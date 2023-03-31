Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner done for the season?

Dustin Dopirak: Tyrese Haliburton is listed as out on today’s injury report. Myles Turner listed as questionable. Buddy Hield not on the injury report. As Rick Carlisle said Thursday, there’s a chance Turner and Haliburton don’t play again this season: indystar.com/story/sports/n…
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton is listed as out on today’s injury report. Myles Turner listed as questionable. Buddy Hield not on the injury report. As Rick Carlisle said Thursday, there’s a chance Turner and Haliburton don’t play again this season: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:35 PM
The story on Carlisle saying “it’s possible” Haliburton and Turner don’t play again this year. Also includes detail on Buddy Hield’s illness and why he had to not only sit out two games but stay away from Gainbridge: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:10 PM
Asked Rick Carlisle if there’s anything he still wants to see from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner this year, which was kind of a hedgey way of asking if they’re going to play again. He said there’s a good chance they will not play again this year. – 2:09 PM
Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield out here shooting. Hield getting his own rebounds like he does. pic.twitter.com/pPbpho9uFL – 12:51 PM
Best PPP from players in transition (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Tyrese Maxey – 1.45 (oh baby)
Trey Murphy – 1.42 (breakout)
Tobias Harris – 1.40
Jerami Grant – 1.38
Jimmy Butler – 1.38
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.37
Franz Wagner – 1.36
Jalen Brunson – 1.35
Tyrese Haliburton – 1.33 – 3:10 AM
Myles Turner is not playing tonight. Pacers starters: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Isaiah Jackson. Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez. – 6:36 PM
Pacers are without Haliburton, Hield, Turner and Duarte tonight against the Bucks. Same four as last game. – 6:16 PM
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Streaming @WWEgames w/ my guy @PhoenixNitro, pull up! twitch.tv/tyresehaliburt… – 9:22 PM
Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte are out for Wednesday. Myles Turner is questionable.
For the Bucks, who have won 25 of their last 29 games: Giannis is probable and Khris Middleton is questionable.
I wrote about the situation with Haliburton last week: fieldhousefiles.com/p/five-reasons… – 7:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently listed as OUT tomorrow vs the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the Pacers. Myles Turner is questionable. Indiana still has some young talent is 19-19 at home. OKC is pushing to make the play-in. Big game. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / March 30, 2023
Tony East: Myles Turner is OUT vs the Bucks tonight, Pacers say. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / March 29, 2023
Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will not play tonight, Rick Carlisle says. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / March 27, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Carlisle said Myles Turner is out, but he expects Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin to play and Chris Duarte to be available. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 25, 2023