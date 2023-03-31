Live stream: Raptors 15, 76ers 20

The Toronto Raptors (38-38) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Toronto Raptors 15, Philadelphia 76ers 20 (Q1 06:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quick 16-7 lead for the Sixers over the Raptors tonight, including P.J. Tucker – who hadn’t hit 2 threes in a game in the month of March – making his first two attempts from behind the arc. – 7:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid nearly ended the backboard but did appear to rotate that achey shoulder a bit after this attempt pic.twitter.com/5Ec9KJPptm – 7:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
2 PJ Tucker 3s in the first 2 minutes to start this one. What a world. – 7:12 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Aye who jumping in my @Twitch tonight heard my Og @DeSeanJackson10 dropping the Crenshaw RP tonight @chief_drizzy 👀👀👀👀 – 6:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey average 22 points per game vs the Raptors over their careers. For Maxey, that’s his 2nd-highest average vs any NBA team. For Embiid, it’s his 2nd-lowest. – 6:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
looking like a million bucks. 🤑
@cocacola pic.twitter.com/gN5oThlTee – 6:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Lesss get this sheee, let’s get this sheee, let’s get this sheee 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/bojbk6qtJi – 6:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/LwigL27lIX – 6:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton will get the start with Tobias Harris out – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs. Raptors
Melton
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Tobias Harris out, the Sixers are unsurprisingly going with a three-guard starting lineup with Melton alongside Harden and Maxey. – 6:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Trent for the Raptors tonight in Philly but he’s listed out with back spasms (he missed the last 4 games with an elbow injury). Barton remains out as well. – 6:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trent Jr. (back spasms) is out vs. Sixers, as are Dalano Banton (thumb) and Will Barton (ankle). – 6:09 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors .
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/9KjtvtzJe1 – 6:06 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the @HoustonRockets and @Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Boston #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/pNQHbGT51y – 6:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo: “We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward.”
Like Otto Porter Jr. & Gary Payton II last year, DiVincenzo has far outplayed his contract nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Latest episode of @CelticsLab, powered by @FanDuel & @betterhelp
The pressure on the 76ers, the top of the East, and more with @Ky_Carlin
Apple: tinyurl.com/52m2dwk9
Spotify: tinyurl.com/43ybt5yk
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=FmCRpT… – 5:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris (non-covid illness) is out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. – 5:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he is concerned about James Harden and his Achilles simply from the standpoint that it’s a tricky injury, but it’s something he feels good about how the team has managed it and that Harden is “clean” from an injury standpoint. He’s not listed on the injury report. – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers forward Tobias Harris is out tonight with non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Tobias Harris is out tonight with a non-Covid illness. – 5:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris (illness) won’t play tonight for the Sixers against the Raptors. – 5:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is out with a non-COVID illness, per Sixers official. – 5:17 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
While Cleveland’s opportunity to steal third place from Philadelphia hasn’t completely vanished, especially given its favorable final-week schedule, the most likely outcome is the #Cavs claiming the fourth seed – and homecourt advantage in round one. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 5:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Young Jaden Springer working on corner triples pregame work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/fGYiFoB38x – 4:56 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Are y’all ready? Play @FanDuelCanada PICK N’ GO at tip-off! 🏀
Get closer to the action and play along every Friday night for your chance to WIN while you watch!
➡️ rpt.rs/3hQuKWe pic.twitter.com/8IzMJRWL1v – 4:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Shake Milton was apparently a healthy scratch last game after an 0-7 performance vs. Den.
Here his recent min. + FGA, below. Still time for a comeback but if… IF he’s not going to have much of a playoff rotation spot, odds are that impacts his free agency decision you’d think pic.twitter.com/2b2FM1NQsY – 4:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert fined $25k, Chris Finch fined $15k — for their postgame comments about officiating, the NBA announced.
For comparison, Fred VanVleet was fined $35k following his comments last month. – 3:32 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Road trip prep
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/qvQMm90NQ8 – 3:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Making an All-NBA case for James Harden youtu.be/a4pW5_RdGg4 via @YouTube – 3:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/8hMhQjTirn – 3:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Surprised the net with Maxey on the floor is more significant than it is with Harden on the floor.
But, even more surprised that the top 5 (with the threshold of at least 25 crunch time games played) is all Denver and Philly. – 2:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Was on NBAdotcom and came across some fairly surprising crunch time rankings (min. 25 games played):
1) Bruce Brown (DEN): +30.4 per 100
2) Joel Embiid (PHI): +27.8 per 100
3) Nikola Jokic (DEN): +27.1 per 100
4) Jamal Murray (DEN): +22.7 per 100
5) Tyrese Maxey (PHI): +21.5/100 – 2:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ball is where @ohoxo found community and inspiration – to mentor, to found @thegiveandgrow, and to make the world a better place 🌎
Here she is, at home and at work, captured on the @madebygoogle Pixel. Her name is Olivia Ho, and she’s “From the North.” #ad pic.twitter.com/w7JnipV44E – 2:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness.
As expected, Jaden Springer has been upgraded to available vs. Raptors – 2:21 PM
The Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
got it done & right back at it tonight.
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/GkmtgR06sn – 1:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the entire list of players who’ve made more baskets than jaylen brown this season:
tatum
giannis
embiid
luka
sga (who’s made 2 more) – 1:12 PM
