Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley: He should be Defensive Player of the Year

Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavs are pushing Evan Mobley to be Defensive Player of the Year. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging an insane 3.3 blocks per game, but he’s only played in 58 games. Mobley’s played in 75. Fascinated to see how much availability impacts our voting (yes I have a vote) – 12:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley’s DPOY case: “He should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I’ve played with a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, so I know what it looks like and I’m seeing it with him, for sure.” – 12:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I talk to a ton of Utahns, even those who say they’re Jazz fans, who have never even heard of him!
But he’s already done things Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert/Gordon Hayward/whoever never did in a Jazz uniform. – 10:10 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Jaden McDaniels
🔘 LaMelo Ball
🔘 Jalen Williams/2022 Re-draft
🔘 W*j or Sh*ms?
🔘 Draft bust criteria
🔘 Evan Mobley for DPOY?
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx881
🍎 apple.co/3Ubnu6d
✳️ spoti.fi/3TZRYYK
📺 bit.ly/hwdx881
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/heenYVtT3o – 5:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff earlier following practice on Donovan Mitchell and any concerns about his ankle following the Atlanta game: “Our expectation is that he’s good to go. He went through everything today, got his treatment.” – 3:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
3. Kee-gan…Mur-ray… The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has lived up to a lot of the hype. He hit 3-of-7 from deep to push his season total to 188 makes from three, which surpassed Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187. – 12:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Keegan Murray passes Donovan Mitchell for the most made threes by a rookie 💪 pic.twitter.com/ewzcaZOvbe – 11:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for Keegan Murray as he checks out late in the third quarter after breaking Donovan Mitchell’s rookie 3-point record. – 11:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray is now atop the rookie ladder for the most 3-pointers ever in a first NBA season, passing Donovan Mitchell with his third made 3 tonight in Portland, bringing him to 188 on the year. Sacramento with 6 more games remaining in the regular season. – 11:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Keegan Murray just set the NBA record by a rookie for 3s in a season, surpassing the 187 mark set by Donovan Mitchell in the 2017-18 season. – 11:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings rookie Keegan Murray has made his 188th 3-point field goal this season with 6:44 to go in third quarter tonight at Portland, setting the All-Time NBA Rookie 3-point record passing Donovan Mitchell (2017-18: 187). pic.twitter.com/pBb6aETBDS – 11:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray sets a new NBA rookie record with 188 made 3-pointers, surpassing Donovan Mitchell’s 187 makes. – 11:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray is now atop the rookie ladder for the most 3-pointers ever in a first NBA season, passing Donovan Mitchell with his third made 3 tonight in Portland, bringing him to 187 on the year. Sacramento with 6 more games remaining in the regular season. – 11:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray ties Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record with 187 made threes. – 11:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray has tied Donovan Mitchell for the most 3-pointers made in a rookie season, burying his second of the game tonight in Portland, bringing him to 186 on the year. – 11:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray has tied Donovan Mitchell’s NBA record for threes by a rookie with 187. – 11:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“It’s rare to find somebody so mature right away on both ends of the court. I wouldn’t be surprised if his career ended up in the Hall of Fame.” —Ricky Rubio
@MichaelVPina wrote about Evan Mobley, the Cavs’ budding franchise cornerstone: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/29/… – 2:41 PM
“It’s rare to find somebody so mature right away on both ends of the court. I wouldn’t be surprised if his career ended up in the Hall of Fame.” —Ricky Rubio
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
On Tuesday night, Donovan Mitchell joined the 10,000-point club and became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points and 1,000 career 3-pointers made. It was his 410th career game for the six-year vet 👏 cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 10:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“I feel like if you can master your mind, you can master your body. It’s perspective. A lot of people think things are harder than what it actually is. I mean, a lot of things are easy.”
I profiled Evan Mobley, a phenom who believes anything is possible: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/29/… – 9:44 AM
“I feel like if you can master your mind, you can master your body. It’s perspective. A lot of people think things are harder than what it actually is. I mean, a lot of things are easy.”
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell attributes much of his NBA success to Quin Snyder. And on Tuesday in Atl, Mitchell saw him on the other bench.
“I’m forever grateful of Quin Snyder. He’s a hell of a coach and is going to have a lot of success here in Atlanta.”
theathletic.com/4359807/2023/0… – 9:42 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell attributes much of his NBA success to Quin Snyder. And on Tuesday in Atl, Mitchell saw him on the other bench.
“I’m forever grateful of Quin Snyder. He’s a hell of a coach and is going to have a lot of success here in Atlanta.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In a few weeks, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell will play in his sixth consecutive postseason to open his career. Behind the 10,000 points, individual milestones and scoring outbursts is a guy who has an unquantifiable impact on winning — his greatest trait
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/h… – 8:41 AM
In a few weeks, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell will play in his sixth consecutive postseason to open his career. Behind the 10,000 points, individual milestones and scoring outbursts is a guy who has an unquantifiable impact on winning — his greatest trait
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are 2 1/2 games above the Nets and 3 games above the Heat. Looking good for that fifth seed and a first-round matchup against Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. – 7:59 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Upon leaving State Farm Arena late Tuesday night, multiple members of #Cavs were still ticked about the three-point foul call that went against Evan Mobley and changed the game. J.B. Bickerstaff was one of them.
“They called a foul that wasn’t a foul”
Upon leaving State Farm Arena late Tuesday night, multiple members of #Cavs were still ticked about the three-point foul call that went against Evan Mobley and changed the game. J.B. Bickerstaff was one of them.
