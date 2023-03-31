Live stream: Spurs 19, Warriors 14

The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) play against the Golden State Warriors (40-37) at Chase Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 19, Golden State Warriors 14 (Q1 03:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Halfway through the first quarter and the Warriors already have 5 turnovers that have turned into 8 points
They’re down 15-8 to the Spurs. All 8 of the Warriors’ points have been in the paint, and they passed up three possible layups – 10:19 PM
Halfway through the first quarter and the Warriors already have 5 turnovers that have turned into 8 points
They’re down 15-8 to the Spurs. All 8 of the Warriors’ points have been in the paint, and they passed up three possible layups – 10:19 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
5 turnovers for the Warriors in the first 5 minutes 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ I know people say oh they’re always a high turnover team b/c of their style of play, but it’s not even that this season. It’s just dumb plays, cross court passes, etc. It’s unforced mistakes. #dubnation – 10:18 PM
5 turnovers for the Warriors in the first 5 minutes 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ I know people say oh they’re always a high turnover team b/c of their style of play, but it’s not even that this season. It’s just dumb plays, cross court passes, etc. It’s unforced mistakes. #dubnation – 10:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Heartbreaker for OKC vs the Pacers.
Effort was there. SGA, Dort, JDub, Giddey and Wiggins played well.
But OKC shot 4-30 from 3 and gave up 20 offensive boards. That was the game.
OKC still in the #10 spot.
Mavs’ back to back @ Miami and @ Atlanta looms large for the play-in. – 10:14 PM
Heartbreaker for OKC vs the Pacers.
Effort was there. SGA, Dort, JDub, Giddey and Wiggins played well.
But OKC shot 4-30 from 3 and gave up 20 offensive boards. That was the game.
OKC still in the #10 spot.
Mavs’ back to back @ Miami and @ Atlanta looms large for the play-in. – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First bucket of the night belongs to JK 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/mS9jcZsouI – 10:13 PM
First bucket of the night belongs to JK 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/mS9jcZsouI – 10:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting Five
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/1X4liEU101 – 9:55 PM
Starting Five
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/1X4liEU101 – 9:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in.
Stream the game live » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/xwf0MlISqC – 9:50 PM
Lock in.
Stream the game live » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/xwf0MlISqC – 9:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
STRAIGHT FIRE
An old favorite, with a twist. SC30’s rocking the Curry 2 Low Flotro “Chef Curry” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3FbBIdIRxy – 9:49 PM
STRAIGHT FIRE
An old favorite, with a twist. SC30’s rocking the Curry 2 Low Flotro “Chef Curry” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3FbBIdIRxy – 9:49 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Tough road loss for OKC in Indiana, 121-117. Hit a highly uncharacteristic 4-30 from 3, and especially couldn’t get one to go when needed.
– SGA: 39-9-4
– Giddey: 21-7-4
– Jalen Williams: 14-6-6
– Dort: 12 and 10 rebounds
– Wiggins: 12 – 9:48 PM
Tough road loss for OKC in Indiana, 121-117. Hit a highly uncharacteristic 4-30 from 3, and especially couldn’t get one to go when needed.
– SGA: 39-9-4
– Giddey: 21-7-4
– Jalen Williams: 14-6-6
– Dort: 12 and 10 rebounds
– Wiggins: 12 – 9:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Alrighty Spurs Fam! Join the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack 🎁🙌
🔗 nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/JBi8AsRgpe – 9:45 PM
Alrighty Spurs Fam! Join the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack 🎁🙌
🔗 nba.com/spurs/app
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/JBi8AsRgpe – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Same Warriors starters as last time with Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Same Warriors starters as last time with Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The first step explosiveness coming from Green and Ivey is really something. Might suggest just skipping the fourth quarter, having them run suicides, winner gets Wemby. (Sorry Spurs.) – 9:40 PM
The first step explosiveness coming from Green and Ivey is really something. Might suggest just skipping the fourth quarter, having them run suicides, winner gets Wemby. (Sorry Spurs.) – 9:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Warriors starters: Curry, Thompson, Kuminga, DiVincenzo, Green.
