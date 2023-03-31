Live stream: Hawks 45, Nets 41

The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) play against the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 45, Brooklyn Nets 41 (Q2 06:29)

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

With 8:30 left in the half, Trae Young is scoreless and the With 8:30 left in the half, Trae Young is scoreless and the #Nets trail by eight. – 8:11 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has reached 106 thefts on the season and breaks a tie with DeAndre’ Bembry (2018-19) for the most steals by a Hawk in a single season since Paul Millsap in 2015-16 (147). – With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has reached 106 thefts on the season and breaks a tie with DeAndre’ Bembry (2018-19) for the most steals by a Hawk in a single season since Paul Millsap in 2015-16 (147). – 8:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

END of 1Q: Hawks 33, Nets 25

DJM 13p on 6-8 FG| 2r| 3a

Bey 7p on 3-6 FG

Bogi 5p|3r|2a – END of 1Q: Hawks 33, Nets 25DJM 13p on 6-8 FG| 2r| 3aBey 7p on 3-6 FGBogi 5p|3r|2a – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter Hawks lead the Nets 33-25. – End of the first quarter Hawks lead the Nets 33-25. – 8:03 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Out of the timeout, AJG and OO come in for the Hawks. – Out of the timeout, AJG and OO come in for the Hawks. – 7:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets and Hawks tied at 20 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Mikal Bridges with 11 points with three 3s already. Bit of a sloppy start for the Nets. Had an early eight-point lead the Hawks quickly erased. – Nets and Hawks tied at 20 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Mikal Bridges with 11 points with three 3s already. Bit of a sloppy start for the Nets. Had an early eight-point lead the Hawks quickly erased. – 7:56 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

JC draws a foul off Royce O’Neal and the Hawks will take a timeout with 2:45 in 1Q and the game tied at 20. – JC draws a foul off Royce O’Neal and the Hawks will take a timeout with 2:45 in 1Q and the game tied at 20. – 7:56 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Saddiq snaps the Hawks’ scoring drought picking off Bridges then scoring a layup in transition. He just tried to get another layup but Claxton emphatically denied him then Bogi hit a midrange jumper and the Hawks are down 12-8 – Saddiq snaps the Hawks’ scoring drought picking off Bridges then scoring a layup in transition. He just tried to get another layup but Claxton emphatically denied him then Bogi hit a midrange jumper and the Hawks are down 12-8 – 7:51 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bogi is the first to come in off the bench for the Hawks. Trae Young takes his usual break. – Bogi is the first to come in off the bench for the Hawks. Trae Young takes his usual break. – 7:50 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

6:48 1Q — the Hawks opened the game making 2-3 shots from the floor. They’ve gone 0-10 since DJM’s chance at 3-pt play with 10:20 in the quarter.

The Hawks trail the Nets 12-4. – 6:48 1Q — the Hawks opened the game making 2-3 shots from the floor. They’ve gone 0-10 since DJM’s chance at 3-pt play with 10:20 in the quarter.The Hawks trail the Nets 12-4. – 7:48 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young is starting and playing in his 350th career game tonight … He is the 11th Hawks player since 1985-86 to record 350 starts. – Trae Young is starting and playing in his 350th career game tonight … He is the 11th Hawks player since 1985-86 to record 350 starts. – 7:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Last game with the blue check mark. When I got it, I thought I was big time. Am losing it because I’m frugal. Whatever. It’s Nic Claxton t-shirt night. Updates to come. – Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Last game with the blue check mark. When I got it, I thought I was big time. Am losing it because I’m frugal. Whatever. It’s Nic Claxton t-shirt night. Updates to come. – 7:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta:

AVAILABLE:

Sharpe (left ankle sprain) – Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta:AVAILABLE:Sharpe (left ankle sprain) – 6:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Day’Ron Sharpe has been upgraded to available to play tonight against the Hawks. 6:30 PM Day’Ron Sharpe has been upgraded to available to play tonight against the Hawks. #Nets

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges was named a finalist for the NBA’s Teammate of The Year award. Jacque Vaughn when asked what makes Bridges a great teammate:

“How he learned all those handshakes… That just tells you who he is. He spent the time to think about that person and what the… 6:22 PM Mikal Bridges was named a finalist for the NBA’s Teammate of The Year award. Jacque Vaughn when asked what makes Bridges a great teammate:“How he learned all those handshakes… That just tells you who he is. He spent the time to think about that person and what the… pic.twitter.com/ad7wjkEDrR

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn on what makes Mikal Bridges a great teammate (he was nominated for teammate of the year): “How he learned all those handshakes.” – Jacque Vaughn on what makes Mikal Bridges a great teammate (he was nominated for teammate of the year): “How he learned all those handshakes.” – 5:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) went through walkthroughs and sounded pretty confident that the second-year center would be available tonight vs. the #NBA – 5:55 PM Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) went through walkthroughs and sounded pretty confident that the second-year center would be available tonight vs. the #Hawks

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn adds Day’Ron Sharpe is very likely playing. Was listed as probable with an ankle sprain and went through walk through today. – Jacque Vaughn adds Day’Ron Sharpe is very likely playing. Was listed as probable with an ankle sprain and went through walk through today. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said the Hawks are playing faster under Quin Snyder. Thinks they’re fifth in transition since he took over. – Jacque Vaughn said the Hawks are playing faster under Quin Snyder. Thinks they’re fifth in transition since he took over. – 5:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – 5:48 PM

