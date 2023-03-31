Live stream: Pistons 14, Rockets 15

The Detroit Pistons (16-60) play against the Houston Rockets (18-59) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Detroit Pistons 14, Houston Rockets 15 (Q1 06:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ telling Sengun to shoot after a terrific move. Thinking he won’t have to repeat that advice. Immediately responds with a dunk. – 8:20 PM
KPJ telling Sengun to shoot after a terrific move. Thinking he won’t have to repeat that advice. Immediately responds with a dunk. – 8:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wiseman just picked up his second foul with 7:27 on the clock. Duren checks in, joining the starters – 8:19 PM
Wiseman just picked up his second foul with 7:27 on the clock. Duren checks in, joining the starters – 8:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Already alley-oop time 🏀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xJ8Sa0R3CN – 8:18 PM
Already alley-oop time 🏀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xJ8Sa0R3CN – 8:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That’s the second game in a row that Ivey has come off a screen to knock down a 3 on the #Pistons‘ first play of the game. – 8:12 PM
That’s the second game in a row that Ivey has come off a screen to knock down a 3 on the #Pistons‘ first play of the game. – 8:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five in Houston ⤵️
🔹@iam_killian
🔹@IveyJaden
🔹@isaiah__02
🔹@MB3FIVE
🔹@BigTicket_JW
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/VQylzndqB8 – 7:57 PM
First five in Houston ⤵️
🔹@iam_killian
🔹@IveyJaden
🔹@isaiah__02
🔹@MB3FIVE
🔹@BigTicket_JW
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/VQylzndqB8 – 7:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 tonight 🚀
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/JYcACf3Hmn – 7:55 PM
Starting 5 tonight 🚀
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/JYcACf3Hmn – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pistons starters: Livers, Bagley III., Wiseman, Ivey, Hayes. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pistons starters: Livers, Bagley III., Wiseman, Ivey, Hayes. – 7:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 7:32 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 7:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.
Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.
He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – 7:27 PM
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.
Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.
He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – 7:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/XD8FmGcXMw – 7:24 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/XD8FmGcXMw – 7:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
➡️ 📍Toyota Center
#ULTRADrip | #Ad pic.twitter.com/VuEeCDqbGh – 7:13 PM
➡️ 📍Toyota Center
#ULTRADrip | #Ad pic.twitter.com/VuEeCDqbGh – 7:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back home! we missed y’all 🫶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Nnb1eZRI1v – 6:59 PM
back home! we missed y’all 🫶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Nnb1eZRI1v – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward K.J. Martin will warm up intending to play. He has not missed a game this season but was listed as questionable (hip.) – 6:18 PM
Rockets forward K.J. Martin will warm up intending to play. He has not missed a game this season but was listed as questionable (hip.) – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Why last games matter for Rockets guards Josh Christopher, TyTy Washington ift.tt/4DbmFgW – 6:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Why last games matter for Rockets guards Josh Christopher, TyTy Washington ift.tt/4DbmFgW – 6:18 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors .
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/9KjtvtzJe1 – 6:06 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors .
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/9KjtvtzJe1 – 6:06 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Boston #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/pNQHbGT51y – 6:03 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Boston #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/pNQHbGT51y – 6:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Day’Ron Sharpe will be good to go tonight after tweaking his ankle vs. Houston. – 5:48 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Talked Final Four with @CBSNews this morning from Houston.
youtube.com/watch?v=Y6NRI0… – 5:37 PM
Talked Final Four with @CBSNews this morning from Houston.
youtube.com/watch?v=Y6NRI0… – 5:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will record the first assist of the 4th quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:17 PM
Which team will record the first assist of the 4th quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:17 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back home for Remix Night!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW (SW2 Alternate Channel)
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @HCHSA pic.twitter.com/t9wOnUNNPL – 4:00 PM
back home for Remix Night!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW (SW2 Alternate Channel)
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @HCHSA pic.twitter.com/t9wOnUNNPL – 4:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets injury update vs Pistons tonight: KJ Martin (hip, flexor strain) is questionable, Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is OUT. Martin has played in all 77 Rockets games this season. – 3:37 PM
#Rockets injury update vs Pistons tonight: KJ Martin (hip, flexor strain) is questionable, Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is OUT. Martin has played in all 77 Rockets games this season. – 3:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Houston native & @UHCougarBB product, Corey Julks will make his major league debut tonight as the #Astros DH vs White Sox. – 3:35 PM
Houston native & @UHCougarBB product, Corey Julks will make his major league debut tonight as the #Astros DH vs White Sox. – 3:35 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
NBA Mock Draft 2023: What if the Rockets don’t land Victor Wembanyama?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4349722/2023/0… – 3:22 PM
NBA Mock Draft 2023: What if the Rockets don’t land Victor Wembanyama?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4349722/2023/0… – 3:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
WHAT A DUNK BY @Jalen Duren 🔥
#DunkOfTheWeek | @DraftKings | #ad pic.twitter.com/4lcZRisaZn – 2:01 PM
WHAT A DUNK BY @Jalen Duren 🔥
#DunkOfTheWeek | @DraftKings | #ad pic.twitter.com/4lcZRisaZn – 2:01 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Entering tonight’s game, Jaden Ivey has scored in double-digits in 33 consecutive games – tied with Dave Bing for the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.
He has 10+ points in 63 of 68 games played, tied with Grant Hill for the most to start a career in DET history. pic.twitter.com/sR9qCxFKIR – 2:00 PM
Entering tonight’s game, Jaden Ivey has scored in double-digits in 33 consecutive games – tied with Dave Bing for the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.
He has 10+ points in 63 of 68 games played, tied with Grant Hill for the most to start a career in DET history. pic.twitter.com/sR9qCxFKIR – 2:00 PM