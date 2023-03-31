Live stream: Hawks 45, Nets 41

The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) play against the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) at Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 45, Brooklyn Nets 41 (Q2 06:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With 8:30 left in the half, Trae Young is scoreless and the #Nets trail by eight. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Levitating 🕴
@BryceMcgowens5 | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Q6FouG3sI4 – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Halftime at the Hive.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Qec4TKgH1P – 8:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
13 for @Mikal Bridges in the first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8kHmndOasS – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has reached 106 thefts on the season and breaks a tie with DeAndre’ Bembry (2018-19) for the most steals by a Hawk in a single season since Paul Millsap in 2015-16 (147). – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
END of 1Q: Hawks 33, Nets 25
DJM 13p on 6-8 FG| 2r| 3a
Bey 7p on 3-6 FG
Bogi 5p|3r|2a – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Hawks tied at 20 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Mikal Bridges with 11 points with three 3s already. Bit of a sloppy start for the Nets. Had an early eight-point lead the Hawks quickly erased. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
JC draws a foul off Royce O’Neal and the Hawks will take a timeout with 2:45 in 1Q and the game tied at 20. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq snaps the Hawks’ scoring drought picking off Bridges then scoring a layup in transition. He just tried to get another layup but Claxton emphatically denied him then Bogi hit a midrange jumper and the Hawks are down 12-8 – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi is the first to come in off the bench for the Hawks. Trae Young takes his usual break. – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward PJ Washington left tonight’s game against the Bulls with a right foot sprain. He will not return. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
6:48 1Q — the Hawks opened the game making 2-3 shots from the floor. They’ve gone 0-10 since DJM’s chance at 3-pt play with 10:20 in the quarter.
The Hawks trail the Nets 12-4. – 7:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Slow start, but lots of time left.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/z7RqwPj5SV – 7:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is starting and playing in his 350th career game tonight … He is the 11th Hawks player since 1985-86 to record 350 starts. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Last game with the blue check mark. When I got it, I thought I was big time. Am losing it because I’m frugal. Whatever. It’s Nic Claxton t-shirt night. Updates to come. – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Beautiful.
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/0cihMi9sb5 – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a new face in walk-ins tonight @JordanKobi 👀
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yc4dcRK4wP – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ at you LIVE from the HIVE 🐝
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/huuYRp8jw5 – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr (R Shoulder Strain) is out.
Dennis Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) is out.
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/63boWntAaW – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Five! 🤩
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/fuah8mGJpL – 6:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Game recognize game.
@Mikal Bridges 🤝 @iomatrix23 pic.twitter.com/V8wCUCSMGf – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Chicago:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oDql24p8PX – 6:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta:
AVAILABLE:
Sharpe (left ankle sprain) – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe has been upgraded to available to play tonight against the Hawks. #Nets – 6:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges was named a finalist for the NBA’s Teammate of The Year award. Jacque Vaughn when asked what makes Bridges a great teammate:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn on what makes Mikal Bridges a great teammate (he was nominated for teammate of the year): “How he learned all those handshakes.” – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe (left ankle sprain) went through walkthroughs and sounded pretty confident that the second-year center would be available tonight vs. the #Hawks. #NBA – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn adds Day’Ron Sharpe is very likely playing. Was listed as probable with an ankle sprain and went through walk through today. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the Hawks are playing faster under Quin Snyder. Thinks they’re fifth in transition since he took over. – 5:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – 5:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That guy PJ‼️
@PJWashington | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/3kpHfmUljV – 4:40 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 5 games, Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 threes, 3.2 assists and a steal on 45.7/45.0/81.0 shooting.
The 19-year-old still has a lot to learn, but it’s easy to see why Portland drafted him at No. 7: basketballnews.com/stories/the-sk… – 4:33 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
He’s like Luka in that way… He doesn’t make his teammates better. What did make Dallas much worse was the trade overall because they sent most of their defense to Brooklyn. #NBA
@NetsHistory
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For #NBAFitWeek, @HugoTheHornet, @thehoneybees, & the Hive Hip Hop Crew have some fun and creative ways to get fit and stay active!
@BlueCrossNC | @HornetsGive – 3:19 PM
