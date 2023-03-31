Live stream: Kings 22, Blazers 19

The Sacramento Kings (46-30) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Sacramento Kings 22, Portland Trail Blazers 19 (Q1 04:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray has a quick 7 points in the first quarter. – Keegan Murray has a quick 7 points in the first quarter. – 10:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray is doing a solid job attack the rim early in this game. – Keegan Murray is doing a solid job attack the rim early in this game. – 10:18 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Pump fake to finger roll for Keegan Murray. 🥶 – Pump fake to finger roll for Keegan Murray. 🥶 – 10:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sean Highkin @highkin

Former LSU teammates Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford starting together. – Former LSU teammates Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford starting together. – 10:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Indy and Orlando both winning tonight means Portland is in the driver’s seat for the fifth-best lottery odds. They control their own destiny, if you will. – Indy and Orlando both winning tonight means Portland is in the driver’s seat for the fifth-best lottery odds. They control their own destiny, if you will. – 10:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Wins by the Magic and Pacers tonight give the Blazers sole possession of the No. 5 lottery slot. Gotta give ’em credit. They haven’t been tanking for long but they’ve tanked really, really effectively. – Wins by the Magic and Pacers tonight give the Blazers sole possession of the No. 5 lottery slot. Gotta give ’em credit. They haven’t been tanking for long but they’ve tanked really, really effectively. – 9:48 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Lineups for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. Skylar Mays just signed a 10-day contract with Portland yesterday. 9:38 PM Lineups for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. Skylar Mays just signed a 10-day contract with Portland yesterday. pic.twitter.com/46349MkDyD

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Well, got it into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands that baseline jumper that he loves and used to beat Portland, sometimes they don’t go in. Tough one. – Well, got it into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands that baseline jumper that he loves and used to beat Portland, sometimes they don’t go in. Tough one. – 9:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

With the Magic defeating the Wizards, the Blazers are now in sole possession of the fifth-worst record and the increased lottery odds that come with it. – With the Magic defeating the Wizards, the Blazers are now in sole possession of the fifth-worst record and the increased lottery odds that come with it. – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“An amazing career.”

Monty Williams on LaMarcus Aldridge announcing his retirement.

Williams coached him in Portland while working as an assistant. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/e6spdPYpA5 – 9:22 PM “An amazing career.”Monty Williams on LaMarcus Aldridge announcing his retirement.Williams coached him in Portland while working as an assistant. #Suns

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Damian Lillard says Trail Blazers shut him down, talks loyalty to Portland 9:17 PM Damian Lillard says Trail Blazers shut him down, talks loyalty to Portland nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/31/dam…

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Mike has done an incredible job… he’s right up there for coach of the year.”

Coach Billips gives props to Coach Brown for all the Kings success. 9:05 PM “Mike has done an incredible job… he’s right up there for coach of the year.”Coach Billips gives props to Coach Brown for all the Kings success. pic.twitter.com/zd6ZyhShGo

Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV

I 👀 Keegan Murray has some new merch out. Young fella handling his business on the court and off of it. @kennythomasnba and I discuss Keegan’s historic season coming up at 6:30 on 9:03 PM I 👀 Keegan Murray has some new merch out. Young fella handling his business on the court and off of it. @kennythomasnba and I discuss Keegan’s historic season coming up at 6:30 on #Kings PreGame Live #NBA#Sacramento pic.twitter.com/ijA8nv0J9f

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Monty Williams about LaMarcus Aldridge, who retired today and Williams coached in Portland at the start of LMA’s career. He called Aldridge one of the best players and guys he’s ever coached. Cited Aldridge’s various signature moves and said he was dominant with those. – I asked Monty Williams about LaMarcus Aldridge, who retired today and Williams coached in Portland at the start of LMA’s career. He called Aldridge one of the best players and guys he’s ever coached. Cited Aldridge’s various signature moves and said he was dominant with those. – 8:59 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Ready to run it back in Portland tonight 👑 8:38 PM Ready to run it back in Portland tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/OSc8DYCxHd

