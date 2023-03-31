Steve Kerr on if Warriors can win title without Andrew Wiggins: I think so, I believe in this team

Those two, especially, are extremely important for the Warriors with Andrew Wiggins out and with some possibility that Wiggins isn’t coming back at all this season — or that if he does, there won’t be time to get him back to full speed in the middle of the postseason. “We’re to the point now where there’s only five games left,” Steve Kerr said. “We’re just taking things as they come. I know we’ve all talked publicly about we’re giving Andrew the space he needs to deal with something that’s incredibly serious and difficult. And that’s really the only thing that matters. The door’s open for him if and when he’s ready. And if not, that’s fine, too. In the end, we all love Andrew and we’re concerned about his well-being more than anything. So we’re supporting him.”
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors…8:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I asked Steve Kerr about how GPII’s return has affected his lineup rotations and how GPII and Donte compliment one another. pic.twitter.com/71LgASLM274:43 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr texted Mike Brown last night after the Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.
“They’ve had just a special season and Mike has done such a great job. So we’re all we’re all thrilled for him,” Kerr said. – 4:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors could be getting Andrew Wiggins back as Steve Kerr provides optimistic update
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri…2:13 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins has now missed 44 days and counting with an undisclosed family matter. I wrote on the ramifications — both in the short and long terms — of his lingering absence: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…1:06 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Jalen Williams with a game-winning putback to beat Detroit, 107-106. It wasn’t the best game, but it’s the bounce back OKC was looking for after last night.
– JDub: 27-8-6
– Dort: 20 and 6 rebounds
– Giddey: 18-5-7
– Wiggins: 19 and 4 rebounds
– Joe: 12 – 10:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 107, Pistons 106
JDub – 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
Dort – 20 points
Giddey – 18 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds
Wiggins – 19 points
Ivey – 24 points, 9 assists
Wiseman – 14 points, 11 rebounds
OKC is now 38-39 – 10:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey returns with nine minutes left and the game tied.
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 9:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has 16 bench points. Aaron Wiggins has 15 of those. – 9:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins. Goodness. Have a night. That motor is special. – 9:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A Maryland license plate in the media dining room. No wonder Aaron Wiggins is balling out. pic.twitter.com/tyRtAT5boA9:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Pistons 56, Thunder 54
Giddey – 11 points, 4 assists
Wiggins – 13 points
JDub – 10 points
Ivey – 13 points, 5 assists
Wiseman – 12 points, 7 rebounds – 9:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is having quite a half: 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3-3 from 3) – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is dripping with confidence right now after that three. Held the follow-through. He has been incredible today. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins saved 🏀 – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins in 12 minutes:
10 points on 4-of-5 shooting – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big time triple by Aaron Wiggins. Fearlessly launched that thing and OKC is now down just three. – 8:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins is the 1st player off the bench for OKC – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is getting Aaron Wiggins first-quarter minutes. Listener of Locked on Thunder confirmed? I kid. – 8:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry on the Andrew Wiggins situation: “We’d love to have him… I’m sure he wants to be part of this, but when he walks through the door it’ll be when the right time for him.” Curry is giving him space. – 1:46 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs1:00 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That second half is exactly why if Golden State has Andrew Wiggins back, the Warriors remain my pick to win the West — despite everything that’s happened. – 12:37 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kuminga is already such an impactful defender when he’s locked in. The Warriors will need a whole lot from him in the playoffs if they get there and Wiggins isn’t back. – 11:54 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation11:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins working on conditioning, but remains away from Warriors
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/4zYbhDwh0M10:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls a timeout, let’s see if they can turn this game back around. Daigneault always talks about the Juice Aaron Wiggins provides and OKC needs it now. I hope he puts him in. – 10:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…9:26 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. “Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically).”
“There’s hope” he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. “No. Hasn’t even been discussed.” – 8:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Still no timetable for Andrew Wiggins but Kerr said he’s still working out every day on his own.
There’s still hope he’ll be back at some point. Kerr said there’s been no talks about shutting him down for the season. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II “should be good to go,” Steve Kerr says – 8:17 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
We welcome back @JonesOnTheNBA and Big Wos on HoS to talk sports business and culture! This time discussing Andrew Wiggins, NIL, women’s NCAA players getting famous and much more ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… pic.twitter.com/pjJBhUbbEh6:33 PM

More on this storyline

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter. Wiggins has been working out on his own every day, but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions, the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon. “Beyond that, once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday. -via ESPN / March 29, 2023
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen…But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time.” He said he hasn’t been in regular contact with Wiggins. Giving him space. pic.twitter.com/VgveA17uMO -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 29, 2023

