Live stream: Kings 22, Blazers 19

The Sacramento Kings (46-30) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Sacramento Kings 22, Portland Trail Blazers 19 (Q1 04:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