Andrew Wiggins remains out due to family matters. – 9:40 PM
Warriors starters: Curry, Thompson, Kuminga, DiVincenzo, Green.
Andrew Wiggins remains out due to family matters. – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/2jnWrgN7JQ – 9:40 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/2jnWrgN7JQ – 9:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters, per Warriors PR: Jones, Branham, Bates-Diop, Johnson, Mamukelashvili. – 9:39 PM
Spurs starters, per Warriors PR: Jones, Branham, Bates-Diop, Johnson, Mamukelashvili. – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night
Dubs hoops
You ready? pic.twitter.com/IzqjmJhBtS – 9:33 PM
Friday night
Dubs hoops
You ready? pic.twitter.com/IzqjmJhBtS – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Updated injury report from Spurs for tonight @ Dubs pic.twitter.com/Ien9IIoQpm – 9:32 PM
Updated injury report from Spurs for tonight @ Dubs pic.twitter.com/Ien9IIoQpm – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Gregg Popovich, Spurs have lost 41 of their past 55 games and are 19-57 this season. Past four years, Popovich, Spurs are 118-183. – 9:32 PM
Gregg Popovich, Spurs have lost 41 of their past 55 games and are 19-57 this season. Past four years, Popovich, Spurs are 118-183. – 9:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Activate 🚀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/SGPROgH2DY – 9:29 PM
Activate 🚀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/SGPROgH2DY – 9:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This season, Keldon set his career-high in scoring with how many points? – 9:28 PM
This season, Keldon set his career-high in scoring with how many points? – 9:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Trivia before the game?
Which current Spur did not attend high school in Indiana? 🎓 – 9:28 PM
Spurs Trivia before the game?
Which current Spur did not attend high school in Indiana? 🎓 – 9:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins hits a huge 3 to make it a 1 point game.
OKC was down 8, felt like the play-in was in trouble and have responded with a 7-0 run. – 9:19 PM
Aaron Wiggins hits a huge 3 to make it a 1 point game.
OKC was down 8, felt like the play-in was in trouble and have responded with a 7-0 run. – 9:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An Aaron Wiggins’ 3 cuts the Pacers lead to 110-109
IND calls a timeout with 5:06 left in game – 9:18 PM
An Aaron Wiggins’ 3 cuts the Pacers lead to 110-109
IND calls a timeout with 5:06 left in game – 9:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard did a great job of stopping SGA on that drive, but he kicks it backward to Aaron Wiggins for 3 and that’s a big one. Pacers up 110-109. – 9:18 PM
Nembhard did a great job of stopping SGA on that drive, but he kicks it backward to Aaron Wiggins for 3 and that’s a big one. Pacers up 110-109. – 9:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The work works.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/y9bjrak5X1 – 9:08 PM
The work works.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/y9bjrak5X1 – 9:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First to miss does pushups 🤞
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/iqAp1Xb3M2 – 8:58 PM
First to miss does pushups 🤞
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/iqAp1Xb3M2 – 8:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Western Conference playoffs are gonna be so sick. The bottom half of the bracket is full of teams that have been injured/poorly built all year and are finally rounding into form. The Lakers, Wolves and Warriors are all so much more dangerous than their records suggest. – 8:57 PM
The Western Conference playoffs are gonna be so sick. The bottom half of the bracket is full of teams that have been injured/poorly built all year and are finally rounding into form. The Lakers, Wolves and Warriors are all so much more dangerous than their records suggest. – 8:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“He’s one of the most influential people ever in my life.”
Steve Kerr on Gregg Popovich 💛 pic.twitter.com/2ypiJOWTFY – 8:56 PM
“He’s one of the most influential people ever in my life.”
