Steve Kerr on comparing 2022-23 Warriors to 1997-98 Bulls: This is not our 'Last Dance'

No, the 2022-23 Warriors are not 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. And Steve Kerr, a key role player during the Michael Jordan/Phil Jackson swan song and just a bit of an important piece of the Warriors’ reign, should be able to tell the difference. “This is not ‘The Last Dance,’” Kerr said on my podcast earlier this week, referring to the epic 10-episode 2020 documentary recounting those weighty Bulls days. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it. “That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I asked Steve Kerr about how GPII’s return has affected his lineup rotations and how GPII and Donte compliment one another. pic.twitter.com/71LgASLM27 – 4:43 PM
I asked Steve Kerr about how GPII’s return has affected his lineup rotations and how GPII and Donte compliment one another. pic.twitter.com/71LgASLM27 – 4:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr texted Mike Brown last night after the Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.
“They’ve had just a special season and Mike has done such a great job. So we’re all we’re all thrilled for him,” Kerr said. – 4:03 PM
Steve Kerr texted Mike Brown last night after the Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.
“They’ve had just a special season and Mike has done such a great job. So we’re all we’re all thrilled for him,” Kerr said. – 4:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors could be getting Andrew Wiggins back as Steve Kerr provides optimistic update
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:13 PM
Warriors could be getting Andrew Wiggins back as Steve Kerr provides optimistic update
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr shares the latest on Andrew Wiggins status, but says Wiggins’ absence is ‘indefinite.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/ste… – 10:10 AM
Steve Kerr shares the latest on Andrew Wiggins status, but says Wiggins’ absence is ‘indefinite.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/ste… – 10:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
More on this storyline
Prior to turning his attention to the NFL, Apostolopoulos was one of several bidders on a stake owner Michael Jordan is selling in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. -via Toronto Globe & Mail / March 30, 2023
Thomas told “All the Smoke” that he wants Jordan to be truthful about the issues between the two, though he did not go into detail. “I got no problem sitting down, talking with anybody,” Thomas said. “I live with love, peace, truth, honesty, courage; I stand on my square. I’m upright. I’d sit in any chair, and I’d talk to anybody. But some people they ain’t telling the truth.” Jordan and Thomas were bitter rivals during their respective playing careers in the 1980s and 1990s. There are a few different things that happened that resulted in bad blood between the two. Nothing seemed to bother Thomas more than the way he was portrayed in “The Last Dance,” and he has ripped Jordan numerous times since. -via Larry Brown Sports / March 30, 2023
Isiah Thomas: My man @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless please listen to my words, the apology has come from his people speaking for him privately, my request is you said it publicly take it back publicly don’t send your people to apologize behind the scenes. -via Twitter @IsiahThomas / March 30, 2023