Live stream: Bulls 15, Hornets 5

The Chicago Bulls (36-40) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Chicago Bulls 15, Charlotte Hornets 5 (Q1 07:23)

Rod Boone @rodboone

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

An overly confident @ctsbulls … all but guaranteeing an easy Bulls win, while @34billy42 tries to warn him that this is a dangerous game …

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CHI

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr (R Shoulder Strain) is out.

Dennis Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) is out.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Hornets (H) Away Teals vs. Bulls (A) Traditional Away Reds

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Andre Drummond is available tonight.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Caruso and Green game time.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

