Naz Reid will be out six weeks due to fractured wrist surgery

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for six weeks, sources tell ESPN. Reid’s had his best NBA season — 11.5 points on 54 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds. He’ll be a free agent this summer.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for six weeks, sources tell ESPN. Reid’s had his best NBA season — 11.5 points on 54 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds. He’ll be a free agent this summer. – 7:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves big man Naz Reid out indefinitely with fractured wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/31/tim… – 1:13 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Naz Reid: MIN confirms his injury is a scaphoid fracture. The scaphoid is a cashew-shaped carpal bone located at the base of the thumb. It is a key contributor to motion at the wrist. Other players to suffer the injury include Bradley Beal & former Minnesota G Kevin Martin. – 12:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves announced Naz Reid will be out indefinitely because of a left scaphoid fracutre. – 12:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
While I’ve certainly been wrong in the past on many players, it’s been fun to have been right about Naz Reid. – 8:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Timberwolves’ Naz Reid suffered a broken wrist
sportando.basketball/en/timberwolve… – 2:45 AM
Timberwolves’ Naz Reid suffered a broken wrist
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Story from @ShamsCharania and me on Naz Reid being out with a broken left wrist amid a breakout 4th season. theathletic.com/4367342/2023/0… – 1:41 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/LJBIOxrnDM – 1:18 AM
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Reid averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/eyLjPKEd83 – 12:57 AM
Timberwolves C Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist, per @ShamsCharania
Marc J. Spears: T-Wolves say center Naz Reid has a left wrist scaphoid fracture and is out indefinitely. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 31, 2023
Shams Charania: Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist and will miss a significant period of time, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski . Tough loss as Reid is in the midst of his best season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: One last thing that I will remember on this: Reid broke his wrist, then hit 1 of 2 free throws and played another several minutes through the pain. The dude is TOUGH. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 31, 2023