Bam Adebayo will miss game against Dallas

Miami: Bam Adebayo (right hip contusion) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Dallas.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat icon Dwyane Wade elected to Hall of Fame as part of 2023 class. Wade: “This is basketball heaven” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo out tonight, the Heat’s new worst-case scenario and more – 6:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo missing tonight’s game with hip injury: “He’s just not able to move.”
Spoelstra said Adebayo will undergo treatment for most of the first half and he may only be on the Heat’s bench tonight for the second half, as Adebayo works to return soon. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on sitting out Bam Adebayo tonight, “Just the movement. He’s just not able to move.” He said Adebayo will take treatment during the first half. “We’ll adjust and have guys ready.” – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is available tonight.
So Heat players out vs. Mavs are Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo is out tonight for the Heat, with a right-hip contusion. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains questionable. – 5:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic out tomorrow vs. Mavericks.
Kyle Lowry (knee soreness) and Bam Adebayo (hip contusion) questionable. – 12:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow, per usual. So is Bam Adebayo with a hip contusion he suffered on a fall in New York. – 12:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson got extended playing time vs. Knicks. Will it continue or will Wednesday continue to be an outlier for Robinson? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo on his quiet night that ended his impressive 87-game streak – 8:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson got extended playing time yesterday vs. Knicks. Will it continue or will Wednesday continue to be an outlier for Robinson? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo on his quiet night that ended his impressive 87-game streak – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Duncan Robinson got extended playing time yesterday vs. Knicks. Will it continue or will Wednesday continue to be an outlier for Robinson? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo on his quiet night that ended his impressive 87-game streak – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Knicks 76, Heat 76. Immanuel Quickley
with 21 points on 11 field-goal attempts for the Knicks. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 19 points so far. – 9:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is in a lot of discomfort after he came down on Bam Adebayo’s foot and appeared to hurt his left ankle. After a minute on the ground, Randle is walking around on the court to chants of MVP as he looks to stay on the court. Seems like he will remain in the game. – 8:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This first quarter has been so sloppy we are one Thibodeau hanging on Bam Adebayo’s leg from making this a real Knicks-Heat throwback night. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening with its usual starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo tonight.
Kyle Lowry’s status is still undecided. But if he is available, he will play off the bench. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Status of Kyle Lowy (knee) still uncertain, but if he plays, it will be off the bench. Heat starting with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Lowry could come down to need, but Vincent said he is good to go from his back issue. – 7:02 PM
