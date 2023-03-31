Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero's candidacy to ROY: With all due respect, I don't think it's a race

Khobi Price: Magic HC Jamahl Mosley when asked why Paolo Banchero deserves to win Rookie of the Year: “With all due respect, I don’t necessarily think it’s a race. The kid has done a great job of impacting winning. Being able to create a different style of play throughout the entire year.”
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley when asked why Paolo Banchero deserves to win Rookie of the Year: “With all due respect, I don’t necessarily think it’s a race. The kid has done a great job of impacting winning. Being able to create a different style of play throughout the entire year.” – 5:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Just as we all expected when Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren were drafted #1 and #2, the Rookie of the Year race is coming down to a pair of Magic and Thunder rookies. – 2:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paolo Banchero is the leading shot attempter with the highest USG% on a bottom-6 team
Jalen Williams is the 2nd-best player with historically-high scoring efficiency on a probable Play-In team
I think it’s pretty easy to see which of the two should win ROTY – 1:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“He just has the will to want to win. … He’s going to do whatever it takes and is necessary to try and help the team get the win.” – @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on Franz Wagner, who’s among the @NBA leaders in fourth-quarter scoring.
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 12:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
While improved contested rebounding is the focus, uncontested ones also matter.
Jamahl Mosley: “Being able to get the rebound, go and push the break and guys know where they’re supposed to be on the floor helps out a ton.”
Story: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
pic.twitter.com/tZvuIs3cH1 – 6:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
📺youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/Q0NFcPmMUt – 4:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Asked Magic coach Jamahl Mosley after last night’s loss to the Grizzlies about striking the balance between leaving the second unit in when they have it rolling/get the team back in the game vs. reloading with starters: pic.twitter.com/dxxaZRPfSt – 11:02 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA Awards update: A five-way parlay on J.Embiid for MVP, P.Banchero for ROY, I.Quickley for Sixth Man, L.Markannen for Most Improved and B.Lopez for DPOY pays +600 at @FanDuelSportsbook. Sub Jokic for Embiid, and it pays +553. – 9:49 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on the team’s fight down the stretch in tonight’s loss to the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/SgpD9VytpH – 10:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Grizzlies 113, Magic 108.
Orlando’s comeback attempt falls short. The Magic won the final three quarters, but the 23-point deficit was too much to overcome.
Franz Wagner: 25 points
Paolo Banchero: 24 points, 11 rebounds. – 10:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Grizzlies 113, Magic 108
The @OrlandoMagic’s comeback effort from a 23-point deficit comes up short, despite outscoring the Grizzlies in every quarter but the first.
Franz Wagner scored 25, while Paolo Banchero posted 24 pts & 11 rebs. – 10:25 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jamahl Mosley going to Goga Bitadze over Moe Wagner has really paid off. You wouldn’t necessarily think so given that Wagner is a bucket (better than a point every two minutes) but Bitadze’s defense/rebounding have sparked something here – 9:50 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Magic 44
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 6 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 3 rebs
Franz Wagner – 7 pts – 9:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Magic 44.
Paolo Banchero: 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Grizzlies take a 16-10 lead midway through the 1Q after that Jaren Jackson Jr. 3-pointer.
Memphis on a 9-0 run. Orlando’s missed shots igniting the Grizzlies’ offense. Jamahl Mosley calls timeout. – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin: Rui Hachimura, at 6-8, 230 pounds, gets credited for having a sturdy frame. But what was it like for him to guard the Magic’s 6-10, 250-pound rookie Paolo Banchero? “I don’t know if he’s 19-years old. I don’t know. I’m not sure,” Hachimura said with a laugh. “But he’s a great player for sure.” (Editor’s note: Banchero actually turned 20 earlier in the season. But Hachimura’s insinuation was that’s a grown man over there in Orlando) -via Twitter @mcten / March 20, 2023
The bizarre incident occurred right before Ross headed to the free throw line with the Suns up one with just six seconds left in the game. Fultz reached down and grabbed the wing’s foot, causing his shoelace to come undone and him to stumble. Ross was not fazed and drained the clutch free throws. Josh Okogie sealed the win on the final possession by blocking Paolo Banchero’s 3-point attempt. -via Clutch Points / March 17, 2023