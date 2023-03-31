Jazz vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,111,262 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,349,859 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

