Rudy Gobert, Chris Finch fined for public criticism of the officiating

Chris Hine: Both Rudy Gobert ($25,000) and Chris Finch ($15,000) were fined by the NBA for their comments about officiating after Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix
All season long, the Wolves have had a simmering irritation with how the officials have called their games. On Wednesday, Gobert’s exasperation came out. Officials called 11 fouls in the first half and 29 in the second. When he was asked if the inconsistency of the foul calls made it hard to defend, Gobert — who had seven points and 15 rebounds — laid into the officiating all season as it pertained to the Timberwolves. “It’s not fair. It’s really not fair,” Gobert said. “Every night. I’ve been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard for me to think they’re not trying to help [the Suns] win tonight. It’s hard for me to think they didn’t try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It’s just so obvious. As a basketball player that’s been in this league for so long, it’s disrespectful.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / March 30, 2023
COMING OUT OF the February All-Star break, Gobert met with Finch and made a promise — and an admission. “He knew he hadn’t performed up to his standard or expectations,” Finch said. “Right now the team around him is really figuring out how to value him offensively, and that’s keeping him engaged, as well. “We tell him after every game, keep doing your s—, Rudy,” Edwards said. “Rebounds, blocking shots, finishing, he’s been playing great. We want him to keep that up.” -via ESPN / March 29, 2023