Naz Reid suffers broken wrist

Shams Charania: Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist and will miss a significant period of time, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski . Tough loss as Reid is in the midst of his best season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Timberwolves’ Naz Reid suffered a broken wrist
sportando.basketball/en/timberwolve… – 2:45 AM
Timberwolves’ Naz Reid suffered a broken wrist
sportando.basketball/en/timberwolve… – 2:45 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Story from @ShamsCharania and me on Naz Reid being out with a broken left wrist amid a breakout 4th season. theathletic.com/4367342/2023/0… – 1:41 AM
Story from @ShamsCharania and me on Naz Reid being out with a broken left wrist amid a breakout 4th season. theathletic.com/4367342/2023/0… – 1:41 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/LJBIOxrnDM – 1:18 AM
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/LJBIOxrnDM – 1:18 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/eyLjPKEd83 – 12:57 AM
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/eyLjPKEd83 – 12:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist and will miss a significant period of time, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Tough loss as Reid is in the midst of his best season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. – 12:43 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist and will miss a significant period of time, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Tough loss as Reid is in the midst of his best season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. – 12:43 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid appeared in a good deal discomfort after the game. Said he was going to be OK, but he looked in pain. Was still grabbing his left wrist. – 1:31 AM
Naz Reid appeared in a good deal discomfort after the game. Said he was going to be OK, but he looked in pain. Was still grabbing his left wrist. – 1:31 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid: D’ing up KD then, spinning to the floater. Wow. – 12:00 AM
Naz Reid: D’ing up KD then, spinning to the floater. Wow. – 12:00 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Monty Williams with some high praise for Naz Reid: “He’s probably a starter in this league on some teams, if not most.” – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams with some high praise for Naz Reid: “He’s probably a starter in this league on some teams, if not most.” – 8:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Looks like the Wolves could be without Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince and Austin Rivers tonight. They’re all on the injury report with an illness.
If all three can’t play, I think they actually should play Naz Reid at the 3 next to KAT and Gobert during the non-McDaniels minutes. – 7:30 PM
Looks like the Wolves could be without Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince and Austin Rivers tonight. They’re all on the injury report with an illness.
If all three can’t play, I think they actually should play Naz Reid at the 3 next to KAT and Gobert during the non-McDaniels minutes. – 7:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
naz reid is shooting 65% on *nearly double* the number of drives per since the all-star break. they are not all open-space touches, either. pic.twitter.com/QZaEBsKqKg – 2:40 PM
naz reid is shooting 65% on *nearly double* the number of drives per since the all-star break. they are not all open-space touches, either. pic.twitter.com/QZaEBsKqKg – 2:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige: With a new identity, the Wolves keep winning
– Best season of Kyle Anderson’s career
– The value of consistently playing close games
– Naz Reid a core piece? (and player comps)
– Goin to McDaniels early/often
– Riffing on Rudy
open.spotify.com/episode/14w9eW… – 2:03 PM
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige: With a new identity, the Wolves keep winning
– Best season of Kyle Anderson’s career
– The value of consistently playing close games
– Naz Reid a core piece? (and player comps)
– Goin to McDaniels early/often
– Riffing on Rudy
open.spotify.com/episode/14w9eW… – 2:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves scattered over All-Star break, looking for sunshine and sandy beaches to recharge for the stretch run.
One player stayed back in the Minnesota cold, working on his game. He knew what was on the line, for him and the team.
Naz Reid.
theathletic.com/4355304/2023/0… – 1:47 PM
The Timberwolves scattered over All-Star break, looking for sunshine and sandy beaches to recharge for the stretch run.
One player stayed back in the Minnesota cold, working on his game. He knew what was on the line, for him and the team.
Naz Reid.
theathletic.com/4355304/2023/0… – 1:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a long absence, it was fair to wonder where Naz Reid fit in a new-look Wolves rotation.
With hard work and selflessness, Reid has made it impossible for Chris Finch to keep him off the floor, keying this surge. theathletic.com/4355304/2023/0… – 11:12 AM
As Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a long absence, it was fair to wonder where Naz Reid fit in a new-look Wolves rotation.
With hard work and selflessness, Reid has made it impossible for Chris Finch to keep him off the floor, keying this surge. theathletic.com/4355304/2023/0… – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: One last thing that I will remember on this: Reid broke his wrist, then hit 1 of 2 free throws and played another several minutes through the pain. The dude is TOUGH. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 31, 2023
Dane Moore: Naz Reid is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Lakers after hurting his wrist in Wednesday’s game. Taurean Prince, Austin Rivers and Matt Ryan are all questionable with an illness. Jaylen Nowell is also questionable with his lingering knee injury. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 30, 2023
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Naz Reid is probably a starter on most teams now with the way he has improved. Highlighted Reid’s ability to space the floor as well as how athletic he is. More on Reid above if you’re not familiar with an under the radar breakout player this year. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 29, 2023