3:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For #NBAFitWeek, @HugoTheHornet, @thehoneybees, & the Hive Hip Hop Crew have some fun and creative ways to get fit and stay active!
@BlueCrossNC | @HornetsGive – 3:19 PM

