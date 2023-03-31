Live stream: Jazz 37, Celtics 39

The Utah Jazz (36-40) play against the Boston Celtics (53-24) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Utah Jazz 37, Boston Celtics 39 (Q2 06:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics are 4/17 from three after their 51.2% performance in Milwaukee yesterday. – 8:17 PM
#Celtics are 4/17 from three after their 51.2% performance in Milwaukee yesterday. – 8:17 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Alex Cora is here taking in the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/EaIlJR8hmg – 8:16 PM
Alex Cora is here taking in the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/EaIlJR8hmg – 8:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
6-0 Celtics run, and Boston now leads the Jazz 36-33. Utah has turnover woes right now — 9 of them to this point. Only turned into 8 points, but Utah is still losing possessions and chances to score. – 8:15 PM
6-0 Celtics run, and Boston now leads the Jazz 36-33. Utah has turnover woes right now — 9 of them to this point. Only turned into 8 points, but Utah is still losing possessions and chances to score. – 8:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I’m told the reason Celtics couldn’t leave Milwaukee last night was pilot illness. (They were scheduled to land home around 1 a.m., but didn’t get in until just before 1:30 this afternoon.) – 8:15 PM
I’m told the reason Celtics couldn’t leave Milwaukee last night was pilot illness. (They were scheduled to land home around 1 a.m., but didn’t get in until just before 1:30 this afternoon.) – 8:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Grant Williams said the Celtics sat on their plane in Milwaukee for about 30 minutes last night before deplaning and returning to their hotel. A source said there was an issue getting a pilot.
The team got to Boston at about 1:30 p.m. today.
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/31/spo… – 8:13 PM
New: Grant Williams said the Celtics sat on their plane in Milwaukee for about 30 minutes last night before deplaning and returning to their hotel. A source said there was an issue getting a pilot.
The team got to Boston at about 1:30 p.m. today.
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/31/spo… – 8:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Every time the Jazz do something really impressive, they follow it up with one of the dumbest turnovers I’ve ever seen. – 8:13 PM
Every time the Jazz do something really impressive, they follow it up with one of the dumbest turnovers I’ve ever seen. – 8:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
if you look closely, it’s almost like he’s pinching his fingers 🤌 pic.twitter.com/4pA8P1lRWK – 8:10 PM
if you look closely, it’s almost like he’s pinching his fingers 🤌 pic.twitter.com/4pA8P1lRWK – 8:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kris Dunn just got dropped by Jaylen Brown, but at least he got his back on the other end – 8:09 PM
Kris Dunn just got dropped by Jaylen Brown, but at least he got his back on the other end – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luka Šamanić rolls and dunks on his first possession in Boston. – 8:07 PM
Luka Šamanić rolls and dunks on his first possession in Boston. – 8:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We got a close one tonight, with the Celtics down 29-27 after 1Q. Jayson Tatum has 11 points, Derrick White chipped in 7. Simone Fontecchio has 10 for Utah, Walker Kessler has 8 pts, 3 rebounds for the Jazz. – 8:06 PM
We got a close one tonight, with the Celtics down 29-27 after 1Q. Jayson Tatum has 11 points, Derrick White chipped in 7. Simone Fontecchio has 10 for Utah, Walker Kessler has 8 pts, 3 rebounds for the Jazz. – 8:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Celtics 27. After the short-handed Jazz knocked off the Celtics in SLC, they’re leading the Celtics now in Boston. Fontecchio 10p and Kessler 8p/3r/1b for Utah. Tatum 11p/6r for the Celtics, who shot just 9-22. – 8:06 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Celtics 27. After the short-handed Jazz knocked off the Celtics in SLC, they’re leading the Celtics now in Boston. Fontecchio 10p and Kessler 8p/3r/1b for Utah. Tatum 11p/6r for the Celtics, who shot just 9-22. – 8:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 29-27 after 1Q. Jazz really stabilized with the second unit out there, and started doing some nice things on both ends. In particular, ORebs have been big. – 8:05 PM
Jazz up 29-27 after 1Q. Jazz really stabilized with the second unit out there, and started doing some nice things on both ends. In particular, ORebs have been big. – 8:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Damian Jones is now 7/10 from 3 with the Jazz. Draw up some more corner 3s for that man! – 8:05 PM
