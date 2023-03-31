Live stream: Magic 10, Wizards 20

The Orlando Magic (32-44) play against the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Orlando Magic 10, Washington Wizards 20 (Q1 06:02)

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Short-handed Wizards take an early 17-8 lead with 7:27 in the 1Q.

Short-handed Wizards take an early 17-8 lead with 7:27 in the 1Q.

Not the start the Magic wanted, especially considering the context of tonight's matchup.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Underrated part of the Magic’s season: the team switching from black accessories (headbands, arm sleeves, etc.) to white ones when wearing their statement jerseys.

Underrated part of the Magic's season: the team switching from black accessories (headbands, arm sleeves, etc.) to white ones when wearing their statement jerseys.

Such a clean look.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Delon Wright

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Deni Avdija

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Delon Wright

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Deni Avdija

C: Daniel Gafford

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is now OUT tonight, per the Wizards. That means Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis are all out against the Magic. That's 60+ pts of offense missing from the rotation.

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

Here is today’s (3/31) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:

#MagicTogether

Here is today's (3/31) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:

#MagicTogether

nba.com/magic/videos/j…

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic HC Jamahl Mosley when asked why Paolo Banchero deserves to win Rookie of the Year: "With all due respect, I don't necessarily think it's a race. The kid has done a great job of impacting winning. Being able to create a different style of play throughout the entire year."

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

For New York, DaQuan Jeffries (right calf strain), Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) and Duane Washington Jr. (right hip soreness) are out. Derrick Rose (illness) is questionable,

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porziņģis is dealing with a stomach bug. For now, Porziņģis is considered questionable to play. Daniel Gafford (sore foot) will be a gametime decision, Unseld said.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards now say Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight's game due to illness. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are already out with injuries.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards have now listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable with a non-covid illness.

The Wizards have now listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable with a non-covid illness.

Beal (knee) and Kuzma (ankle) are OUT. Daniel Gafford (foot) is questionable.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

The most important thing I’m curious about in the new CBA.

How do they stop teams who resign their own players to extensions being such negative impacts on their team (Wall, Beal etc) – The most important thing I’m curious about in the new CBA.How do they stop teams who resign their own players to extensions being such negative impacts on their team (Wall, Beal etc) – 5:08 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Stop in to our @TeamshopCOA Cherry Blossom Pop-Up before and during tonight’s game 🌸

Stop in to our @TeamshopCOA Cherry Blossom Pop-Up before and during tonight's game 🌸

We've got autographed jerseys, shoes from @ChrisPyrate and more 🛍

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Ahead of Fit Night tonight, presented by @OCMaryland, we checked in with Ty Terrell, our Sr. Director of Athletic Performance, to bring you some of his tips for staying NBA fit 💪

Ahead of Fit Night tonight, presented by @OCMaryland, we checked in with Ty Terrell, our Sr. Director of Athletic Performance, to bring you some of his tips for staying NBA fit 💪

🎟️

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

16 years ago today, Mo Peterson hit this unlikely buzzer-beater vs. the Wizards 😅

16 years ago today, Mo Peterson hit this unlikely buzzer-beater vs. the Wizards 😅

(via @NBA)

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

As we close out National Athletic Training Month, we’d like to recognize Dr. Michael Ashton and Carlos Bustamante for all they do for our team.

As we close out National Athletic Training Month, we'd like to recognize Dr. Michael Ashton and Carlos Bustamante for all they do for our team.

#DCFamily

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Just as we all expected when Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren were drafted #1 and #2, the Rookie of the Year race is coming down to a pair of Magic and Thunder rookies.

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

Check out the latest episode of @OrlandoMagic Pod Squad with writer @JoshuaBRobbins.

Squad covers many topics with Josh, including effectiveness of PR award “gifts.”

Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your

#MagicTogether

Check out the latest episode of @OrlandoMagic Pod Squad with writer @JoshuaBRobbins.

Squad covers many topics with Josh, including effectiveness of PR award "gifts."

Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your

#MagicTogether

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jos…

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Paolo Banchero is the leading shot attempter with the highest USG% on a bottom-6 team

Jalen Williams is the 2nd-best player with historically-high scoring efficiency on a probable Play-In team

Paolo Banchero is the leading shot attempter with the highest USG% on a bottom-6 team

Jalen Williams is the 2nd-best player with historically-high scoring efficiency on a probable Play-In team

I think it's pretty easy to see which of the two should win ROTY

