Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cleared to play against Indiana

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against Indiana. Lindy Waters (left foot plantar fasciitis) is also available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA (left ankle sprain) will play tonight in Indy. Obviously huge news for the Thunder. – 5:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play tonight vs the Pacers.
SGA returns in a big game for OKC’s play-in chances. – 5:30 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Getting close to pre-game pressers here. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moved from out to questionable, so there’s a chance he could play. – 5:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the entire list of players who’ve made more baskets than jaylen brown this season:
tatum
giannis
embiid
luka
sga (who’s made 2 more) – 1:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been upgraded to questionable vs the Pacers tonight. pic.twitter.com/FkNiUpml8D – 12:33 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Decent chance there’s not a single American player on the All-NBA 1st Team this season.
This could be it if shenanigans are allowed with the forward vote:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic – 5:44 PM
Clemente Almanza: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Pacers -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / March 31, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently listed as OUT tomorrow vs the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers. Myles Turner is questionable. Indiana still has some young talent is 19-19 at home. OKC is pushing to make the play-in. Big game. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / March 30, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / March 29, 2023