Damian Jones is now 7/10 from 3 with the Jazz. Draw up some more corner 3s for that man! – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In that first quarter the Jazz had 6 turnovers and no free throws but they have a lead anyway. – 8:04 PM
In that first quarter the Jazz had 6 turnovers and no free throws but they have a lead anyway. – 8:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good close to the first quarter from the Jazz. They lead the Celtics 29-27…..Utah had 17 rebounds and 8 assists in the first quarter. Doing the vital things well – 8:04 PM
Good close to the first quarter from the Jazz. They lead the Celtics 29-27…..Utah had 17 rebounds and 8 assists in the first quarter. Doing the vital things well – 8:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Maine Celtics call up Luka Samanic checks into the game, who played 25 minutes in his Jazz debut the other night against the team that drafted him in San Antonio and nearly had a double-double. – 8:03 PM
Maine Celtics call up Luka Samanic checks into the game, who played 25 minutes in his Jazz debut the other night against the team that drafted him in San Antonio and nearly had a double-double. – 8:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Former Maine Celtics standout Luka Samanic now in the game for the Jazz. – 8:02 PM
Former Maine Celtics standout Luka Samanic now in the game for the Jazz. – 8:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
☕ don’t blink, you might lose him ☕
#TakeNote | @youngoch pic.twitter.com/IM0ZdbPcX5 – 8:01 PM
☕ don’t blink, you might lose him ☕
#TakeNote | @youngoch pic.twitter.com/IM0ZdbPcX5 – 8:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler is really starting to have a lot of these high-dunk total games that were so crucial to the Jazz offense over the last several years.
He’s got three already in the first quarter. – 8:00 PM
Walker Kessler is really starting to have a lot of these high-dunk total games that were so crucial to the Jazz offense over the last several years.
He’s got three already in the first quarter. – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Celtics 22-21 – 7:59 PM
1:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Celtics 22-21 – 7:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
With David Ortiz here at the Celtics game, revisit how he helped recruit Al Horford to the Hub
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/24/nba… – 7:57 PM
With David Ortiz here at the Celtics game, revisit how he helped recruit Al Horford to the Hub
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/24/nba… – 7:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s going to be hard to see it because of how depleted the roster is, but Walker Kessler already impacts winning so much at this point of his career. Once this roster gets filled out over the offseason I bet we start seeing just how much next year – 7:54 PM
It’s going to be hard to see it because of how depleted the roster is, but Walker Kessler already impacts winning so much at this point of his career. Once this roster gets filled out over the offseason I bet we start seeing just how much next year – 7:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon is your Tommy Award winner for 2023
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/nbc-spor… – 7:54 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is your Tommy Award winner for 2023
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/nbc-spor… – 7:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we may not be in Swat Lake City right now but that’s not stoppin’ this Sheriff 🤠
#TakeNote | @WalkerKessler13 pic.twitter.com/7e9ffZwAfP – 7:51 PM
we may not be in Swat Lake City right now but that’s not stoppin’ this Sheriff 🤠
#TakeNote | @WalkerKessler13 pic.twitter.com/7e9ffZwAfP – 7:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Only seven Jazz points through the first six minutes… these are some pretty ill-advised shots and turnovers. – 7:50 PM
Only seven Jazz points through the first six minutes… these are some pretty ill-advised shots and turnovers. – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout in this one: the Jazz trail the Celtics 13-7….6:25 remaining in the first quarter – 7:50 PM
First timeout in this one: the Jazz trail the Celtics 13-7….6:25 remaining in the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla weighs in on how he plans to manage our minutes moving forward.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/AneLOTcyNe – 7:50 PM
Joe Mazzulla weighs in on how he plans to manage our minutes moving forward.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/AneLOTcyNe – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Jazz back to doubling Tatum at the point of attack, which worked amazingly in their win in Utah. I normally don’t think it’s a great strategy, Tatum dribbling and firing to White on the first look for an easy 2 inside. – 7:50 PM
