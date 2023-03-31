Kings vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $2,974,426 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,538,509 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!