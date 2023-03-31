Clippers vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,705,010 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,627,845 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!