#Jazz back to doubling Tatum at the point of attack, which worked amazingly in their win in Utah. I normally don’t think it’s a great strategy, Tatum dribbling and firing to White on the first look for an easy 2 inside. – 7:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet is checking in for Blake Griffin after 3.5 minutes. Brogdon in for Smart. Gonna be some reeeeaaallly short rotations tonight apparently. – 7:47 PM
Luke Kornet is checking in for Blake Griffin after 3.5 minutes. Brogdon in for Smart. Gonna be some reeeeaaallly short rotations tonight apparently. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talen Horton-Tucker might have one of the most difference in impact on vs. off the ball in the league. – 7:46 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker might have one of the most difference in impact on vs. off the ball in the league. – 7:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ochai Agbaji with his second foul less than two minutes into the game – 7:44 PM
Ochai Agbaji with his second foul less than two minutes into the game – 7:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re proud to announce with @NBCSBoston that @Malcolm Brogdon is the third annual Tommy Award winner in honor of his hustle, effort and pride throughout the season ☘️ pic.twitter.com/N3BIlbNcXs – 7:42 PM
We’re proud to announce with @NBCSBoston that @Malcolm Brogdon is the third annual Tommy Award winner in honor of his hustle, effort and pride throughout the season ☘️ pic.twitter.com/N3BIlbNcXs – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here we go…#Jazz starting double big, #Celtics countering with the smaller look, Jays & Griffin along the front court. – 7:42 PM
Here we go…#Jazz starting double big, #Celtics countering with the smaller look, Jays & Griffin along the front court. – 7:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE BOSTON CELTICS ARRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRTTTTTTTIIINNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AjOZg2BzE1 – 7:40 PM
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE BOSTON CELTICS ARRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRTTTTTTTIIINNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AjOZg2BzE1 – 7:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk gets a mixture of cheers and boos upon introduction of the starting lineups – 7:37 PM
Kelly Olynyk gets a mixture of cheers and boos upon introduction of the starting lineups – 7:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
about time to #TakeNote 🎵
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/IKvlJzFx1z – 7:35 PM
about time to #TakeNote 🎵
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/IKvlJzFx1z – 7:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics hold a moment of silence for civil rights activist Mel King. King passed away this week at age 94. – 7:34 PM
Celtics hold a moment of silence for civil rights activist Mel King. King passed away this week at age 94. – 7:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sounds like the Celtics plane in Milwaukee had some sort of issue, they had some issues with the hotel, and didn’t get back in to Boston until 1:30 this afternoon. – 7:26 PM
Sounds like the Celtics plane in Milwaukee had some sort of issue, they had some issues with the hotel, and didn’t get back in to Boston until 1:30 this afternoon. – 7:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A travel delay landed Celtics back from Milwaukee hours before Jazz game. Grant Williams said the team arrived at 1:30 p.m. before tonight’s 7:30 tip-off: celticsblog.com/2023/3/31/2366… pic.twitter.com/HFrybZvYvy – 7:20 PM
A travel delay landed Celtics back from Milwaukee hours before Jazz game. Grant Williams said the team arrived at 1:30 p.m. before tonight’s 7:30 tip-off: celticsblog.com/2023/3/31/2366… pic.twitter.com/HFrybZvYvy – 7:20 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Grant Williams put up 23 points with 7 3-pointers versus the Jazz earlier this month. Missed the final shot but a chance for redemption tonight?
Over at @DKSportsbook they’ve got Grant’s over/under at 8.5 points.
pic.twitter.com/7X0Tm8mgFq – 7:18 PM
Grant Williams put up 23 points with 7 3-pointers versus the Jazz earlier this month. Missed the final shot but a chance for redemption tonight?
Over at @DKSportsbook they’ve got Grant’s over/under at 8.5 points.
pic.twitter.com/7X0Tm8mgFq – 7:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics arrived back in Boston mere hours before tonight’s game against the Jazz due to some travel woes masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:08 PM
New: The #Celtics arrived back in Boston mere hours before tonight’s game against the Jazz due to some travel woes masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Joe’s a great coach. Those guys all believe in him, and they all believe in each other.”
Jazz head coach Will Hardy discusses his experience with Joe Mazzulla after spending last year together as C’s assistants.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 7:06 PM
“Joe’s a great coach. Those guys all believe in him, and they all believe in each other.”
