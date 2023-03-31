Live stream: Clippers 13, Grizzlies 6

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 13, Memphis Grizzlies 6 (Q1 06:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Other than a blown coverage that resulted in alley-oop from Ja to JJJ, near flawless start for Clippers in Memphis.
Kawhi corner 3 from Gordon makes it a 9-2 Clippers lead and a timeout from Taylor Jenkins 101 seconds in.
Russ has a steal, a break lay, somehow fit a lob to ‘whi – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
RT AND CHECK IN. LETS RIDEE
📺 @GrizzOnBally
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis takes a timeout 1:39 into the first quarter after the Clippers jump out to a 9-2 lead. Clips’ defense didn’t know what to do on a lob from Ja to JJJ, but that was about the only mistake they’ve made. – 8:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Fans seated in the baseline seats next to the Clippers bench have on these shirts. pic.twitter.com/tPSJr9FOcp – 8:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @LAClippers
🎿@JaMorant
🎯@DBane0625
🦹@dillonbrooks24
🦄@jarenjacksonjr
🐶@Rookiedunker
@Verizon| #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 7:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans' final homestand of the regular season starts tomorrow vs the Clippers (7 pm CT) 🏀
@ErinESummers with a preview
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/Bvgn1JIVHZ – 7:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you see the shirts. ain't no mascot touching @grizz
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/31
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Clippers are focused on taking away paint.
With that in mind, Clippers were +15 when Zubac or Plumlee were on the floor Wednesday, -6 (all in 3rd quarter when Clippers gave up 41 points) when both were off floor.
T Lue discussed how his centers defended. pic.twitter.com/FEktx8NKst – 7:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have made 20+ 3s in back-to-back games, including 22 Wednesday in Memphis.
Asked Taylor Jenkins to describe how a defense goes about preparing to account for 3s
“You can’t make a gentlemen’s agreement and say, hey, don’t shoot this one!” pic.twitter.com/UXuyGV14OZ – 6:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Get ready. #Pelicans are about to play four straight games in @SmoothieKingCtr, with major implications each night and a lengthy list of goals New Orleans can achieve via a winning homestand. Saturday's tilt vs. Clippers starts the fun.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Kawhi Leonard in the lineup tonight, and Norman Powell returning Wednesday, Clippers have 10 guys who have been playing this week for 9 rotation spots.
Asked T Lue if how guys have played may have influenced his flexibility on keeping a tight rotation. pic.twitter.com/5Cpmba7MCu – 6:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard will play tonight in Memphis, Clippers coach Ty Lue says.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
this is for our day 1's and day 26's
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
different like that 2 chainz song in 2012
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans vs Clippers Injury Report
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 6:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Today's briefing on another Memphis matchup ⤵️
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 5:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If you’re the Grizzlies, who’s the more dangerous playoff matchup, the Warriors or the Lakers?
More from #TheMismatch with @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon: https://t.co/8MAbvF68Qo pic.twitter.com/pkmL1Si3WL – 3:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @dillonbrooks24 played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.30 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/dX8I4YyNwO – 2:44 PM