“They called a foul that wasn’t a foul”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Few people are more responsible for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s ascension than Quin Snyder, who was on the other side of Mitchell’s latest brush w/ greatness. Beyond everything else, Snyder believes a specific trait separates Mitchell. Cavs are seeing it too
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/h… – 3:02 AM
Few people are more responsible for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s ascension than Quin Snyder, who was on the other side of Mitchell’s latest brush w/ greatness. Beyond everything else, Snyder believes a specific trait separates Mitchell. Cavs are seeing it too
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Draymond Green (2016), Donovan Mitchell (2021) only ones to do it in the playoffs – 12:58 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell had another 40-point game on Tuesday night as the shorthanded #Cavs lost to Atlanta. He rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter and stayed in the game, but how that plays out moving forward is the biggest thing to watch for the Cavs. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 11:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It was another record-setting night for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. But all he could think about after the game was the final score and the undermanned Cavs coming up just short.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/d… – 11:30 PM
It was another record-setting night for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. But all he could think about after the game was the final score and the undermanned Cavs coming up just short.
David Locke @DLocke09
Just watched the close of Cleveland v. Atlanta
* Donovan was incredible
* Quin seeing Antonio Lang, Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell after the game was cool
Just watched the close of Cleveland v. Atlanta
* Donovan was incredible
* Quin seeing Antonio Lang, Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell after the game was cool
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really tough loss for the #Cavs. Donovan Mitchell was awesome, but how his ankle responds to how it was twisted is the most important thing to come out of tonight. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley had a great night too, but the Cavs got nothing from the bench. – 10:05 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Donovan Mitchell is PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥
Spida has gone over 40 points in a game for the 10th time this season!
Donovan Mitchell is PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥
Spida has gone over 40 points in a game for the 10th time this season!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell has reached 10,000 career points in 410 games.
The fastest by a guard since Dwyane Wade ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ltJxbL2qnu – 9:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell has reached 10,000 career points in 410 games.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Another two-minute rest for #Cavs Evan Mobley after the Hawks surged in front upon his brief departure. – 9:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is insane and should get Defensive Player of the Year votes. He just took away a lob attempt and then recovered to alter Dejounte Murray’s floater and then finished the possession with a defensive rebound. That’s just a sample of what he does each possession. – 9:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley does something incredible defensively every single game. – 9:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is the fastest player in NBA history to score 10k points and make 1,000+ 3-pointers. He’s currently at 10,004 points and 1,186 made 3-pointers. – 8:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
With #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s layup, he has scored over 10,000 career points. He’s the fastest in NBA history to reach 10,000 points and 1,000 3 FGM. – 8:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
5-0 run from Donovan Mitchell to open 3Q and cut the Hawks lead to 59-56 w/ 11:06 remaining in the frame.
Hawks call timeout. – 8:50 PM
5-0 run from Donovan Mitchell to open 3Q and cut the Hawks lead to 59-56 w/ 11:06 remaining in the frame.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just made a transition layup, getting over 10,000 career points. He is the fastest player in NBA history to 10,000 points and 1,000 made 3s. – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley combined for 16 of the team’s 24 points in the first quarter. They each had 8. Cavs also had the same number of assists (9) as guys available tonight. – 8:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs and Hawks are tied 24 a piece. They shot 11 of 23 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3. Cavs also have 9 assists on 11 made shots.
Evan Mobley and Darius Garland lead the Cavs with 8 points each. – 8:03 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs and Hawks are tied 24 a piece. They shot 11 of 23 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3. Cavs also have 9 assists on 11 made shots.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was a VERY brief rest for #Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A Donovan Mitchell 3 stretches the Cavs run to 11-0 but DJM banks in a jumper to score the Hawks first FG in almost 3 mins – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are going to work here early offensively. They are finding Evan inside, and Darius is making some good decisions and getting to the basket. – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell hugged and talked for a few moments prior to tip before Snyder playfully pushed Mitchell out of the hug. – 7:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Atlanta: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley.
Isaac Okoro is out. – 6:46 PM
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Atlanta: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, playoffs, Donovan Mitchell and more on The Putback with guests @jerryferrara, and @john_jastremski (Jerry says Quickley would have gotten a cameo on HBO’s Entourage if he was playing 10-15 years ago): twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Brook Lopez: The best of the NBA’s Central Division
via @TheAthletic ⤵️ theathletic.com/4354885/2023/0… – 12:21 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Brook Lopez: The best of the NBA’s Central Division
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell might have let it slip about Jarrett Allen’s availability tonight, saying the team would be without two of its key defenders — Allen and Isaac Okoro — for tonight’s game against New York. Allen is officially doubtful at the moment. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 31, 2023
Donovan Mitchell becomes the quickest guard to reach 10,000 PTS since Dwyane Wade -via YouTube / March 29, 2023
StatMuse: Donovan Mitchell is now tied with LeBron James for the most 40-point games (10) in a season by a Cavalier. pic.twitter.com/AkszOLkXt6 -via Twitter @statmuse / March 29, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Darius Garland was asked what he would say to NBA Defensive Player of the Year voters to make a case for Evan Mobley. “Watch a basketball game. Watch a Cavaliers game.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / March 30, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was recently asked if Evan Mobley has taken a leap from his rookie to sophomore year. (via Cleveland Cavaliers): “Yeah. I’ve said it for two years now, he should have been Rookie of the Year last year. He’s up for Defensive Player of the Year this year. He definitely took another leap this year. You see the growth. Every game he gets better and better. He’s really starting to find himself as a basketball player in this league. He knows how to get to his spots, knows how to get to his shot whenever he wants to. You’re just seeing a glimpse of it. I mean he’s still a 21-year-old kid that hasn’t been in the weight room a lot, just getting used to the physicality of the game. We’re seeing a glimpse of it right now.” -via TalkBasket / March 20, 2023