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers will start @skylarmays4, @ShaedonSharpe, @MatisseThybulle, @trendonw and @DrewEubanks12 tonight in the rematch versus Kings – Blazers will start @skylarmays4, @ShaedonSharpe, @MatisseThybulle, @trendonw and @DrewEubanks12 tonight in the rematch versus Kings – 8:20 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Trendon Watford is playing. Both Skylar Mays and Shaq Harrison will play. – Chauncey Billups says Trendon Watford is playing. Both Skylar Mays and Shaq Harrison will play. – 8:17 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Harrison Barnes and new rookie 3-point record holder Keegan Murray have come out to get loose for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. 8:05 PM Harrison Barnes and new rookie 3-point record holder Keegan Murray have come out to get loose for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. pic.twitter.com/704vTh9HEs

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell and Chimezie Metu getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. 7:56 PM Davion Mitchell and Chimezie Metu getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. pic.twitter.com/FqAjfZ5rM7

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

AUDIO CLIP: When asked about teams reportedly wanting to see Kings in playoffs, coach Mike Brown pulls out his phone and pressed play. Listen to what he played for @TheSteinLine and I on pic.twitter.com/FJLXhoCrU6 – 7:46 PM AUDIO CLIP: When asked about teams reportedly wanting to see Kings in playoffs, coach Mike Brown pulls out his phone and pressed play. Listen to what he played for @TheSteinLine and I on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi…

Sean Highkin @highkin

For people interested in these things: According to the game notes, Shaq Harrison is wearing #00 and Skylar Mays is wearing #8. – For people interested in these things: According to the game notes, Shaq Harrison is wearing #00 and Skylar Mays is wearing #8. – 7:26 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: The MVP race tightens, explaining my Lakers pick and a key offseason looms for the Blazers and Dame. Links: 7:07 PM NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: The MVP race tightens, explaining my Lakers pick and a key offseason looms for the Blazers and Dame. Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 137 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings secure playoff spot, Pacific Division title next up on agenda. With @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA 7:01 PM Ep. 137 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings secure playoff spot, Pacific Division title next up on agenda. With @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-secure…

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova out with broken finger. Here’s what we know

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:33 PM Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova out with broken finger. Here’s what we know

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Sacramento Kings: 16-year playoff drought over, will enter postseason with homecourt advantage – and have the 12th-best NBA championship odds, per @FDSportsbook. 5:18 PM The Sacramento Kings: 16-year playoff drought over, will enter postseason with homecourt advantage – and have the 12th-best NBA championship odds, per @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/2qVBOUg47l

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova has a fracture in his right index finger suffered Wednesday in Portland. No timetable yet for return. 5:10 PM Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova has a fracture in his right index finger suffered Wednesday in Portland. No timetable yet for return. pic.twitter.com/UIZrwGsuwX

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered a right index finger fracture during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. Treatment options are being considered. At this time, there is no timetable for Dellavedova’s return. – Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered a right index finger fracture during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. Treatment options are being considered. At this time, there is no timetable for Dellavedova’s return. – 5:10 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Con las potencias del baloncesto universitario y sus legiones de aficionados eliminados, por primera vez en la historia, los boletos al Final Four femenil son más caros que al Final Four varonil. pic.twitter.com/KxvmVsHWhy – 4:53 PM Con las potencias del baloncesto universitario y sus legiones de aficionados eliminados, por primera vez en la historia, los boletos al Final Four femenil son más caros que al Final Four varonil. #Verídico

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Over the last 5 games, Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 threes, 3.2 assists and a steal on 45.7/45.0/81.0 shooting.

The 19-year-old still has a lot to learn, but it’s easy to see why Portland drafted him at No. 7: 4:33 PM Over the last 5 games, Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 threes, 3.2 assists and a steal on 45.7/45.0/81.0 shooting.The 19-year-old still has a lot to learn, but it’s easy to see why Portland drafted him at No. 7: basketballnews.com/stories/the-sk…

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

ICYMI for ⁦@RealGM⁩, I wrote about Damian Lillard, a partnership that is no longer providing dividends and, even if he leaves, how he’s already different than most stars of his generation. 4:25 PM ICYMI for ⁦@RealGM⁩, I wrote about Damian Lillard, a partnership that is no longer providing dividends and, even if he leaves, how he’s already different than most stars of his generation. basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27098…