Jamal Murray to miss game vs. Phoenix?

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone didn’t sound optimistic about Jamal Murray playing tomorrow in Phoenix after logging 36 minutes tonight. He’s about to meet with Denver’s medical staff and see about the statuses of Murray, Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and if they’ll travel.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
The Nuggets O struggled badly without Nikola Jokić in a 107-88 loss to the Pelicans. Can Jamal Murray and the Nuggets figure it out come playoff time?
Plus, the MVP Straw Poll.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says he’s unsure who will be available for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. Sounds like Jamal Murray is doubtful after playing 35:53 tonight. – 12:50 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone didn’t sound optimistic about Jamal Murray playing tomorrow in Phoenix after logging 36 minutes tonight. He’s about to meet with Denver’s medical staff and see about the statuses of Murray, Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and if they’ll travel. – 12:50 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone made it sound like he didn’t expect Jamal Murray (36 minutes tonight) to play tomorrow. He said TBD on Nikola Jokic and KCP. Malone added KCP didn’t feel great today, and at one point, he didn’t even expect him to play tonight. – 12:49 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray shoots 4-10 from 3-point range tonight.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Non-Jamal Murray Nuggets players are 14/25 at the free throw line and 0/18 from 3. – 12:27 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray just stole the inbound and set up Christian Braun for a poster. – 12:13 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Pelican stretch the lead to 16 a few minutes into the third. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 0-14 from 3. Porter’s 0-6. It’s not Denver’s only issue tonight, but it ain’t helping. – 11:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
An inverted Aaron Gordon-Jamal Murray 4-1 Pick and Pop action is interesting. – 10:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Own goal on the Nuggets’ first defensive possession of the night. Jamal Murray gets to the line on Denver’s first offensive possession and hits all three of his free throws. – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tough matchup tonight without Jokić, but not an impossible one. Herb Jones will be guarding Jamal Murray. Game probably comes down to that matchup. – 9:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Thomas Bryant – 9:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Thomas Bryant will start in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on Nikola and Jamal as a playoff duo: “To have Jamal back after two seasons that he’s missed, that just gives us more firepower.” “When the game is on the line, Nikola draws so much attention.” Said that he hopes people have forgotten how good Jamal is. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 29, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on the keys to running offense against Jrue Holiday: “Can’t play with it too much. Gotta play the angles right. I look to do a lot of setups. Quick thinking. Quick reaction.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 24, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Asked Malone about how Aaron Gordon’s role has changed as Murray/MPJ have taken more offensive responsibility. He pushed back on the role shift but also said: “I think lately, whether it’s human nature or not…all of our guys have kinda taken a deep breath, come up for air.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 24, 2023
