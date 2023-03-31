Pistons vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $7,642,535 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
