Kendrick Perkins takes shot at Charles Barkley for never winning a championship

NBA Central: Kendrick Perkins calls out Charles Barkley for being ringless 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BpfImX8Za
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ – 7:55 PM
Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ – 7:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“We, the media, myself… We owe Russell Westbrook an apology.”
@KendrickPerkins made sure to give Russ his flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/NMzNHOoxdE – 4:42 PM
“We, the media, myself… We owe Russell Westbrook an apology.”
@KendrickPerkins made sure to give Russ his flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/NMzNHOoxdE – 4:42 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Russ damn show look like the old Russ playing under T-Lue. The Brodie dropped an efficient 38 piece wing “All Flats” tonight with the W on a Memphis Grizzlies team that had been pretty dominant at home! Btw he did with no PG and Kawhi! Carry the hell on… – 10:31 PM
Russ damn show look like the old Russ playing under T-Lue. The Brodie dropped an efficient 38 piece wing “All Flats” tonight with the W on a Memphis Grizzlies team that had been pretty dominant at home! Btw he did with no PG and Kawhi! Carry the hell on… – 10:31 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Can you imagine what would have to happen in his life for Charles Barkley to eat at Subway? – 12:06 AM
Can you imagine what would have to happen in his life for Charles Barkley to eat at Subway? – 12:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the appearance tonight, Kyle Lowry passes Charles Barkley and Byron Scott for 97th on the NBA all-time regular-season games list. – 8:00 PM
With the appearance tonight, Kyle Lowry passes Charles Barkley and Byron Scott for 97th on the NBA all-time regular-season games list. – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Kendrick Perkins: The Mavs are down like a Honda Civic on 4 flats!!! They might as well start planning the exit meetings and planning their Vacation!!! Carry the hell on… Btw they better hope Kyrie don’t bounce on them this off-season! -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / March 30, 2023
Kendrick Perkins: I was just waiting on the Kings to actually make the Playoffs to the let y’all know that I’m voting for Mike Brown as my Coach Of The Year!!! Carry the hell on… -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / March 30, 2023
According to Barkley, “CNN is struggling” and approached him about the possible show. “It would only be one day a week if I decide to do it,” Barkley told Bickley and Marotta. “I said, ‘no, I don’t want to be on TV more, I want to be on TV less!’” Once CNN suggested pairing him with Gayle King, who Barkley knows through their mutual friendship with Oprah Winfrey, the Inside the NBA host became interested. But he remained curious about King’s willingness to take on another job. -via Awful Announcing / March 29, 2023
Kevin Durant: This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it -via Twitter / March 27, 2023
Kevin Durant: I’m not gonna lie, I be bothered by nba greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them. That’s just me tho -via Twitter / March 27, 2023