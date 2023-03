Steve Kerr: We desperately want to keep Donte DiVincenzo

Steve Kerr has made his respect for Donte DiVincenzo loud and clear since he first joined the team last offseason. The coach also understands the likely reality of DiVincenzo’s future. “He almost went to Detroit, I think, and then he decided to sign here,” Kerr said. “And the whole idea was to rebuild his own place in the league. He had a great start in Milwaukee and then the injuries the last couple of years set him back. This has been a wildly successful year for Donte, re-establishing his place in the league, re-establishing his value. Obviously we hope we can keep him. We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”Source: Dalton Johnson @ NBC Sports