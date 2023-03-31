Matthew Dellavedova out indefinitely due to finger fracture

Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova suffered a right index finger fracture during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. Treatment options are being considered. At this time, there is no timetable for Dellavedova’s return.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