Jazz head coach Will Hardy discusses his experience with Joe Mazzulla after spending last year together as C’s assistants.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 31, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Utah – Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Utah: Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton pic.twitter.com/XtAeIX6uR5 – 7:01 PM
Jazz at Celtics – TD Garden – March 31, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Utah – Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Utah: Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton pic.twitter.com/XtAeIX6uR5 – 7:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Back in Boston and ready to hoop ☘️
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/QHyL0kKQJG – 6:40 PM
Back in Boston and ready to hoop ☘️
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/QHyL0kKQJG – 6:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lots to discuss 📋
Don’t forget to tune in to the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜 pic.twitter.com/b1U747N60D – 6:37 PM
Lots to discuss 📋
Don’t forget to tune in to the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜 pic.twitter.com/b1U747N60D – 6:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
All fans attending tonight’s game will receive this exclusive cheer card on their seats thanks to @NBCSCeltics ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2iqitr5k6G – 6:30 PM
All fans attending tonight’s game will receive this exclusive cheer card on their seats thanks to @NBCSCeltics ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2iqitr5k6G – 6:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the jackets ✅
the shoes ✅
they don’t miss 😏
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wTVkdQLipy – 6:22 PM
the jackets ✅
the shoes ✅
they don’t miss 😏
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wTVkdQLipy – 6:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics will be without Al Horford and Rob Williams on Friday night but their stars will be in the lineup masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:12 PM
The Celtics will be without Al Horford and Rob Williams on Friday night but their stars will be in the lineup masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“Nothing to see here”
we’ll have to disagree, respectfully 😌 pic.twitter.com/JC1gVhUtSm – 6:09 PM
“Nothing to see here”
we’ll have to disagree, respectfully 😌 pic.twitter.com/JC1gVhUtSm – 6:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin warming up in Boston.
Mazzulla said Blake will start tonight with Horford and Rob Williams both out pic.twitter.com/5MIEu6eff1 – 6:07 PM
Blake Griffin warming up in Boston.
Mazzulla said Blake will start tonight with Horford and Rob Williams both out pic.twitter.com/5MIEu6eff1 – 6:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Boston #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/pNQHbGT51y – 6:03 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Boston #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/pNQHbGT51y – 6:03 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Beautiful Friday for some PAC-12 softball!!! It’s Cal hosting #24 Utah – @JennaBecerra01 and I on the call, come hang with us on @Pac12Network!!! Should be a fun one! #collegesoftball pic.twitter.com/F06rJn4btj – 6:00 PM
Beautiful Friday for some PAC-12 softball!!! It’s Cal hosting #24 Utah – @JennaBecerra01 and I on the call, come hang with us on @Pac12Network!!! Should be a fun one! #collegesoftball pic.twitter.com/F06rJn4btj – 6:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin signing a few autographs ahead of Celtics-Jazz pic.twitter.com/3gQRFsTDGK – 6:00 PM
Blake Griffin signing a few autographs ahead of Celtics-Jazz pic.twitter.com/3gQRFsTDGK – 6:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla didn’t want to answer questions about Boston’s travel, said they’re safe, healthy and whenever they left Milwaukee, they would’ve arrived on Friday. Added they got a good night of sleep. – 5:59 PM
Mazzulla didn’t want to answer questions about Boston’s travel, said they’re safe, healthy and whenever they left Milwaukee, they would’ve arrived on Friday. Added they got a good night of sleep. – 5:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by
@Fanduel – visit fanduel.com/Boston to receive $200 in bonus bets!
The Celtics Lab Podcast is also brought to you by @BetterHelp – visit betterhelp.com/celtlab to receive 10% off your first month! – 5:55 PM
The Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by
@Fanduel – visit fanduel.com/Boston to receive $200 in bonus bets!
The Celtics Lab Podcast is also brought to you by @BetterHelp – visit betterhelp.com/celtlab to receive 10% off your first month! – 5:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Payton Pritchard will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are both out. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:53 PM
Coach Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Payton Pritchard will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are both out. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics had some sort of travel issues getting home from Milwaukee, but Mazzulla won’t give any details. Doesn’t want to make excuses for his guys.
