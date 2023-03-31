Live stream: Raptors 15, 76ers 20

The Toronto Raptors (38-38) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Toronto Raptors 15, Philadelphia 76ers 20 (Q1 06:00)

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Terrific start offensively. Philadelphia is shooting 6/7 from the floor and PJ Tucker is 2/2 from deep. It’s a 16-7 lead. 7:17 PM Terrific start offensively. Philadelphia is shooting 6/7 from the floor and PJ Tucker is 2/2 from deep. It’s a 16-7 lead. #Sixers

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Quick 16-7 lead for the Sixers over the Raptors tonight, including P.J. Tucker – who hadn’t hit 2 threes in a game in the month of March – making his first two attempts from behind the arc. – Quick 16-7 lead for the Sixers over the Raptors tonight, including P.J. Tucker – who hadn’t hit 2 threes in a game in the month of March – making his first two attempts from behind the arc. – 7:17 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid nearly ended the backboard but did appear to rotate that achey shoulder a bit after this attempt 7:16 PM Embiid nearly ended the backboard but did appear to rotate that achey shoulder a bit after this attempt pic.twitter.com/5Ec9KJPptm

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

2 PJ Tucker 3s in the first 2 minutes to start this one. What a world. – 2 PJ Tucker 3s in the first 2 minutes to start this one. What a world. – 7:12 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey average 22 points per game vs the Raptors over their careers. For Maxey, that’s his 2nd-highest average vs any NBA team. For Embiid, it’s his 2nd-lowest. – Both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey average 22 points per game vs the Raptors over their careers. For Maxey, that’s his 2nd-highest average vs any NBA team. For Embiid, it’s his 2nd-lowest. – 6:45 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Lesss get this sheee, let’s get this sheee, let’s get this sheee 🗣️ 6:36 PM Lesss get this sheee, let’s get this sheee, let’s get this sheee 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/bojbk6qtJi

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

De’Anthony Melton will start in place of the ill Tobias Harris tonight 6:34 PM De’Anthony Melton will start in place of the ill Tobias Harris tonight #Sixers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton will get the start with Tobias Harris out – Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton will get the start with Tobias Harris out – 6:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

With Tobias Harris out, the Sixers are unsurprisingly going with a three-guard starting lineup with Melton alongside Harden and Maxey. – With Tobias Harris out, the Sixers are unsurprisingly going with a three-guard starting lineup with Melton alongside Harden and Maxey. – 6:31 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

No Trent for the Raptors tonight in Philly but he’s listed out with back spasms (he missed the last 4 games with an elbow injury). Barton remains out as well. – No Trent for the Raptors tonight in Philly but he’s listed out with back spasms (he missed the last 4 games with an elbow injury). Barton remains out as well. – 6:10 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Trent Jr. (back spasms) is out vs. Sixers, as are Dalano Banton (thumb) and Will Barton (ankle). – Trent Jr. (back spasms) is out vs. Sixers, as are Dalano Banton (thumb) and Will Barton (ankle). – 6:09 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tobias Harris (non-covid illness) is out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – Tobias Harris (non-covid illness) is out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 5:24 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says he is concerned about James Harden and his Achilles simply from the standpoint that it’s a tricky injury, but it’s something he feels good about how the team has managed it and that Harden is “clean” from an injury standpoint. He’s not listed on the injury report. – Doc Rivers says he is concerned about James Harden and his Achilles simply from the standpoint that it’s a tricky injury, but it’s something he feels good about how the team has managed it and that Harden is “clean” from an injury standpoint. He’s not listed on the injury report. – 5:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers forward Tobias Harris is out tonight with non-COVID illness. – Sixers forward Tobias Harris is out tonight with non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers say Tobias Harris is out tonight with a non-Covid illness. – Sixers say Tobias Harris is out tonight with a non-Covid illness. – 5:18 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tobias Harris (illness) won’t play tonight for the Sixers against the Raptors. – Tobias Harris (illness) won’t play tonight for the Sixers against the Raptors. – 5:17 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris is out with a non-COVID illness, per Sixers official. – Tobias Harris is out with a non-COVID illness, per Sixers official. – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness 5:17 PM Tobias Harris is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness #Sixers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is out tonight, per Sixers official – Tobias Harris is out tonight, per Sixers official – 5:17 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Shake Milton was apparently a healthy scratch last game after an 0-7 performance vs. Den.

Here his recent min. + FGA, below. Still time for a comeback but if… IF he’s not going to have much of a playoff rotation spot, odds are that impacts his free agency decision you’d think 4:11 PM Shake Milton was apparently a healthy scratch last game after an 0-7 performance vs. Den.Here his recent min. + FGA, below. Still time for a comeback but if… IF he’s not going to have much of a playoff rotation spot, odds are that impacts his free agency decision you’d think pic.twitter.com/2b2FM1NQsY

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Surprised the net with Maxey on the floor is more significant than it is with Harden on the floor.

But, even more surprised that the top 5 (with the threshold of at least 25 crunch time games played) is all Denver and Philly. – Surprised the net with Maxey on the floor is more significant than it is with Harden on the floor.But, even more surprised that the top 5 (with the threshold of at least 25 crunch time games played) is all Denver and Philly. – 2:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Was on NBAdotcom and came across some fairly surprising crunch time rankings (min. 25 games played):

1) Bruce Brown (DEN): +30.4 per 100

2) Joel Embiid (PHI): +27.8 per 100

3) Nikola Jokic (DEN): +27.1 per 100

4) Jamal Murray (DEN): +22.7 per 100

5) Tyrese Maxey (PHI): +21.5/100 – Was on NBAdotcom and came across some fairly surprising crunch time rankings (min. 25 games played):1) Bruce Brown (DEN): +30.4 per 1002) Joel Embiid (PHI): +27.8 per 1003) Nikola Jokic (DEN): +27.1 per 1004) Jamal Murray (DEN): +22.7 per 1005) Tyrese Maxey (PHI): +21.5/100 – 2:54 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

As expected, Jaden Springer has been upgraded to available vs. Raptors – The Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness.As expected, Jaden Springer has been upgraded to available vs. Raptors – 2:21 PM

