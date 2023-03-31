Thunder vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $3,912,885 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $3,815,336 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

