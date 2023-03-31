Live stream: Thunder 16, Pacers 14

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-44) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 16, Indiana Pacers 14 (Q1 06:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have done a poor job of getting back and even worse defending the paint. Again.
That’s where OKC has scored 12 of their first 14pts. Too easy. – 7:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith for 3. Looking a lot more comfortable shooting from deep lately. Getting really good from the top of the key. – 7:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams’ 1st minute: 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal
Josh Giddey’s 1st minute: 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal – 7:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder are playing with a great pace right now pic.twitter.com/r56Nj6qLV3 – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two straight Pacers turnovers leading to Thunder layups and Rick Carlisle has seen enough.
Timeout just 60 seconds in… – 7:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
welcome to the pregame festivities Gabe York.😂 pic.twitter.com/seD1Z4DC30 – 7:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Quick 4-0 start for OKC
Pacers call a timeout one minute into the game – 7:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Thunder get a couple of transition buckets and Carlisle calls timeout. One minute worth of action. – 7:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Starters tonight:
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Jalen Smith – 7:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/lvMfeQkmlw – 6:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. OKC:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Q0agJIHX1I – 6:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
our 5⃣ tipping things off.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/vSp1IRVai5 – 6:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Carrying over what we learned from our previous games, and bring it on to tonight.❞
Ahead of tonight’s game, @NickAGallo sat down with @zai_joe1 to talk about how eliminating fast break points will be an area of focus in tonight’s matchup with Indiana. pic.twitter.com/aGUbkXWinQ – 6:37 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith. Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams. – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters vs Pacers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pacers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Haliburton and Turner OUT for Indiana. – 6:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams meet and greet from 6-8pm tomorrow. ⬇️
Photos with JDub, autographed pics and fans can get bring balls/jerseys to get signed.
I was told they only have 25 tickets left to sell.
Cool event with a rising star.
oklahoma-sports-mem.ticketleap.com/jalen-williams… – 6:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting ready from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3J90d4KDi – 6:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former @IndianaMBB star D.J. White is in his first season as a video analyst with the OKC Thunder pic.twitter.com/YCXjYMZlbO – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready for some gold friday hoops.🔥
check in using #PacersGameNight.
ready for some gold friday hoops.🔥

check in using #PacersGameNight.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
feelin’ fresh.😮💨
feelin' fresh.😮💨
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) will play tonight in Indy. – 5:46 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Daigneault on SGA: “We kind of play the same way with him as without him as far as style of play and that’s a credit to him.” – 5:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III is also available tonight.
Myles Turner is OUT for the Pacers. – 5:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA (left ankle sprain) will play tonight in Indy. Obviously huge news for the Thunder. – 5:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play tonight vs the Pacers.
SGA returns in a big game for OKC’s play-in chances. – 5:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two-way guard Gabe York is eligible to play in just three of the final five games with the Pacers (due to CBA rules).
Tonight, vs OKC, he will be inactive. – 5:28 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says Gabe York won’t be active tonight. He says the two-way rule suggests he can only play in three of the final five games. Said Myles Turner is out tonight. – 5:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Getting close to pre-game pressers here. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moved from out to questionable, so there’s a chance he could play. – 5:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Moment of Truth, who is winning the NCAA Tournament?🏀
#sponsored by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/CYE40gX4Jk – 5:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield is always going to play if he’s able. pic.twitter.com/teU4gEDXcA – 4:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, a small gesture that went a long way with head coaches, Rick Carlisle gushing with praise for him — and what Andrew Nembhard draws from his game.
“Shit, damn near everything.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/rick-carlisl… pic.twitter.com/Bz7c7ByusT – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jalen Hood-Schifino Leaves Indiana For 2023 NBA Draft sportando.basketball/en/jalen-hood-… – 3:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder plays its final Eastern Conference opponent of the season tonight against the Pacers. OKC heads into the matchup with a focus on transition defense against a quick Indiana squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson preview the matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Rs5oAw1aIX – 3:15 PM
The Thunder plays its final Eastern Conference opponent of the season tonight against the Pacers. OKC heads into the matchup with a focus on transition defense against a quick Indiana squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson preview the matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Rs5oAw1aIX – 3:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Just as we all expected when Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren were drafted #1 and #2, the Rookie of the Year race is coming down to a pair of Magic and Thunder rookies. – 2:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
When Buddy Hield was a kid, his mom had to force him to stop hooping w/ friends — or he’d be out there all day. They could hear her van coming.
“I just love playing. The game brings so much joy to me and I put so much work in so I love to be out there.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/flu-2am-visi… pic.twitter.com/wnal1sefSB – 2:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield felt ill, went to the hospital and then was forced to spend the next three days away from the Pacers.
He discussed hating to miss practice & games — and what it was like:
“Hell. Boring. I felt like I was in prison.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/flu-2am-visi… pic.twitter.com/kHlVmIY5N6 – 2:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paolo Banchero is the leading shot attempter with the highest USG% on a bottom-6 team
Jalen Williams is the 2nd-best player with historically-high scoring efficiency on a probable Play-In team
I think it’s pretty easy to see which of the two should win ROTY – 1:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell stoped by a local @PetSmart last night to sign autographs and hang with fans.🐶
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the entire list of players who’ve made more baskets than jaylen brown this season:
tatum
giannis
embiid
luka
sga (who’s made 2 more) – 1:12 PM
