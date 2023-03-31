Naz Reid will be out six weeks due to fractured wrist surgery

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for six weeks, sources tell ESPN. Reid’s had his best NBA season — 11.5 points on 54 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds. He’ll be a free agent this summer.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Naz Reid: MIN confirms his injury is a scaphoid fracture. The scaphoid is a cashew-shaped carpal bone located at the base of the thumb. It is a key contributor to motion at the wrist. Other players to suffer the injury include Bradley Beal & former Minnesota G Kevin Martin. – 12:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves announced Naz Reid will be out indefinitely because of a left scaphoid fracutre. – 12:33 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Tough news for Naz Reid.
He’s been awesome this season. – 10:20 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
While I’ve certainly been wrong in the past on many players, it’s been fun to have been right about Naz Reid. – 8:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Story from ⁦@ShamsCharania⁩ and me on Naz Reid being out with a broken left wrist amid a breakout 4th season. theathletic.com/4367342/2023/0…1:41 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Vertical @Balldontlie
