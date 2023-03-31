Nuggets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,163,503 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,293,718 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@KellanOlson
Every game for the Thunder right now is huge and the Suns go to OKC on Sunday so that’ll be a big one.
Spurs on Tuesday (blah) followed by Denver on Thursday (could lock up No. 1 seed by then). Lakers that Friday (probably big for them) and Clippers that Sunday (who knows). – 2:33 AM
@KellanOlson
Every game for the Thunder right now is huge and the Suns go to OKC on Sunday so that’ll be a big one.
Spurs on Tuesday (blah) followed by Denver on Thursday (could lock up No. 1 seed by then). Lakers that Saturday (probably big for them) and Clippers that Sunday (who knows). – 2:30 AM