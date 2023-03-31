Magic vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Orlando Magic are spending $3,940,853 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,470,851 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

