Live stream: Pistons 14, Rockets 15

The Detroit Pistons (16-60) play against the Houston Rockets (18-59) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Detroit Pistons 14, Houston Rockets 15 (Q1 06:50)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

KPJ telling Sengun to shoot after a terrific move. Thinking he won’t have to repeat that advice. Immediately responds with a dunk. – KPJ telling Sengun to shoot after a terrific move. Thinking he won’t have to repeat that advice. Immediately responds with a dunk. – 8:20 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Wiseman just picked up his second foul with 7:27 on the clock. Duren checks in, joining the starters – Wiseman just picked up his second foul with 7:27 on the clock. Duren checks in, joining the starters – 8:19 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

That’s the second game in a row that Ivey has come off a screen to knock down a 3 on the That’s the second game in a row that Ivey has come off a screen to knock down a 3 on the #Pistons ‘ first play of the game. – 8:12 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

K.J. Martin is in the Rockets starting lineup tonight – K.J. Martin is in the Rockets starting lineup tonight – 7:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.

Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.

He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – 7:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets forward K.J. Martin will warm up intending to play. He has not missed a game this season but was listed as questionable (hip.) – Rockets forward K.J. Martin will warm up intending to play. He has not missed a game this season but was listed as questionable (hip.) – 6:18 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors .



Listen to the ep here 👇

linktr.ee/roguebogues



#LetsGetRogue 6:06 PM Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors .Listen to the ep here 👇 #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/9KjtvtzJe1

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – 5:48 PM

David Cobb @DavidWCobb

Talked Final Four with @CBSNews this morning from Houston.

youtube.com/watch?v=Y6NRI0… – 5:37 PM Talked Final Four with @CBSNews this morning from Houston.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will record the first assist of the 4th quarter?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:17 PM Which team will record the first assist of the 4th quarter?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

back home for Remix Night!

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW (SW2 Alternate Channel)

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

🚀 @HCHSA 4:00 PM back home for Remix Night!⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW (SW2 Alternate Channel)📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN🚀 @HCHSA pic.twitter.com/t9wOnUNNPL

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Houston native & @UHCougarBB product, Corey Julks will make his major league debut tonight as the Houston native & @UHCougarBB product, Corey Julks will make his major league debut tonight as the #Astros DH vs White Sox. – 3:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

NBA Mock Draft 2023: What if the Rockets don’t land Victor Wembanyama?

via theathletic.com/4349722/2023/0… – 3:22 PM NBA Mock Draft 2023: What if the Rockets don’t land Victor Wembanyama?via @TheAthletic