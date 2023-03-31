Steve Kerr: We desperately want to keep Donte DiVincenzo

Steve Kerr has made his respect for Donte DiVincenzo loud and clear since he first joined the team last offseason. The coach also understands the likely reality of DiVincenzo’s future. “He almost went to Detroit, I think, and then he decided to sign here,” Kerr said. “And the whole idea was to rebuild his own place in the league. He had a great start in Milwaukee and then the injuries the last couple of years set him back. This has been a wildly successful year for Donte, re-establishing his place in the league, re-establishing his value. Obviously we hope we can keep him. We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”
Source: Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports
Source: Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo: “We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward.”
Like Otto Porter Jr. & Gary Payton II last year, DiVincenzo has far outplayed his contract nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
Steve Kerr on the inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo: “We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward.”
Like Otto Porter Jr. & Gary Payton II last year, DiVincenzo has far outplayed his contract nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I asked Steve Kerr about how GPII’s return has affected his lineup rotations and how GPII and Donte compliment one another. pic.twitter.com/71LgASLM27 – 4:43 PM
I asked Steve Kerr about how GPII’s return has affected his lineup rotations and how GPII and Donte compliment one another. pic.twitter.com/71LgASLM27 – 4:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr called this season a “wildly successful year” for Donte DiVincenzo, who re-established his place in the league after coming back from injuries. – 4:09 PM
Kerr called this season a “wildly successful year” for Donte DiVincenzo, who re-established his place in the league after coming back from injuries. – 4:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr texted Mike Brown last night after the Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.
“They’ve had just a special season and Mike has done such a great job. So we’re all we’re all thrilled for him,” Kerr said. – 4:03 PM
Steve Kerr texted Mike Brown last night after the Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.
“They’ve had just a special season and Mike has done such a great job. So we’re all we’re all thrilled for him,” Kerr said. – 4:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors could be getting Andrew Wiggins back as Steve Kerr provides optimistic update
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:13 PM
Warriors could be getting Andrew Wiggins back as Steve Kerr provides optimistic update
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:13 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP for spot-up plays this season (min 150 poss, via Synergy):
Devin Booker – 1.34 (oh baby w/ KD?)
Doug McDermott – 1.33
Al Horford – 1.3
Grayson Allen – 1.28
Donte DiVincenzo – 1.28
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.26
Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.26
Sam Hauser – 1.25
Lauri Markkanen – 1.25 – 3:34 AM
Best PPP for spot-up plays this season (min 150 poss, via Synergy):
Devin Booker – 1.34 (oh baby w/ KD?)
Doug McDermott – 1.33
Al Horford – 1.3
Grayson Allen – 1.28
Donte DiVincenzo – 1.28
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.26
Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.26
Sam Hauser – 1.25
Lauri Markkanen – 1.25 – 3:34 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr shares the latest on Andrew Wiggins status, but says Wiggins’ absence is ‘indefinite.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/ste… – 10:10 AM
Steve Kerr shares the latest on Andrew Wiggins status, but says Wiggins’ absence is ‘indefinite.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/ste… – 10:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr credited Donte DiVincenzo with helping the team get off to a good start to the second half. DDV had a putback basket and scored the Warriors’ first five points of the third.
Team overall did a better job executing offensively, too, Kerr said. – 12:59 AM
Kerr credited Donte DiVincenzo with helping the team get off to a good start to the second half. DDV had a putback basket and scored the Warriors’ first five points of the third.
Team overall did a better job executing offensively, too, Kerr said. – 12:59 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum rightfully gets a flagrant 1 for running through Donte DiVincenzo. – 11:43 PM
CJ McCollum rightfully gets a flagrant 1 for running through Donte DiVincenzo. – 11:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo and CJ McCollum getting into it now. DDV was not happy right there – 11:42 PM
Donte DiVincenzo and CJ McCollum getting into it now. DDV was not happy right there – 11:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo scored 2 points on 3 total shots in the Warriors’ last two games
Tonight, he scored 5 points on 3 shots in the first three minutes – 10:07 PM
Donte DiVincenzo scored 2 points on 3 total shots in the Warriors’ last two games
Tonight, he scored 5 points on 3 shots in the first three minutes – 10:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.
Starters
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.
Starters
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
More on this storyline
“Donte has been fantastic,” Kerr said Thursday to reporters after Warriors practice. “He started out the season playing 20 minutes a night. And then with the injuries, he’s started to play more. And then the absence of [Andrew Wiggins] — putting him in the starting lineup, putting him on the best offensive player at the beginning of games — he just shows you how versatile he is. Donte I think is one of those guys who helps you in so many different ways that you can plug him into any lineup. To me, that is his true value.” -via NBC Sports / March 31, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Donte DiVincenzo says he and Gary Payton II talk during almost every timeout about what GP2 would do defensively “It’s going to be super fun playing full court with him.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 14, 2023
After he hit the shot, Thompson turned toward Minnesota’s bench, yelling at them and jumping up and down. Thompson finished the night with 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 6-of-14 from three. He also scored or assisted on nine of the Warriors’ 13 points in clutch time. This comes on the heels of his 42-point performance where he hit 12 3-pointers and no 2-pointers. He’s made 18 3s over his last two games — the second-most in a two-game span in his career (19 earlier this month on Feb. 6 and 8). “He’s a Hall of Famer,” DiVincenzo said. “What he’s doing is not out of the ordinary. He’s been having a hell of a career. Klay Thompson is still Klay Thompson at the end of the day. That rim is this big at all times. And I love that.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023
Main Rumors, Coaching, Free Agency, Steve Kerr, Donte DiVincenzo, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors