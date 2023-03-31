Nuggets will sit Nikola Jokic, other three starters against Phoenix

Denver: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game against Phoenix. Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel injury management) are also out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix, injury report says. – 8:19 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix, injury report says. – 8:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Nuggets are officially without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out. – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out for tonight’s game in Phoenix, per the latest injury report. – 8:12 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out for tonight’s game in Phoenix, per the latest injury report. – 8:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Which Denver athletes had the most pressure on them heading into a postseason run?
And how much pressure SHOULD be on Nikola Jokic heading into the playoffs this year?
With @RyanKoenigsberg @returnofaj.
youtube.com/live/D23Eu0EVe… – 6:32 PM
Which Denver athletes had the most pressure on them heading into a postseason run?
And how much pressure SHOULD be on Nikola Jokic heading into the playoffs this year?
With @RyanKoenigsberg @returnofaj.
youtube.com/live/D23Eu0EVe… – 6:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have no one on their injury report for Friday’s game vs. West leader Denver.
#Nuggets do.
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Jokic (calf) Jamal Murray (knee) Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID).
Jokic sat Thursday’s loss vs. #Pelicans. Other three played pic.twitter.com/Lmn6FBXOm7 – 4:36 PM
#Suns have no one on their injury report for Friday’s game vs. West leader Denver.
#Nuggets do.
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Jokic (calf) Jamal Murray (knee) Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID).
Jokic sat Thursday’s loss vs. #Pelicans. Other three played pic.twitter.com/Lmn6FBXOm7 – 4:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets could be without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non COVID illness) are all questionable for the back-to-back in Phoenix. – 3:42 PM
Nuggets could be without four starters tonight in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non COVID illness) are all questionable for the back-to-back in Phoenix. – 3:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) are all questionable tonight against the Suns. Nobody on the injury report for Phoenix – 3:37 PM
Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) are all questionable tonight against the Suns. Nobody on the injury report for Phoenix – 3:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report for tonight: Nikola Jokic questionable (right calf tightness); KCP questionable (non-COVID illness); Jamal Murray questionable (left knee injury management); MPJ questionable (left heel injury management); Vlatko Cancar probable (left ankle sprain). – 3:36 PM
#Nuggets injury report for tonight: Nikola Jokic questionable (right calf tightness); KCP questionable (non-COVID illness); Jamal Murray questionable (left knee injury management); MPJ questionable (left heel injury management); Vlatko Cancar probable (left ankle sprain). – 3:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are listing 4 starters as questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix against the Suns: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness). – 3:33 PM
Nuggets are listing 4 starters as questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix against the Suns: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness). – 3:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Was on NBAdotcom and came across some fairly surprising crunch time rankings (min. 25 games played):
1) Bruce Brown (DEN): +30.4 per 100
2) Joel Embiid (PHI): +27.8 per 100
3) Nikola Jokic (DEN): +27.1 per 100
4) Jamal Murray (DEN): +22.7 per 100
5) Tyrese Maxey (PHI): +21.5/100 – 2:54 PM
Was on NBAdotcom and came across some fairly surprising crunch time rankings (min. 25 games played):
1) Bruce Brown (DEN): +30.4 per 100
2) Joel Embiid (PHI): +27.8 per 100
3) Nikola Jokic (DEN): +27.1 per 100
4) Jamal Murray (DEN): +22.7 per 100
5) Tyrese Maxey (PHI): +21.5/100 – 2:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
EUROhope | Assist for Turkey
Game worn jersey of Micic, signed by the members of the Serbian NT, including Nikola Jokic
It can be YOURS!!!! 👇
eurohoops.net/en/trademarks/… pic.twitter.com/pTvWzS3BME – 12:51 PM
EUROhope | Assist for Turkey
Game worn jersey of Micic, signed by the members of the Serbian NT, including Nikola Jokic
It can be YOURS!!!! 👇
eurohoops.net/en/trademarks/… pic.twitter.com/pTvWzS3BME – 12:51 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
In ongoing #NBA MVP debate, Jayson Tatum of #Celtics is +12000. His team just beat the #Bucks by 41. Favored Joel Embiid (-130) has a calf injury, as does second choice Nikola Jokic (+110). Going to be an interesting vote. Tatum and Domantas Sabonis should be in the discussion. – 4:40 AM
In ongoing #NBA MVP debate, Jayson Tatum of #Celtics is +12000. His team just beat the #Bucks by 41. Favored Joel Embiid (-130) has a calf injury, as does second choice Nikola Jokic (+110). Going to be an interesting vote. Tatum and Domantas Sabonis should be in the discussion. – 4:40 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has more MVPs than the Nuggets had players hit a 3-pointer in a nationally televised game. – 12:56 AM
Nikola Jokic has more MVPs than the Nuggets had players hit a 3-pointer in a nationally televised game. – 12:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Updated Western Conference standings after #Pelicans win tonight at #Nuggets minus 2-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (calf).
Denver at Phoenix tomorrow night. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OJNIynpQG7 – 12:55 AM
Updated Western Conference standings after #Pelicans win tonight at #Nuggets minus 2-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (calf).
Denver at Phoenix tomorrow night. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OJNIynpQG7 – 12:55 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone made it sound like he didn’t expect Jamal Murray (36 minutes tonight) to play tomorrow. He said TBD on Nikola Jokic and KCP. Malone added KCP didn’t feel great today, and at one point, he didn’t even expect him to play tonight. – 12:49 AM
Michael Malone made it sound like he didn’t expect Jamal Murray (36 minutes tonight) to play tomorrow. He said TBD on Nikola Jokic and KCP. Malone added KCP didn’t feel great today, and at one point, he didn’t even expect him to play tonight. – 12:49 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Brandon Ingram is the 5th player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season. The others:
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard
Jokic, Doncic and Ingram had multiple 30-point triple-doubles in the same calendar month. – 12:44 AM
Brandon Ingram is the 5th player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season. The others:
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard
Jokic, Doncic and Ingram had multiple 30-point triple-doubles in the same calendar month. – 12:44 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 107, Nuggets 88
Ingram 31 pts, 11 rebs, 10 assts (2nd career TD)
McCollum 23 pts (21 in 2nd half)
Valaniunas 15 pts, 12 rebs
Pelicans beat up on the Jokic-less Nuggets to close out a 3-1 road trip. Another dominant performance from BI. NOLA improves to 39-38. – 12:44 AM
Final: Pelicans 107, Nuggets 88
Ingram 31 pts, 11 rebs, 10 assts (2nd career TD)
McCollum 23 pts (21 in 2nd half)
Valaniunas 15 pts, 12 rebs
Pelicans beat up on the Jokic-less Nuggets to close out a 3-1 road trip. Another dominant performance from BI. NOLA improves to 39-38. – 12:44 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Not much to take away from tonight.
The Nuggets both shot it awfully and are a shell of themselves without Nikola Jokic. – 12:36 AM
Not much to take away from tonight.
The Nuggets both shot it awfully and are a shell of themselves without Nikola Jokic. – 12:36 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Nuggets 4-24 from 3. Not having Joker is a monster issue but not the only one. – 11:49 PM
Nuggets 4-24 from 3. Not having Joker is a monster issue but not the only one. – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nikola Jokic (calf) out vs. #Pelicans in 1st of back-to-back.
At #Suns tomorrow.
@realStanVG noted (4) Phoenix and (1) Denver could meet in 2nd round.
“Alot of people have Phoenix favored to win the West with Kevin Durant healthy and Devin Booker playing at such a high level.” pic.twitter.com/jQJ7jXYKWR – 11:46 PM
Nikola Jokic (calf) out vs. #Pelicans in 1st of back-to-back.
At #Suns tomorrow.
@realStanVG noted (4) Phoenix and (1) Denver could meet in 2nd round.
“Alot of people have Phoenix favored to win the West with Kevin Durant healthy and Devin Booker playing at such a high level.” pic.twitter.com/jQJ7jXYKWR – 11:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 50, Nuggets 40
Ingram 14 pts, 7 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts, 9 rebs
Murphy 10 pts
The Jokic-less Nuggets are struggling to get anything going on O. They’re 34.8 percent on FGs, 3-19 on 3s. Controlling the offensive boards/turnovers will be key in 2nd half. – 11:13 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 50, Nuggets 40
Ingram 14 pts, 7 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts, 9 rebs
Murphy 10 pts
The Jokic-less Nuggets are struggling to get anything going on O. They’re 34.8 percent on FGs, 3-19 on 3s. Controlling the offensive boards/turnovers will be key in 2nd half. – 11:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Without Nikola Jokic, Nuggets post a whopping 40 points in the 1st half vs. Pelicans. – 11:11 PM
Without Nikola Jokic, Nuggets post a whopping 40 points in the 1st half vs. Pelicans. – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Here’s DeAndre Jordan teaching Zeke Nnaji about some post defense at the last timeout. Before I started recording, Joker was helping him with positioning, too. pic.twitter.com/6HVb4vVR7p – 10:57 PM
Here’s DeAndre Jordan teaching Zeke Nnaji about some post defense at the last timeout. Before I started recording, Joker was helping him with positioning, too. pic.twitter.com/6HVb4vVR7p – 10:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Pelicans is one of Nikola Jokic’s best arguments for MVP. – 10:47 PM
Nuggets-Pelicans is one of Nikola Jokic’s best arguments for MVP. – 10:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has joined his teammates on the bench in a dapper green jacket. pic.twitter.com/ztR0n3bES9 – 10:39 PM
Nikola Jokic has joined his teammates on the bench in a dapper green jacket. pic.twitter.com/ztR0n3bES9 – 10:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has joined the Nuggets on the bench. Dark turquoise suit. – 10:33 PM
Nikola Jokic has joined the Nuggets on the bench. Dark turquoise suit. – 10:33 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nikola jokic is fairly important to the nuggets offense, it seems. who knew? – 10:26 PM
nikola jokic is fairly important to the nuggets offense, it seems. who knew? – 10:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver without Jokic always feels like somebody used to driving an automatic who gets into a car with a manual clutch.
Sure, eventually muscle memory kicks in but until then the clutch is grinding. Hopefully Denver has that out of their system now with the running offense. – 10:24 PM
Denver without Jokic always feels like somebody used to driving an automatic who gets into a car with a manual clutch.
Sure, eventually muscle memory kicks in but until then the clutch is grinding. Hopefully Denver has that out of their system now with the running offense. – 10:24 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: sits
Nuggets offense to start the game: pic.twitter.com/YICIaasHM4 – 10:19 PM
Jokic: sits
Nuggets offense to start the game: pic.twitter.com/YICIaasHM4 – 10:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Pelicans open the game 12-3 with all 12 points coming in the paint. An awful start for Denver’s starters. #Nuggets offense looks lethargic and is settling for outside looks. In non-related news, Nikola Jokic is pretty good. – 10:17 PM
Pelicans open the game 12-3 with all 12 points coming in the paint. An awful start for Denver’s starters. #Nuggets offense looks lethargic and is settling for outside looks. In non-related news, Nikola Jokic is pretty good. – 10:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets start out in a 12-3 hole and open shooting 0-9 from the floor without Nikola Jokic. It’s been a disaster so far. – 10:17 PM
Nuggets start out in a 12-3 hole and open shooting 0-9 from the floor without Nikola Jokic. It’s been a disaster so far. – 10:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m not saying this is the plan, but if Denver wins tonight, they’ll have the option of resting Joker on a b2b vs. Phoenix to compound his rest/ recovery with that calf injury. Point is, win gives you a bit more flexibility. – 9:41 PM
I’m not saying this is the plan, but if Denver wins tonight, they’ll have the option of resting Joker on a b2b vs. Phoenix to compound his rest/ recovery with that calf injury. Point is, win gives you a bit more flexibility. – 9:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Thomas Bryant will start in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. – 9:31 PM
The Nuggets announce Thomas Bryant will start in Nikola Jokic’s place alongside Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. – 9:31 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokic (calf) is OUT tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/TDp39W1G1f – 9:28 PM
Nikola Jokic (calf) is OUT tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/TDp39W1G1f – 9:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Opening Night for my Mariners, and Jokic rests tonight allowing me to watch baseball guilt-free. Nikola is a real one. – 9:14 PM
Opening Night for my Mariners, and Jokic rests tonight allowing me to watch baseball guilt-free. Nikola is a real one. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Doesn’t seem like Nikola Jokic will be playing tonight vs. NOLA. He didn’t come out for his typical warmup. – 8:48 PM
Doesn’t seem like Nikola Jokic will be playing tonight vs. NOLA. He didn’t come out for his typical warmup. – 8:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green and Jokic typically shoot together pregame. No Joker yet. – 8:41 PM
Jeff Green and Jokic typically shoot together pregame. No Joker yet. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic potentially averaging a triple-double this year and if it’s something Denver will chase: “He’s not a a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser. If it happened in an inorganic matter it would lose its luster and it wouldn’t be much of an accomplishment.” – 8:27 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic potentially averaging a triple-double this year and if it’s something Denver will chase: “He’s not a a stat-padder. He’s not a stat-chaser. If it happened in an inorganic matter it would lose its luster and it wouldn’t be much of an accomplishment.” – 8:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable.
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll err on the side of caution with 7 games left.”
No determination on his status for tonight as of yet. – 8:18 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable.
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll err on the side of caution with 7 games left.”
No determination on his status for tonight as of yet. – 8:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll definitely err on the side of caution,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic’s calf. Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:17 PM
“If there’s any doubt, we’ll definitely err on the side of caution,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic’s calf. Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:17 PM
More on this storyline
Denver: Nikola Jokic (right calf tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Phoenix. Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (non-COVID illness) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel injury management) are also questionable, and Vlatko Cancar (left ankle sprain) and Jack White (health and safety protocols) are probable. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on why the team struggles to make threes with Jokić off the floor: “I think the simple answer is, when you’re playing with the MVP, things are a lot easier.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 31, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone didn’t sound optimistic about Jamal Murray playing tomorrow in Phoenix after logging 36 minutes tonight. He’s about to meet with Denver’s medical staff and see about the statuses of Murray, Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and if they’ll travel. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 31, 2023
Main Rumors, Injuries, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets