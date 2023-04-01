Anthony Davis injury not serious

Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis: “I knew I was going to play regardless. Just that initial tweak — a little bit of pain.” He said he didn’t want to go out afterward and continued to play on adrenaline.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Davis got injured, but the game still continued for multiple possesions despite him laying on the ground 😬
pic.twitter.com/1CSu7rp00M – 1:30 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on the game Anthony Davis played tonight:
“He kicked our ass in every way possible. On the glass, in the post, the mid post, at the nail. He’s playing at a super high level right now. Obviously really hard to contain him.” – 11:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert said the mess as AD went down was turning point:
“I had the ball in my hands and I couldve went and dunked it, but AD was laying there. So I was like, that’s too ruthless, I’ll just pass it out. After that it was just turnover after turnover. It was just a tough stretch.” – 11:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD: “I knew I was going to play regardless. Just that initial tweak — a little bit of pain.”
He said he didn’t want to go out afterward and continued to play on adrenaline. – 11:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch said the Wolves were letting offense affect transition defense: “Those were old habits we can’t afford to come up right now.”
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 123, Wolves 111
LA moves to 39-38 — their first time over. 500 this season — and jumps to No. 7 in the West. AD gutted out an ankle injury w/ 38 points and 17 rebounds. Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder provided big boosts off the bench.
Up next: at HOU on Sun. – 10:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
38 PTS
17 REB
2 BLK
15-26 FG
The only player with double-digit 30/15 games this season. pic.twitter.com/K3sCn2705P – 10:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has scored 19 of his 36 points since turning his ankle early in the 3rd Q, when LAL trailed 76-68.
It’s 112-99 Lakers with 3:05 to play. Davis also has 16 boards. – 10:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is dominating, up to 32 points after 3 straight buckets in Minnesota’s paint.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 90, Wolves 83
LA outscored Minnesota 35-18 in the third, highlighted by a dominant 24-2 run. But the focus for the fourth — and moving forward — will be Anthony Davis’ left ankle. He’s clearly hobbled and favoring his right leg when he runs. – 9:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Lakers have not played well (Wolves deserve some credit for that).
AD was able to walk off the court and remains in the game. If he’s OK, and they’re only down 6, they should feel good about where they are at. – 9:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 65, Lakers 55
Minnesota outscored LA 24-10 over the final 6:28 of the second to take a double-digit into intermission. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. Malik Beasley has 9. LeBron, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each have 7. – 9:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Wolves 29, Lakers 27
This is a raucous environment — has playoff/Play-In vibes. Malik Beasley shook off his slump, making all three of his 3-point attempts for 9 points. D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis each have 5 points. Minnesota is up 14-12 in paint points. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available tonight.
Lakers’ starters vs the Wolves:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 7:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. … and Lakers’ bench units
Bulls’ big first half run came late Q1/early Q2, with only one (or neither) of LeBron/AD on floor
Lakers reclaimed control with 21-4 run between 1:55 Q2 and 7:19 Q3 (Hachimura was in for Vanderbilt to close Q2)
Starters matchup was lopsided pic.twitter.com/POIM8cn5jS – 11:13 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FAU AD Brian White told @NYTSports his plan was to sign Dusty May to a long-term, lucrative extension
“I do think he wants to be here and I think he wants to be here for the long haul….I’d be crazy if I wasn’t going to give him a really good extension after this year.” – 9:39 AM
Anthony Davis hobbled through a turned ankle and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their march toward a postseason return with a 123-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. “He kicked our ass in every way possible,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said after Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lakers to their fifth win in their past six games to go above .500 for the first time all season. Davis twisted his left ankle when he stepped backwards onto Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel’s foot midway through the third quarter. -via ESPN / April 1, 2023
Davis didn’t miss a single possession. He checked back into the game after the stop in action and contributed to a 24-2 run by the Lakers that put them into the driver’s seat heading into the fourth quarter. “I knew I was going to play,” Davis said after the game. “Tied the shoes up tighter and just kind off played off adrenaline until the end of the game and was able to get some treatment. But I’ll be fine.” -via ESPN / April 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: AD on if he’s playing in Houston: “Hell yeah. Yeah.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 1, 2023