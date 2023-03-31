Live stream: Magic 10, Wizards 20

The Orlando Magic (32-44) play against the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Orlando Magic 10, Washington Wizards 20 (Q1 06:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Short-handed Wizards take an early 17-8 lead with 7:27 in the 1Q.
Not the start the Magic wanted, especially considering the context of tonight’s matchup. – 7:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Underrated part of the Magic’s season: the team switching from black accessories (headbands, arm sleeves, etc.) to white ones when wearing their statement jerseys.
Such a clean look. – 7:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
looking to start the weekend strong 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/X9L7LJNDUs – 6:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, with Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Delon Wright
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Deni Avdija
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth starting 5️⃣⬇️
🔹 @BigGameTae
🔹 @Delon Wright
🔹 @Corey Kispert
🔹 Deni Avdija
🔹 @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/uFdBIz259j – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now OUT tonight, per the Wizards. That means Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis are all out against the Magic. That’s 60+ pts of offense missing from the rotation. – 6:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (3/31) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/videos/j… – 6:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley when asked why Paolo Banchero deserves to win Rookie of the Year: “With all due respect, I don’t necessarily think it’s a race. The kid has done a great job of impacting winning. Being able to create a different style of play throughout the entire year.” – 5:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
steppin’ out on a Friday night 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/1OjBUq5cFT – 5:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porziņģis is dealing with a stomach bug. For now, Porziņģis is considered questionable to play. Daniel Gafford (sore foot) will be a gametime decision, Unseld said. – 5:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now say Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight’s game due to illness. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are already out with injuries. – 5:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards have now listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable with a non-covid illness.
Beal (knee) and Kuzma (ankle) are OUT. Daniel Gafford (foot) is questionable. – 5:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The most important thing I’m curious about in the new CBA.
How do they stop teams who resign their own players to extensions being such negative impacts on their team (Wall, Beal etc) – 5:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stop in to our @TeamshopCOA Cherry Blossom Pop-Up before and during tonight’s game 🌸
We’ve got autographed jerseys, shoes from @ChrisPyrate and more 🛍 pic.twitter.com/yuAMAYCGaF – 4:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ahead of Fit Night tonight, presented by @OCMaryland, we checked in with Ty Terrell, our Sr. Director of Athletic Performance, to bring you some of his tips for staying NBA fit 💪
🎟️ bit.ly/3nzGVcq pic.twitter.com/3ZzraVf8fh – 3:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
16 years ago today, Mo Peterson hit this unlikely buzzer-beater vs. the Wizards 😅
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/zIaw9I9EgM – 3:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As we close out National Athletic Training Month, we’d like to recognize Dr. Michael Ashton and Carlos Bustamante for all they do for our team.
#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/5zQge3Voc4 – 3:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Just as we all expected when Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren were drafted #1 and #2, the Rookie of the Year race is coming down to a pair of Magic and Thunder rookies. – 2:58 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Check out the latest episode of @OrlandoMagic Pod Squad with writer @JoshuaBRobbins.
Squad covers many topics with Josh, including effectiveness of PR award “gifts.”
Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your #podcasts.
#MagicTogether
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jos… – 2:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Vipers top Hustle, 110-108, advance to G League Western Conference Finals at Sioux Falls on Sunday. Washington with 21-11-9. – 2:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
an international flavor to this matchup.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/0LWNBLXJ6N – 2:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paolo Banchero is the leading shot attempter with the highest USG% on a bottom-6 team
Jalen Williams is the 2nd-best player with historically-high scoring efficiency on a probable Play-In team
I think it’s pretty easy to see which of the two should win ROTY – 1:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good stuff in the G League Western Conference Finals. Vipers up one in Memphis heading to the fourth quarter. Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. struggling a bit. He’s 4 of 14, but with 10 assists. – 1:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be in studio as the pre and postgame analyst for Wizards-Magic tonight with my guy @realweshall. We start at 6:30 pm on @NBCSWashington. Join us. pic.twitter.com/DbFdBROyJC – 1:33 PM
