Live stream: Clippers 13, Grizzlies 6

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 13, Memphis Grizzlies 6 (Q1 06:42)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Other than a blown coverage that resulted in alley-oop from Ja to JJJ, near flawless start for Clippers in Memphis.

Kawhi corner 3 from Gordon makes it a 9-2 Clippers lead and a timeout from Taylor Jenkins 101 seconds in.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 3/31

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Gordon

Russell Westbrook

MEM

Dillon Brooks

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Xavier Tillman

Desmond Bane

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Clippers are focused on taking away paint.

With that in mind, Clippers were +15 when Zubac or Plumlee were on the floor Wednesday, -6 (all in 3rd quarter when Clippers gave up 41 points) when both were off floor.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have made 20+ 3s in back-to-back games, including 22 Wednesday in Memphis.

Asked Taylor Jenkins to describe how a defense goes about preparing to account for 3s

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

With Kawhi Leonard in the lineup tonight, and Norman Powell returning Wednesday, Clippers have 10 guys who have been playing this week for 9 rotation spots.

Asked T Lue if how guys have played may have influenced his flexibility on keeping a tight rotation. 6:53 PM With Kawhi Leonard in the lineup tonight, and Norman Powell returning Wednesday, Clippers have 10 guys who have been playing this week for 9 rotation spots.Asked T Lue if how guys have played may have influenced his flexibility on keeping a tight rotation. pic.twitter.com/5Cpmba7MCu

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard will play tonight in Memphis, Clippers coach Ty Lue says. – Kawhi Leonard will play tonight in Memphis, Clippers coach Ty Lue says. – 6:31 PM

