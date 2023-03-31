Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:52 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:52 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LaMarcus Aldridge is calling it a career 🫡
▫️ 7x All-Star
▫️ 5x All-NBA
▫️ No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft
▫️ 20,558 career points pic.twitter.com/b23vhbrEUn – 1:42 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge is calling it a career 🫡
▫️ 7x All-Star
▫️ 5x All-NBA
▫️ No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft
▫️ 20,558 career points pic.twitter.com/b23vhbrEUn – 1:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: LaMarcus Aldridge announced he has retired from basketball. pic.twitter.com/cfb9OiKiZn – 1:22 PM
Breaking: LaMarcus Aldridge announced he has retired from basketball. pic.twitter.com/cfb9OiKiZn – 1:22 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge @aldridge_12
In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 – 1:14 PM
In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 – 1:14 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: After 16 NBA seasons, LaMarcus Aldridge announces he has retired from basketball. Aldridge was a seven-time NBA All-Star and played for Portland, San Antonio and Brooklyn after going No. 2 in the 2006 NBA Draft. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jrue Holiday last night: ✅ 51 PTS ✅ 20-30 FG ✅ 8-10 FT Holiday’s first 50-point game came in his 902nd game. The only player in NBA history to record his first 50-point game at a later point in his career is LaMarcus Aldridge (912th game). More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 30, 2023
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023