Steve Kerr on Gregg Popovich 💛 pic.twitter.com/2ypiJOWTFY – 8:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said McDermott (elbow) is available: “He’s dressing, but I am not sure how much I am going to use him. He has a right arm problem.”
Pop said no decision has been made about the availability of Sochan for the remainder of the season: “Just game by game.” – 8:51 PM
Pop said McDermott (elbow) is available: “He’s dressing, but I am not sure how much I am going to use him. He has a right arm problem.”
Pop said no decision has been made about the availability of Sochan for the remainder of the season: “Just game by game.” – 8:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Think you have what it takes? 👀
Call Your Shot on the Spurs app tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack ➡️ nba.com/spurs/callyour…
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/Dvf0SYchhq – 8:50 PM
Think you have what it takes? 👀
Call Your Shot on the Spurs app tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack ➡️ nba.com/spurs/callyour…
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/Dvf0SYchhq – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins just makes a huge impact on games but what an and-one slam by SGA. That was fun. 16-7 run OKC. – 8:45 PM
Aaron Wiggins just makes a huge impact on games but what an and-one slam by SGA. That was fun. 16-7 run OKC. – 8:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday reps on the home court
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/13X7CJUdpV – 8:42 PM
Friday reps on the home court
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/13X7CJUdpV – 8:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday Night Drip 🔥🖤
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/x52NdzAFCw – 8:35 PM
Friday Night Drip 🔥🖤
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/x52NdzAFCw – 8:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I’m hosting tonight with Mully and Fezzy while @BontaHill tweets from home 😉
Tune in for Warriors pregame/postgame on @NBCSWarriors as the Warriors wrap this four-game homestand. – 8:24 PM
I’m hosting tonight with Mully and Fezzy while @BontaHill tweets from home 😉
Tune in for Warriors pregame/postgame on @NBCSWarriors as the Warriors wrap this four-game homestand. – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Still no updates on Andrew Wiggins. If Wiggins can’t return this season, Steve Kerr says he’ll likely continue to ride with Donte DiVincenzo as a starter entering the postseason. – 8:23 PM
Still no updates on Andrew Wiggins. If Wiggins can’t return this season, Steve Kerr says he’ll likely continue to ride with Donte DiVincenzo as a starter entering the postseason. – 8:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
One of the greats. Congratulations @aldridge_12 on an illustrious career! 👏🖤 pic.twitter.com/krrPrtwYYn – 8:17 PM
One of the greats. Congratulations @aldridge_12 on an illustrious career! 👏🖤 pic.twitter.com/krrPrtwYYn – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We here.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/gMwZmXr72D – 8:04 PM
We here.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/gMwZmXr72D – 8:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Maine Celtics call up Luka Samanic checks into the game, who played 25 minutes in his Jazz debut the other night against the team that drafted him in San Antonio and nearly had a double-double. – 8:03 PM
Maine Celtics call up Luka Samanic checks into the game, who played 25 minutes in his Jazz debut the other night against the team that drafted him in San Antonio and nearly had a double-double. – 8:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote about it, read about it
With quotes from Draymond Green and Steph Curry on the importance of Warriors GM Bob Myers nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:02 PM
Wrote about it, read about it
With quotes from Draymond Green and Steph Curry on the importance of Warriors GM Bob Myers nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
One of the greats.
Congratulations @LaMarcus Aldridge on an illustrious career! 👏🖤 pic.twitter.com/z5kEAqm6YS – 7:58 PM
One of the greats.
Congratulations @LaMarcus Aldridge on an illustrious career! 👏🖤 pic.twitter.com/z5kEAqm6YS – 7:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The infamous “Chef Curry” shoes are back for April Fools’ Day — with a twist.
“With how viral all of the memes were, you gotta have fun with it,” said Curry. “It was 7 years ago, which is crazy. It was an opportunity to acknowledge how far we’ve come.”
boardroom.tv/chef-curry-sne… – 7:44 PM
The infamous “Chef Curry” shoes are back for April Fools’ Day — with a twist.
