Spurs vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 31, 2023

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,809,653 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: KENS
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

