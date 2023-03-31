Live stream: Nuggets 32, Suns 42

The Denver Nuggets (51-25) play against the Phoenix Suns (41-35) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Denver Nuggets 32, Phoenix Suns 42 (Q2 05:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie, Vlatko, Peyton, AG and CB are competing. All you can ask of them against KD and CP3. Plucky #Nuggets down just eight. – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo met Gordon at the top floor.
Denied, but Gordon puts it back in before end of shot clock. #Suns up 8 with 6:02 left in half. – 11:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Braun tried to drive on Durant and it went nowhere in front of the Nuggets bench. Durant shook his head a few times in that direction afterward. – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant not only in rhythm, but playing at his pace and not forcing anything.
Has 15 points on 5-of-7 FGs
Scored 16 on 5-of-18 shooting in #Suns home debut Wednesday.
Phoenix up 38-27.
Paul, Craig in for Warren and Payne. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Like what I’ve seen from Peyton Watson but that’s about it. Hard not to like it. He’s one of their only big small forwards. – 11:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Peyton Watson gets some unique looking blocks and deflections. Blocks shots at weird angles. – 11:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson is raw, a little lost, a little out of control, but defensively, he’s everywhere. – 11:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That defensive recovery from Durant on the weak side was stellar. Possession looked wrapped up. – 11:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges remembers when he couldn’t even score 30 points in a game.
These days he surpasses 40, giving the Nets the scoring that seemed lost when they traded Kevin Durant in the deal that brought Bridges to Brooklyn.
apnews.com/article/nets-h… – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Payne
Ross
Durant
Warren
Biyombo
Thoughts? – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 4-0 with Kevin Durant in lineup. pic.twitter.com/d7NaxLcK4q – 11:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
KD in the Q1
🪣 12 PTS (4-4 FG)
👌 2 3PM
👋 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/kr3rIvkRPK – 11:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First quarter went about as you’d expect it to go. Suns up 32-20. KD + Booker have 21 combined. And I actually thought AG/CB had couple really good contests on Durant. But turns out he’s still good. – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have led by as many as 15.
Leading 32-20 after one.
Durant 12 (4-of-4 FGs, was 5-of-18 Wednesday).
Booker 9.
Durant and Booker have outscored #Nuggets by themselves, 21-20. – 11:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Suns lead 32-20 after one. Aaron Gordon has 7 of Denver’s points. Kevin Durant (12) and Devin Booker (9) combine for 21 of Phoenix’s points. – 11:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 0-23 from 3-point range over the last five quarters of basketball. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, DEN 20
Durant: 12 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 2-4 FG
Gordon: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-5 FG – 11:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets might have scored 5 points in this quarter if the Suns didn’t get backcut or allow offensive rebounds – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
At some point, these Nuggets role players are gonna make *a* three, then it’ll be scary hours. – 11:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges’ 461 points in March are the 2nd-most scored by a Net during a month in franchise history, trailing only Kevin Durant (471). His reaction:
“I’ve been watching KD since I was a kid, he’s been one of my favorite players. He’s arguably one of the best scorers ever…… pic.twitter.com/m1jOQa57lM – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
T.J. Warren making an immediate impact crashing the offensive glass. Suns have so many weapons on the O-boards if he’s joining Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig and DA on that front – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar are the first two #Nuggets off the bench. Interesting wrinkle with Jeff. Curious whether he plays tonight on second night of b2b. – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Fully healthy Suns face West leader Nuggets minus two-time MVP Jokic #Suns #Nuggets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One thing that hasn’t really been discussed enough: Bruce Brown now has the second lowest points per possession as a scorer in the pick and roll in the entire NBA .
0.68 ppp heading into tonight. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Warren, Craig in, Durant out as well as Okogie
Durant must still be on minute restriction. #Suns up 3. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant takes a breather just over 7 minutes in. Still probably on a minutes restriction. He checks out with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting – 10:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant in his first stint made all 4 of his shots and had 12 points. That is more like it. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul passed up a 3 and looked to create before kicking it out to Booker.