“We’re safe, we’re rested, we’re ready” – 5:51 PM
The Celtics had some sort of travel issues getting home from Milwaukee, but Mazzulla won’t give any details. Doesn’t want to make excuses for his guys.
“We’re safe, we’re rested, we’re ready” – 5:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla points out the offensive rebounding, shot and turnover differentials from the first Utah-Boston game. – 5:50 PM
Mazzulla points out the offensive rebounding, shot and turnover differentials from the first Utah-Boston game. – 5:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla was asked if he’s ever seen anyone get headbutted on the court before Thanasis did it to Blake Griffin last night:
“I may have done that a time or two to somebody…If you need to.”
Said Blake handled it well, considering they didn’t go over this scenario in camp. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mazzulla was asked if he’s ever seen anyone get headbutted on the court before Thanasis did it to Blake Griffin last night:
“I may have done that a time or two to somebody…If you need to.”
Said Blake handled it well, considering they didn’t go over this scenario in camp. – 5:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on last night’s dust-up between the Bucks and the Celtics:
“I think Blake handled it well, that’s not something we went over in training camp” – 5:49 PM
Mazzulla on last night’s dust-up between the Bucks and the Celtics:
“I think Blake handled it well, that’s not something we went over in training camp” – 5:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said #Celtics got back from Milwaukee at a “reasonable hour.” – 5:48 PM
Mazzulla said #Celtics got back from Milwaukee at a “reasonable hour.” – 5:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla downplayed some reported travel issues for the Celtics. They apparently didn’t get in until this morning.
Tatum & Brown are in. Rob & Horford are out. Blake is starting – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla downplayed some reported travel issues for the Celtics. They apparently didn’t get in until this morning.
Tatum & Brown are in. Rob & Horford are out. Blake is starting – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are active, as is Payton Pritchard. Robert Williams and Al Horford are out. – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are active, as is Payton Pritchard. Robert Williams and Al Horford are out. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are playing while Rob Williams and Al Horford should be out per Joe Mazzulla. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:47 PM
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are playing while Rob Williams and Al Horford should be out per Joe Mazzulla. Blake Griffin will start. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla: Jaylen and Jayson are both playing tonight, Horford and Rob are out.
Blake will start. pic.twitter.com/JgQ2agH8CB – 5:47 PM
Mazzulla: Jaylen and Jayson are both playing tonight, Horford and Rob are out.
Blake will start. pic.twitter.com/JgQ2agH8CB – 5:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Rob Williams and Al Horford are out per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by
@Fanduel – visit fanduel.com/Boston to receive $200 in bonus bets! The Celtics Lab Podcast is also brought to you by
@BetterHelp – visit betterhelp.com/celtlab to receive 10% off your first month! – 5:45 PM
The Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by
@Fanduel – visit fanduel.com/Boston to receive $200 in bonus bets! The Celtics Lab Podcast is also brought to you by
@BetterHelp – visit betterhelp.com/celtlab to receive 10% off your first month! – 5:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Boston manhandles Milwaukee in a 41 point blowout win.
🏀 @Jumpshot8 shares his thoughts on what last night’s game could mean if the Celtics and Bucks meet in the playoffs #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/VgXWXOawa5 – 5:41 PM
Boston manhandles Milwaukee in a 41 point blowout win.
