Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown available against Utah

Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 31, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Utah – Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Utah: Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton pic.twitter.com/XtAeIX6uR5 – 7:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla downplayed some reported travel issues for the Celtics. They apparently didn’t get in until this morning.
Tatum & Brown are in. Rob & Horford are out. Blake is starting – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are active, as is Payton Pritchard. Robert Williams and Al Horford are out. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are playing while Rob Williams and Al Horford should be out per Joe Mazzulla. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer went with Jae Crowder and Wesley Matthews off the bench for their defense instead of Pat Connaughton.
But Brown+Tatum still went for 70.
More from Bud on that decision and insight from Crowder on what they can do better, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4367778/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the entire list of players who’ve made more baskets than jaylen brown this season:
tatum
giannis
embiid
luka
sga (who’s made 2 more) – 1:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics announce a hefty injury report vs. short-handed #Jazz tonight. Utah sitting Clarkson, Gay, Markkanen, Sexton. BOS likely w/o Horford & Robert Williams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also both questionable. Pritchard (heel) was limping in DC post-game, missed MIL game – 1:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are all questionable, and Robert Williams is doubtful, for tonight’s game against Utah. Boston blew out Milwaukee last night on the road. Horford has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back this season. – 12:58 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👕 Off-court fits from Jaylen Brown and Royce O’Neale
👟 Nike Mid “Panda” Dunks
🤝 Devin Booker’s signature Nike shoe coming next year
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/MeZAxT0mayQ – 12:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @celtics Jayson Tatum (40 PTS) and Jaylen Brown (30) have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 33 times this season.
The only duo in NBA history to record more such games in a season is Alex English and Kiki VanDeWeghe (37, 1982-83).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 12-18 FG
✅ 8-10 3P
✅ 8-8 FT
It was Tatum’s 11th 40-point game of the season, tying Larry Bird (1987-88) for the most such games in a single season in @Boston Celtics history.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:55 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
In ongoing #NBA MVP debate, Jayson Tatum of #Celtics is +12000. His team just beat the #Bucks by 41. Favored Joel Embiid (-130) has a calf injury, as does second choice Nikola Jokic (+110). Going to be an interesting vote. Tatum and Domantas Sabonis should be in the discussion. – 4:40 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
8 3’s for Jayson Tatum tonight, setting a new career-high and moving to within 12 of the franchise record with five games to play. pic.twitter.com/1DItvaPhZ5 – 1:57 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum combine for 70 points Celtics blow out #Bucks 140-99 😳
🚦No stops, no go.
📈📉Three-point disparity a problem.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:14 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Tatum scores 40, Brown 30, Celtics blow out Bucks (again) 140-99 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/30/wat… – 11:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 140, Bucks 99 – Tatum & Brown combine for 70 in domination of Milwaukee bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/30/bsj… – 10:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on giving Blake Griffin his mask after Thanasis headbutt: “I thought he could use some protection out there.” – 10:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said although he thinks they should be closer to 60 wins, the Celtics are a better team than last year. Brown said that a big part of it is that they haven’t let a bad few games turn into bad weeks or months. – 10:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I think we are a better team than we were last year.” – 10:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Was there anything different about how you were shooting tonight?
Jayson Tatum: “They went in.” – 10:45 PM
Was there anything different about how you were shooting tonight?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum: “We have to come out with the same energy tomorrow. We can’t let it waiver.” – 10:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “We gotta come out with the same energy tomorrow. We can’t let it waver from opponent to opponent. That will determine how far we can go in the playoffs.” – 10:44 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jayson 🤝 Jaylen
Tatum: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 8 3PT
Brown: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Celtics blow out the Bucks by 41 points, matching Milwaukee’s biggest loss of the season 😬 pic.twitter.com/UC8wSyivap – 10:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum jumped three spots on this list tonight. pic.twitter.com/kpMUwgHUAC – 10:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Bucks takeaways: Jayson Tatum goes off, Boston keeps hopes for No. 1 seed alive with dominant win
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 10:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 to hand the Bucks their second-largest home loss in franchise history 😯 pic.twitter.com/bEKemJ9on2 – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics clobber #Bucks 140-99, best performance of the season. Tatum 40, Brown 30, Horford 14, Brogdon 14; Antetokounmpo 24, Middleton 13.
#Celtics shoot 56% and made 22 3pt. – 9:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Thanasis gets tossed for the headbutt on Blake. Then Blake jokes around by grabbing Jaylen Brown’s mask and putting it on his face afterwards – 9:40 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Tonight vs Bucks:
Jayson Tatum: 40 pts, 67% FG
Jaylen Brown: 30 pts, 65% FG
They are the 1st pair of Celtics teammates to each have 30 points and 65% shooting in the same game since Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo on February 22, 2009 against the Suns. – 9:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
30 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
13-20 FG
Averaging 28 PPG on 53 FG% in March. pic.twitter.com/TDnKd9zxFM – 9:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum tonight:
40 PTS
8 REB
8 3PM
+36
233 threes this season. Only Isaiah Thomas has had more in a single season. pic.twitter.com/WmJY8lmLEf – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum, Brown, Horford and Smart on the bench to begin 4Q. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The entire Bucks team is only leading Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 74-70. – 9:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Head-to-head matchups don’t always mean much but Cs have controlled Bucks and 76ers this season. This win will move them to 5-1 against Milwaukee and Philly. The only loss was in overtime without Tatum, Brown, Smart and Horford. Four wins before tonight were by 40 combined points – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tatum got 40 in three quarters and the Celtics are up on the Bucks by 40. Boston can hit that switch whenever it wants. – 9:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics lead the #Bucks 114-74 after three quarters. Jayson Tatum has 40, Jaylen Brown has 30. – 9:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
40 points for Jayson Tatum in just 29 minutes of action. His most efficient outing of the year, going 12-of-18 from the field. – 9:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics got filthy Jayson and filthy Jaylen on the same night. They are up 32 midway 3Q. Tatum 27, Brown 26.
