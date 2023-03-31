Hawks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,943,060 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $3,870,450 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics had a ridiculous offensive rating of 1.414 Thursday in Milwaukee (their 2nd best this year – 1.418 vs. Brooklyn Feb. 1).
Boston is 44-1 this year with an offensive rating of 1.130 or higher.
The lone loss?
At Utah 13 days ago.
Celtics vs. Utah tonight in Boston. – 2:40 AM