Booker relocated the ball back to Paul, who hit 3.
Durant hits turnaround over Braun. #Suns up 7. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant 3. Has 10 points already within first six minutes.
Had 3 points in the entire first half Wednesday.
3-of-3 FGs.
Was 1-of-8 in 1st half Wednesday. – 10:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeAndre doing his best Joker impression with a quick outlet pass, leads to CB -> AG oop. AG, Reggie, Bruce all attacking Suns inside, as #Nuggets already with 12 points in the paint. – 10:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Might as well call Book QB1 here.
KD slams it home! pic.twitter.com/aw8LEyjBM7 – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I *think* Kevin Durant has gotten over those pre-home debut jitters here in Phoenix. He’s got 10 of the Suns’ first 15 points on 3-of-3 shooting – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton drew double in post, swung it to Paul, who swung it to Durant.
3. Has five already.
#Suns up 10-8. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant will NOT be starting 0-for tonight. Drills his first 3 off good ball movement coming out of a double-team on DA in the post – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are switching. Jackson on Ayton. Ayton gets the ball. Instant double. Ball rotation to Durant. Open 3. In.
Choices! – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant looking to get on the board much earlier than in his #Suns home debut.
Draws foul FTs. #Suns up 3-2. – 10:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Deandre beats DeAndre for the jump, and Nuggets/Suns is underway in Phoenix. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright Nuggets fans, let’s basketball, or at least get as close to it as possible. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
41-37 for Clippers
4 left:
– 0 days rest at New Orleans
– 3 days rest vs Lakers
– 2 days rest vs remains of Trail Blazers
– 0 days rest at Phoenix – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is announced first in the starting lineup again, for those who like to keep track of that sort of thing. Looks like that’s where he’ll be announced for home games – 10:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have a real shot at the No. 6 seed.
Lakers win in Minnesota. Clippers lose in Memphis. One loss now separates them. Clips have the tiebreaker, but they play head-to-head. Lakers should go at least 3-1 in their other four (Jazz 2x, HOU). Clips have Pels and Suns left. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hearing “Nevada” in Suns pregame warmups for the first time since Mikal Bridges got traded pic.twitter.com/yorsE6E9RT – 10:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Permission to delay Suns/Nuggets and put Iowa/South Caroina on the jumbotron – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Clippers lost tonight after leading by 20 in the 1Q, with Kawhi Leonard sitting out the 2nd half to play in tomorrow’s back-to-back against the Pelicans. Suns will be up 2 on LAC in the loss column if they take care of business against the shorthanded Nuggets tonight – 10:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters at Suns
Reggie Jackson
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
Aaron Gordon
DeAndre Jordan – 10:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Reggie Jackson, BB, CB, AG and DeAndre Jordan. – 10:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Today, it’s @FootprintCNTR, but what was the name of our stadium during the ’92-’93 season?
Play the 90’s Night Trivia in the Suns app for your chance to win a $1,000 Team Shop shopping spree, brought to you by @SociosUSA!
📲 Download the app to play: bit.ly/3ZXULDt pic.twitter.com/NTL2gexiPD – 10:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The thing I want to see the most tonight is how much Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji compete on switches and close outs. Don’t make it easy on Phoenix. Defend without fouling and contest everything. – 10:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Nuggets: Jackson, Braun, Brown, Godron, Jordan – 10:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game.
Vlatko Čančar and Jack White are available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SadSa8AL3h – 10:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
“Nuggets”-Suns pregame show. Real ones only. Come join.
✅ 4 reasons to care about this game
✅ Snake drafting teams/players we hate
✅ Best bets to make on the game to keep you interested
youtube.com/live/l-brxGuaC… – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade:
Mikal — KD —
27.5 PPG 24.0 PPG
4.6 RPG 5.3 RPG
51/43/91% 57/53/86%
Win-win? pic.twitter.com/5Qkazer2G7 – 9:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’ll do our best to get you hyped for Nuggets-Suns
– Game Notes
– Reasons to care
– Hater’s Ball draft
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
Live at 8:00
youtube.com/watch?v=l-brxG… – 9:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets Nation! LAST CHANCE to enter to win an upgraded FAN CAVE. Nuggets gear/decor PLUS a new TV and various smart devices. Enter for your chance to win now!!
