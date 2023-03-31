Spurs vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,809,653 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: KENS
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!