🏀 @Jumpshot8 shares his thoughts on what last night’s game could mean if the Celtics and Bucks meet in the playoffs #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/VgXWXOawa5 – 5:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s Brad Stevens having a chat with JD Davison pregame pic.twitter.com/xvUgWRQM6Q – 5:37 PM
Here’s Brad Stevens having a chat with JD Davison pregame pic.twitter.com/xvUgWRQM6Q – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
After playing just short of a full season with the @MaineCeltics, Luka Šamanić arrives at the Garden as a visitor tonight having just signed a 10-day with the #Jazz. Already catching up with his former head coach Alex Barlow. Maine lost to Canton on WED in the GL Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/qsHkoJlcG6 – 5:32 PM
After playing just short of a full season with the @MaineCeltics, Luka Šamanić arrives at the Garden as a visitor tonight having just signed a 10-day with the #Jazz. Already catching up with his former head coach Alex Barlow. Maine lost to Canton on WED in the GL Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/qsHkoJlcG6 – 5:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brad Stevens here watching Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet get some shots up – 5:25 PM
Brad Stevens here watching Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet get some shots up – 5:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
JD Davison getting shots up early ahead of Celtics-Jazz
Lengthy injury reports on both sides, maybe the 🦁 will get some burn tonight pic.twitter.com/KwTFySvRdL – 5:05 PM
JD Davison getting shots up early ahead of Celtics-Jazz
Lengthy injury reports on both sides, maybe the 🦁 will get some burn tonight pic.twitter.com/KwTFySvRdL – 5:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are honoring Tommy Heinsohn tonight pic.twitter.com/WZJrXPFwph – 5:04 PM
Celtics are honoring Tommy Heinsohn tonight pic.twitter.com/WZJrXPFwph – 5:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics and @NBCSCeltics are celebrating the late great Tommy Heinsohn tonight
There’s currently one of the posters on ever seat in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/3SAR46E1O5 – 5:03 PM
The Celtics and @NBCSCeltics are celebrating the late great Tommy Heinsohn tonight
There’s currently one of the posters on ever seat in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/3SAR46E1O5 – 5:03 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker — a few incentives kicking in push the Celtics and Bucks higher and the kickback to the 21 teams under the tax to ~$15.1m
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 4:52 PM
Updated the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker — a few incentives kicking in push the Celtics and Bucks higher and the kickback to the 21 teams under the tax to ~$15.1m
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 4:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The coach was impressed!
Hear Neil from Boston call into The Starting Lineup and give some stats that blew the guys away!
@TheFrankIsola | @SamMitchellNBA pic.twitter.com/5BOCpzcVpE – 3:03 PM
The coach was impressed!
Hear Neil from Boston call into The Starting Lineup and give some stats that blew the guys away!
@TheFrankIsola | @SamMitchellNBA pic.twitter.com/5BOCpzcVpE – 3:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has declared Thursday’s final at Milwaukee…Celtics 140, Bucks 99…the worst case of dismemberment in Wisconsin not involving Jeffrey Dahmer. – 3:00 PM
Frank Drucker has declared Thursday’s final at Milwaukee…Celtics 140, Bucks 99…the worst case of dismemberment in Wisconsin not involving Jeffrey Dahmer. – 3:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer went with Jae Crowder and Wesley Matthews off the bench for their defense instead of Pat Connaughton.
But Brown+Tatum still went for 70.
More from Bud on that decision and insight from Crowder on what they can do better, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4367778/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Mike Budenholzer went with Jae Crowder and Wesley Matthews off the bench for their defense instead of Pat Connaughton.
But Brown+Tatum still went for 70.
More from Bud on that decision and insight from Crowder on what they can do better, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4367778/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔮 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝙳𝙸𝙲𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽𝚂 🔮
1. Which Jazzman will record the first assist?
2. Walker with have +/- 3.5 blocks?
Reply by tip-off and you could win two lower bowl tickets to a home game and a Team Store gift card.
#TakeNote | @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/sZi4QddenV – 2:45 PM
🔮 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝙳𝙸𝙲𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽𝚂 🔮
1. Which Jazzman will record the first assist?
2. Walker with have +/- 3.5 blocks?
Reply by tip-off and you could win two lower bowl tickets to a home game and a Team Store gift card.
#TakeNote | @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/sZi4QddenV – 2:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Out for the Jazz today: Jordan Clarkson (hand), Rudy Gay (back), Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring) – 2:40 PM
Out for the Jazz today: Jordan Clarkson (hand), Rudy Gay (back), Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring) – 2:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin says the #Celtics ‘Give a (bleep)’ meter is high after trouncing #Bucks. bostonglobe.com/2023/03/31/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:10 PM
Blake Griffin says the #Celtics ‘Give a (bleep)’ meter is high after trouncing #Bucks. bostonglobe.com/2023/03/31/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:10 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics vs. @Utah Jazz
⏰ 7:30 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: https://t.co/c5vVMWu6Gm
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/90E7mnv9xj – 1:36 PM
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics vs. @Utah Jazz
⏰ 7:30 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: https://t.co/c5vVMWu6Gm
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/90E7mnv9xj – 1:36 PM