*must be 18 or older and a Colorado resident*
plugplayscore.vz-experiences.com/nuggets – 9:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges will finish with 461 points in March. Only Kevin Durant – that guy he was traded for – had more in a month in Nets history, with 471 in November. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games by a Net this season:
3 — Mikal Bridges
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Cam Thomas
2 — Kyrie Irving
Mikal has played with the Nets for under 2 months. pic.twitter.com/RrdW1eH0N9 – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rudy Gobert says refs playing favorites after #Timberwolves
loss to #Suns
#NBA responded with $25K fine.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 9:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Things you love to see 😎
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/TNckDviZt9 – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Scary.”
#Nuggets coach Mike Malone on #Suns with Kevin Durant in the lineup. Phoenix is 4-0 with Durant.
Malone also sent message to those upset with Durant going 5-of-18 for 16 points in his Suns home debut Wednesday.
“Give the guy the break. He’s coming back from an injury” pic.twitter.com/dDMWRQrCbo – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“No matter who us playing, let’s go out there and play Nuggets basketball.”
Denver coach Mike Malone as Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for tonight’s game vs.#Suns pic.twitter.com/upYbD6xy37 – 9:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book in the house.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/5FWwptDUzb – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“An amazing career.”
Monty Williams on LaMarcus Aldridge announcing his retirement.
Williams coached him in Portland while working as an assistant. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/e6spdPYpA5 – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re still assessing it.”
Monty Williams on #Suns with Kevin Durant.
4-0 with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/466ALp60oA – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I heard about it. That’s a league issue.”
Monty Williams on comments from Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch after #Timberwolves loss to #Suns.
#NBA fined Gobert $25K and Finch fined $15K for “public criticism” of officiating. pic.twitter.com/WaeiQP7gLk – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets at #Suns injury report:
OUT: Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID). pic.twitter.com/9HNVIgjvPW – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Malone said Jokic, Murray, MPG and KCP are all dealing with “real injuries,” so they’re being smart on the second night of a back-to-back – 9:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix, injury report says. – 8:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out for tonight’s game in Phoenix, per the latest injury report. – 8:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over or under for tonight’s game?
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Fine me as much as you want, but you know what you’re doing. They know what they’re doing. The whole world knows what they’re doing.”
#NBA fined #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $25K for “public criticism” of officiating after Wednesday’s loss at #Suns.
Full story incoming. pic.twitter.com/G1iTXHJFSP – 7:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Starting to heat up outside, so pick up a new Suns bucket hat and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
🛍️: https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/WkHIgaWn2n – 6:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Which Denver athletes had the most pressure on them heading into a postseason run?
And how much pressure SHOULD be on Nikola Jokic heading into the playoffs this year?
With @RyanKoenigsberg @returnofaj.
youtube.com/live/D23Eu0EVe… – 6:32 PM
Which Denver athletes had the most pressure on them heading into a postseason run?
And how much pressure SHOULD be on Nikola Jokic heading into the playoffs this year?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Phoenix ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4L73QmQVfa – 5:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Michael Malone last night why he doesn’t think Thomas Bryant has been able to find a rhythm since the Nuggets acquired him: “No idea. Can’t answer it. Maybe ask him that.” pic.twitter.com/7amz2TDtfl – 5:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
We look back at Thursday’s momentous #Pelicans win in Denver and examine what’s next for New Orleans in Friday’s @PodcastPelicans episode: on.nba.com/42ZpuCv pic.twitter.com/NXe2lar9Gj – 5:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starting five in Phoenix tonight could be: Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon and Thomas Bryant – 5:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have no one on their injury report for Friday’s game vs. West leader Denver.
#Nuggets do.
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Jokic (calf) Jamal Murray (knee) Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID).
Jokic sat Thursday’s loss vs. #Pelicans. Other three played pic.twitter.com/Lmn6FBXOm7 – 4:36 PM