“With how viral all of the memes were, you gotta have fun with it,” said Curry. “It was 7 years ago, which is crazy. It was an opportunity to acknowledge how far we’ve come.”
boardroom.tv/chef-curry-sne… – 7:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is NBA Al Davis. Just wins. pic.twitter.com/pc8GFlyw7a – 7:42 PM
Aaron Wiggins is NBA Al Davis. Just wins. pic.twitter.com/pc8GFlyw7a – 7:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.
Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.
He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – 7:27 PM
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Poku first off the bench.
Wiggins was key in the win over the Pistons.
He had 19 points in 32 minutes. The rest of the bench had 4 points in 33 combined minutes. – 7:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s a beautiful day in The Bay ☀️
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/aZjDDSUzLD – 7:23 PM
It’s a beautiful day in The Bay ☀️
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/aZjDDSUzLD – 7:23 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their five-game losing streak tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-warriors… – 6:40 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their five-game losing streak tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-warriors… – 6:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Noel Hightower’s mother moved to the states from San Luis when she was 12 years old.
Now, Noel is helping to move the game forward as an Assistant Coach with the @GLeagueWarriors.
@ModeloUSA || Latino Heritage Night pic.twitter.com/34uI0wmZ1F – 6:19 PM
Noel Hightower’s mother moved to the states from San Luis when she was 12 years old.
Now, Noel is helping to move the game forward as an Assistant Coach with the @GLeagueWarriors.
@ModeloUSA || Latino Heritage Night pic.twitter.com/34uI0wmZ1F – 6:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In Sandro Mamukelashvili, the #Spurs just might have found a player who can follow in the playmaking footsteps of the international players who formed the core of 2014 Finals “The Beautiful Game”: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:47 PM
In Sandro Mamukelashvili, the #Spurs just might have found a player who can follow in the playmaking footsteps of the international players who formed the core of 2014 Finals “The Beautiful Game”: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo: “We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward.”
Like Otto Porter Jr. & Gary Payton II last year, DiVincenzo has far outplayed his contract nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
Steve Kerr on the inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo: “We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward.”
Like Otto Porter Jr. & Gary Payton II last year, DiVincenzo has far outplayed his contract nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Spurs pic.twitter.com/iZPYpOjGzX – 5:42 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Spurs pic.twitter.com/iZPYpOjGzX – 5:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Steady building through the season 💯
As the end of the season comes near, Jeremy, Malaki, and Blake reflect on their development and growth in their rookie year with the Silver & Black. Here is an all-new #BuildingDreams pres. by @SelfCreditApp #ad
🎥: youtu.be/8WEUdxvgo4I pic.twitter.com/3UXlyYHwbj – 5:00 PM
Steady building through the season 💯
As the end of the season comes near, Jeremy, Malaki, and Blake reflect on their development and growth in their rookie year with the Silver & Black. Here is an all-new #BuildingDreams pres. by @SelfCreditApp #ad
🎥: youtu.be/8WEUdxvgo4I pic.twitter.com/3UXlyYHwbj – 5:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Nutrition isn’t just about the body functioning. There’s a mental aspect to it as well.”
For Andre Iguodala, eating the right foods, and maintaining the right habits, are crucial to success.
@DoorDash || The Right Ingredients pic.twitter.com/nV5zBD9exi – 5:00 PM
“Nutrition isn’t just about the body functioning. There’s a mental aspect to it as well.”
For Andre Iguodala, eating the right foods, and maintaining the right habits, are crucial to success.
@DoorDash || The Right Ingredients pic.twitter.com/nV5zBD9exi – 5:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town. – 4:47 PM
I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town. – 4:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Updated injury report for your Spurs this evening in San Francisco: pic.twitter.com/7WmBH8nemR – 4:22 PM
Updated injury report for your Spurs this evening in San Francisco: pic.twitter.com/7WmBH8nemR – 4:22 PM