Steve Kerr on comparing 2022-23 Warriors to 1997-98 Bulls: This is not our 'Last Dance'

No, the 2022-23 Warriors are not 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. And Steve Kerr, a key role player during the Michael Jordan/Phil Jackson swan song and just a bit of an important piece of the Warriors’ reign, should be able to tell the difference. “This is not ‘The Last Dance,’” Kerr said on my podcast earlier this week, referring to the epic 10-episode 2020 documentary recounting those weighty Bulls days. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it . “That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic