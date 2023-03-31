Live stream: Knicks 57, Cavaliers 56

The New York Knicks (44-33) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
New York Knicks 57, Cleveland Cavaliers 56 (Q2 06:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
WHOLE squad on 🔥 from DEEP
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DIMES & DUNKS
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Cavaliers scored 47 points in the first quarter. It is the most points the franchise has scored in any quarter.
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Donovan Mitchell scored more points in the 1Q (23pts, 9-10FG, 3-4 3ptFG) than the #Cavs scored as a team in 3 of 4 quarters in their 12/4 loss in New York.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spin Cycle: ON ☑️
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🔥 TWENTY-ONE POINTS for BRUNSON BURNER 🔥
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a heck of a first quarter offensively here. #Cavs lead 47-42 at the end of the first. (And no, that is not a typo). Cavs shot 17 of 23 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That pass from Mitchell to Cedi Osman in the corner was an absolute dime. #Cavs hang 47 on the Knicks in the first quarter, with 23 of them coming from Mitchell.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Old fashioned guard showdown here in the first quarter:
Donovan Mitchell: 21 points.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Insane first 10 mins in Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points in 8-for-8 shooting
Jalen Brunson had 15 on 9 FG attempts
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Pullin’ out the moves already. 🕷️
Personalize your highlights on the #CavsApp to get content of your favorite players, presented by @Verizon.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a sequence right there. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell blocks RJ Barrett’s layup, Darius Garland grabs the defensive rebound and pushes the ball up the floor and Caris LeVert hits a pullup 3 on the other end of the floor.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle’s injury:
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First 🖐️ for #CavsKnicks.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Weekend at home.
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Win tonight. Clinch home.
#cavs #knicks
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Some notes on Thibs’ pregame:
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
Stevens
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Coming to the FieldHouse for the #CavsKnicks game this evening?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have ruled Jarrett Allen out for tonight against the Knicks. Dean Wade is available.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friday night fitted.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks adjusting to life without injured Julius Randle
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Immanuel Quickley has never finished lower than second on his team in plus-minus:
2020-21: 2nd (+168)
2021-22: 1st (+264)
2022-23: 1st (+266)
He’s never finished lower than fourth league-wide in bench plus-minus:
2020-21: 4th (+197)
2021-22: 2nd (+258)
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin started each of the Knicks’ final five regular-season games last season and averaged:
27.2 points,
6.2 rebounds,
3.8 made 3PT’s
2.8 assists and
1.0 blocks
while shooting above 55% from the floor 46% from downtown and 86% from the FT line.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
How’s Raul’s playlist?👇
LISTEN NOW: bit.ly/3NFXdcL
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tonight’s game against the Knicks is a big one — although not as big as it could have been given the health status of both teams. Either way, #Cavs have a chance to accomplish another goal: Solidifying homecourt advantage in Round One
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley’s leap:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on whether the 3 seed is still within reach:
