Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley: He should be Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was recently asked if Evan Mobley has taken a leap from his rookie to sophomore year. (via Cleveland Cavaliers): “Yeah. I’ve said it for two years now, he should have been Rookie of the Year last year. He’s up for Defensive Player of the Year this year. He definitely took another leap this year. You see the growth. Every game he gets better and better. He’s really starting to find himself as a basketball player in this league. He knows how to get to his spots, knows how to get to his shot whenever he wants to. You’re just seeing a glimpse of it. I mean he’s still a 21-year-old kid that hasn’t been in the weight room a lot, just getting used to the physicality of the game. We’re seeing a glimpse of it right now.” -via TalkBasket / March 20, 2023