#Bucks – 8:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Common foul on Jaylen Brown after the review. Khris Middleton heading to the locker room. – 8:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
And then he got elbowed in the face defending a Jaylen Brown drive and spit out a bucket of blood – 8:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown’s elbow on Middleton being reviewed for a potential flagrant. – 8:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
There’s nothing you can do when Tatum is hitting those kinds of 3 pointers. – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton took a shot to the face by Jaylen Brown. He’s bleeding.
Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to drive in traffic and went down on the other end but he appears fine. – 8:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Khris Middleton flipped out when he didn’t get the foul call, randomly fouling Tatum out of anger and then getting the tech. – 8:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Isiah Thomas brings up something I know the #Celtics care a lot about — how available Brown/Tatum are. Tonight marks Brown’s 65th, Tatum’s 71st games. – 8:46 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Celtics matched their 3rd highest point total for a first half this season (75) tonight vs. the Bucks 👀
🏀 Jayson Tatum: 22 points
🏀 Jaylen Brown: 20 points pic.twitter.com/QblCWk4z3n – 8:41 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @jaytatum0’s new Jordan Tatum 1 colorway tonight in Milwaukee! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Elo4PTjnis – 8:38 PM
👀 @jaytatum0’s new Jordan Tatum 1 colorway tonight in Milwaukee! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Elo4PTjnis – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 41 in 2Q, lead #Bucks 75-47. Tatum 22, Brown 20, Horford 12, Brown 10; Antetokounmpo 20, Middleton 11.
3PT %
BOS: 12-23 52.2%
MIL: 3-22 13.6% – 8:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics head back to the locker room up 75-47 and are having probably their best game of the season as they try to show the world they should be the favorites to win the title. Tatum, Brown and Giannis all have 20 points. Cs offense looks crisp & Rob is cleaning up their mistakes – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum and Brown at half:
22 PTS 20 PTS
5 REB 3 REB
1 AST 3 AST
4 3PM 3 3PM
Celtics are up 28 in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/28EflrBmRS – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics lead 75-47 at the break. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have combined for 42. – 8:29 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen both hit the 20-point mark in the first half. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are a combined 4 for 13 for 10 points.
Jaylen Brown is 7 for 9 for 17. – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Score so far:
The Jays 32
The Bucks 30
Brown attacking in transition, Tatum run of heat checks, everything is clicking for Boston early on,. – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The second quarter has been the Tatum takeover, as the Celtics lead is now at 44-30 with Tatum scoring 7 of Milwaukee’s 10 points in the 2Q thus far. – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Yeah if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing like this, that’s really hard to keep up with lol – 8:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
14-5 run to close the quarter for Boston. Nice impact by Robert Williams and a nice quick 5 points by Tatum to support Brown’s 17 points. Also 3 assists for Brown – 8:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics finish the 1Q strong, lead the Bucks 34-26. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 17 pts, Tatum chipped in 7. Khris Middleton (9 pts) leading the way for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/RJf1QQ8vJk – 7:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 58%, lead #Bucks 34-26 after 1Q. Brown 17, Tatum 7; Middleton 9, Lopez 6, Antetokounmpo 5.
Pts in paint:
BOS: 16
MIL: 8
2nd chance pts
BOS: 0
MIL: 7 – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 17 and Jayson Tatum has 7 as the #Celtics lead the #Bucks 34-26 after one quarter. – 7:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown doing himself a solid for his All-NBA campaign right now – 7:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
17 points for Jaylen Brown on 7/9 FG, doing his damage from inside and out. – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown hit consecutive threes on Jae Crowder and Jrue Holiday, then added a layup off a turnover and is up to 17 points. #Celtics lead the #Bucks 25-21 – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks – #Celtics tied at 15 with about half of the first quarter gone. Jaylen Brown has 7 points for Boston. – 7:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
There’s no point having a take foul rule if that Tatum foul on Giannis isn’t going to be called. That’s about as clear as it gets when it comes to why you want to introduce the transition foul call. – 7:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert
A $2M night for Jaylen Brown
Games played: $518K
Games played and All-Star: $1.55M – 7:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics starters
G – Marcus Smart (#36)
G – Derrick White (#9)
F – Jayson Tatum (#0)
F – Jaylen Brown (#7)
C – Al Horford (#42)
#Bucks Starters
G – Jrue Holiday (#21)
G – Grayson Allen (#12)
F – Khris Middleton (#22)
F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34)
C – Brook Lopez (#11) – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Forum – March 30, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Milwaukee: M. Leonard pic.twitter.com/Zp2swoeI9G – 7:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Last game in national TV spotlight for Jaylen Brown and a big stage in Milwaukee to state his All-NBA case.
Last 16 games (with the mask), Brown is averaging 27.9 points while shooting 51.2% from the floor. @DKSportsbook has him over/under 26.5 points. Brown had 29 on XMas. pic.twitter.com/nsDKNHxKLR – 6:57 PM
