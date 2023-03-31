Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The New York Knicks are spending $3,353,134 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,165,963 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
@Sportando
Knicks’ Julius Randle suffered a left ankle sprain
sportando.basketball/en/knicks-juli… – 2:43 AM